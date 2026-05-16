Maine's Once-Thriving Military Battery Sits In A Scenic Preserve For Hiking, Birdwatching, And Ocean Views

There are more than 4,000 islands sitting off the coast of Maine. They are lined with fishing communities, historic lighthouses, seasonal inns, and renowned seafood restaurants. On Peaks Island, you'll find a World War II gun battery and panoramic ocean views. It's now part of a large nature preserve favored by birdwatchers and hikers.

Peaks Island lies 3 miles off the coast of Portland, a lively hub of waterfront fun, renowned seafood, old walkable streets, and quirky shops. Since the 740-acre island was settled by Europeans in the 17th century, it's been a shipbuilding center, a summer destination known as the Coney Island of Maine, and a military fortification built to protect the city. Though the boardwalk and the amusement park are long gone, you can still see Battery Steele's overgrown observation towers when you visit the Peaks Island Land Preserve (PILP) that now protects more than one-fifth of the island.

Despite being an island, it isn't hard to reach Peaks Island. First, you must make your way to Portland, the largest city in Maine. You can either fly to its Portland International Jetport (PWM), which receives nonstop flights from cities all over the United States, or ride the train up from Boston. Amtrak's Downeaster line, departing from North Station, stops in Portland en route to Brunswick. After making your way to the Maine State Pier, you'll find Casco Bay Lines, which runs year-round ferry service to the Islands of Casco Bay, including Peaks Island.