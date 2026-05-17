Nestled In The Pennsylvania Wilds Is A State Forest With Sprawling Trails And Scenic Camping

North-central Pennsylvania is also home to the underrated Elk State Park, and although Moshannon State Park is not as big as its adjacently located sister forest, the two do share in common an extensive network of hiking trails. Moshannon State Forest boasts a trail system that goes on for 244 miles and offers hiking experiences that can be enjoyed regardless of your preference for day hiking, section hiking, or thru-hiking. A good option if you're looking to spend a few hours exploring the forest is the Rockton Mountain loop trail. The trails are well maintained, and the entire route would take you about an hour and a half to complete. It's not an easy hike by any means, but not a difficult one either. The 3.1-mile hike can be a little muddy depending on preceding weather conditions and frequency of usage, so be sure you have your sturdiest footwear on.

Section hiking involves breaking up a longer end-to-end thru-hike into several manageable bits (or sections) that can be completed in a few days, as opposed to hiking the entire route over a much longer period of time. In Moshannon State Forest, a good example of a section hike would be the Quehanna Western Section Loop from Parker Lake. This is a difficult 22.2-mile hike that takes about 10 hours to complete, so you'll probably want to break it up across two or three days, depending on your comfort level. Ideal for those wanting to get a taste of the backpacking life, the loop spills over to touch and cover sections of the much longer Quehanna Trail, offering views and visits to Parker Dam State Park Beach, the dam itself, and Parker Lake. Although there are plenty of water sources along the way, these can sometimes dry up based on the time of year. Echoing this fact, one hiker on AllTrails wrote, "[The] trail was really dry, so bring plenty of water or fill up when you spot some."