Canada's Southern Ontario Provincial Park Is A Camping Haven With Scenic Lake Beaches, Birds, And Trails
As Canada's second largest province, and one of the country's most biodiverse, Ontario unsurprisingly looks after a vast amount of woodlands, lakes, and pristine land. In fact, Ontario boasts more than 330 provincial parks, of which a third are ideal for camping, providing endless opportunities for lovers of the great outdoors. Compared to the de-facto unspoiled haven of the Northern region, which has more lakes than people, Southern Ontario is less wild but much more accessible. From Toronto, getting to the gateway to the north alone requires long hours of travel and can involve more than 20 hours of driving.
The good news is: You don't need to reach the far north in order to enjoy mesmerizing lake views, birdwatching, and camping opportunities. Awenda Provincial Park, perched on the southern basin of Georgian Bay, has all of the above. Thousands of hectares of forest populated by over 200 bird species are traversed by serene hiking and biking trails, making the park an ideal outdoorsy destination. If you are planning to set up a tent or park your RV in the stunning mature forest, there are hundreds of campsites offering both electricity and comfortable amenities, as well as a more off-grid experience – suitable for varying camping styles. Awenda Provincial Park's convenient location close to big cities in Southern Ontario means you could also visit the park on a day trip from Toronto if you didn't want to stay overnight.
Enjoy scenic lake beaches and comfortable camping in Awenda Provincial Park
There are 333 individual campsites at Awenda Provincial Park, divided across 6 campgrounds, and each site caters for different needs. "Hawk" and "Turtle" are the closest sites to the park entrance and, despite being furthest from the lakeshores, they are both ideal for travelers who want access to electrical, water, and laundry facilities. For those who prioritize sunrise walks to the lake and an unplugged camping experience, the "Snake" campground is one of the closest to Awenda's scenic beaches and operates as a non-electric, radio-free, and pet-free site (though, it offers basic food provisions and firewood to campers). However, if you are looking for both comfort and closeness, you can find a combination of all-electric sites (ideal for RVs) at the "Wolf" campground, which is also within walking distance from one of the main beaches.
Regardless of which lodging you pick, all campgrounds are ensconced within red oak and sugar maple trees, and each site located within hiking distance of the main beaches –- numbered from one to four via the 3.4-miles long, easy-rated Beach Trail. The Beach Trail connects the four beaches to all the parking lots, and the trail is easy to follow to get to the Georgian Bay shores. The most unspoiled is 4th Beach, highlighted for its crystal-clear waters, scenic views over the bay, and being less crowded than 1st Beach (which is also the closest to the main parking lot). However, the former is a good option if you just want to enjoy the scenery and dip your toes in the sand without having to walk far. Campers travelling with their four-legged companions will want to head to Beach #2, aka Awenda Pet Beach Area.
Awenda Provincial Park has plenty of hiking trails and birdwatching
Connecting Awenda's lakefront to its forests are about 20 miles of trails crossing woodland spreads, wetlands, hills, and sandy areas. For a unique trek along a raised beach created by glacial events, embark on the Nipissing Trail. Although this quick, 0.6-mile trail is labelled as linear, bear in mind it involves climbing 155 steps along the bluff. If you are looking for a scenic path with a chance to spot beavers, follow the Beaver Pond Trail loop. Doable in half an hour, this mostly even trail is also great for birdwatching. There are also accessible hikes, such as the boardwalk path on the Wendat Trail, which crosses a picturesque marshland around Kettle's Lake — where you can also canoe at leisure.
Those who have explored Ontario's parks before will be familiar with their variety, from the dramatic waterfalls, fishing, and trails of Chutes Provincial Park to epic paddling and fishing in the remote Obabika River. Southern Ontario parks are just as rich, and Awenda in particular is a birdwatcher's paradise, with 210 species, of which about 120 breed onsite. Look out for the endangered cerulean warbler around the Wendat Trail's wetlands, or watch the endemic water fowl by the lakeside. Mergansers, cormorants, and grebes are all common sightings. But you can also spot birds on their migration routes, including ruby-throated hummingbirds, bald eagles, and red-headed woodpeckers.
You can get to Awenda Provincial Park from Toronto in about two and a half hours (about 100 miles), or from Barrie, the closest big city (about 38 miles away). If you want to see more rivers and trails within a magical island region, driving approximately two hours will take you to Kawartha Lakes.