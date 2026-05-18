Canada's Southern Ontario Provincial Park Is A Camping Haven With Scenic Lake Beaches, Birds, And Trails

There are 333 individual campsites at Awenda Provincial Park, divided across 6 campgrounds, and each site caters for different needs. "Hawk" and "Turtle" are the closest sites to the park entrance and, despite being furthest from the lakeshores, they are both ideal for travelers who want access to electrical, water, and laundry facilities. For those who prioritize sunrise walks to the lake and an unplugged camping experience, the "Snake" campground is one of the closest to Awenda's scenic beaches and operates as a non-electric, radio-free, and pet-free site (though, it offers basic food provisions and firewood to campers). However, if you are looking for both comfort and closeness, you can find a combination of all-electric sites (ideal for RVs) at the "Wolf" campground, which is also within walking distance from one of the main beaches.

Regardless of which lodging you pick, all campgrounds are ensconced within red oak and sugar maple trees, and each site located within hiking distance of the main beaches –- numbered from one to four via the 3.4-miles long, easy-rated Beach Trail. The Beach Trail connects the four beaches to all the parking lots, and the trail is easy to follow to get to the Georgian Bay shores. The most unspoiled is 4th Beach, highlighted for its crystal-clear waters, scenic views over the bay, and being less crowded than 1st Beach (which is also the closest to the main parking lot). However, the former is a good option if you just want to enjoy the scenery and dip your toes in the sand without having to walk far. Campers travelling with their four-legged companions will want to head to Beach #2, aka Awenda Pet Beach Area.