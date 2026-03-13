Hands-Down, Pittsburgh's 5 Best Coffee Shops, According To Locals

In the 2010s, I managed two café locations for a local Pittsburgh coffee roaster. The gig let me not only learn how to make a mean latte (complete with art on top) but also meant I got certified by the Specialty Coffee Association. I was even able to tour one of the company's partner growers, La Minita farm in Costa Rica. While I no longer work in the coffee game, I still love geeking out about single-origin beans and which manual brewing methods best bring out their distinctive notes. I've also retained a bit of that trademark barista snobbery, which makes me feel justified turning my nose up at national chain shops — an easy thing to do in Pittsburgh. The city's café scene may not make most people's lists of the top coffee destinations in America, but it's no less vibrant and delicious for being under the radar.

According to PGH Coffee, an online directory of the city's coffee hubs, there are over 150 independent coffee shops sprinkled throughout Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods. Based on coffee shops per capita (along with other factors, like the price of beans), Pittsburgh even ranked 10th on WalletHub's 2026 list of the "Best Coffee Cities in America." For anyone who's looking for cafés with specific amenities like free Wi-Fi, a full food menu, or ample outlets, PGH Coffee has a filterable map that can speed your search. Those curious to track down which of those coffee shops are the hands-down best will find that answers vary depending on who you're talking to and where you are in the city.

That being said, there are a few spots consistently praised by locals for their tasty beverages and inviting atmosphere. If you're looking for the most flavorful way to get your daily caffeine fix, these five indie coffee shops are the best in the 'Burgh.