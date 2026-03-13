Hands-Down, Pittsburgh's 5 Best Coffee Shops, According To Locals
In the 2010s, I managed two café locations for a local Pittsburgh coffee roaster. The gig let me not only learn how to make a mean latte (complete with art on top) but also meant I got certified by the Specialty Coffee Association. I was even able to tour one of the company's partner growers, La Minita farm in Costa Rica. While I no longer work in the coffee game, I still love geeking out about single-origin beans and which manual brewing methods best bring out their distinctive notes. I've also retained a bit of that trademark barista snobbery, which makes me feel justified turning my nose up at national chain shops — an easy thing to do in Pittsburgh. The city's café scene may not make most people's lists of the top coffee destinations in America, but it's no less vibrant and delicious for being under the radar.
According to PGH Coffee, an online directory of the city's coffee hubs, there are over 150 independent coffee shops sprinkled throughout Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods. Based on coffee shops per capita (along with other factors, like the price of beans), Pittsburgh even ranked 10th on WalletHub's 2026 list of the "Best Coffee Cities in America." For anyone who's looking for cafés with specific amenities like free Wi-Fi, a full food menu, or ample outlets, PGH Coffee has a filterable map that can speed your search. Those curious to track down which of those coffee shops are the hands-down best will find that answers vary depending on who you're talking to and where you are in the city.
That being said, there are a few spots consistently praised by locals for their tasty beverages and inviting atmosphere. If you're looking for the most flavorful way to get your daily caffeine fix, these five indie coffee shops are the best in the 'Burgh.
Prestogeorge Coffee & Tea
Prestogeorge is on Penn Avenue in the Strip District, a vibrant and unique neighborhood just east of downtown along the Allegheny River. This family-owned roastery started as the Olde Fashioned Coffee Shoppe in 1958. As the slogan says, the place has been "seriously devoted to better coffee & tea" for more than six decades, growing to become one of Pittsburgh's largest coffee roasters. Not only is Prestogeorge a favorite for locals, it's among the best cafés in the country. It snagged the #2 spot on OnDeck's list of the top 10 highest-rated independent coffee shops in America, making it the only Pennsylvania pick to make the cut.
The more than 200 coffees on offer makes Prestogeorge perfect if you want to buy some beans to brew at home. "Best selection of coffee and best coffee," a TripAdvisor reviewer wrote, adding, "Every time I go to the Strip District I stop here to get coffee." Along with signature blends and flavored coffees like bananas foster and chocolate Mounds bar, Prestogeorge sells and brews single-origin beans from across Africa, Indonesia, and the Americas. One of its most unique offerings is the Bourbon Barrel Aged Colombian coffee, made in collaboration with local distillery Wigle Whiskey (though the last batch sold out quickly, so you'll need to act fast to get a taste).
The only downside to Prestogeorge is that seating is limited. Outdoor tables expand the options when weather allows, but the shop itself is mostly filled with bins of beans and teas. It's an ideal spot to grab a cup to go while you're exploring the Strip District but not the best option if you need a place to camp out with your laptop.
La Prima Espresso Company
If you want a café in the Strip District where you can grab a table or spot at the bar to stay a while, head to La Prima on 21st Street. It is listed as the highest-rated Pittsburgh coffee spot on TripAdvisor and broadly considered the city's best Italian-style café. The place has even become known as a training ground for local food entrepreneurs. The founder of the Lawrenceville Italian restaurant Il Piccolo Forno started off making pastries at La Prima, as did the founders of The Strip's Enrico Biscotti Company. Several former La Prima baristas have also gone on to start their own shops across the city.
The café started in 1988 as an espresso machine sales shop that served coffee from its showroom. It has since expanded to multiple locations, including one in the AC Hotel downtown and three around the universities of Oakland, a neighborhood sometimes called Pittsburgh's "Second Downtown" for its museums and culture. The single-origin beans and in-house blends roasted in the North Side Manchester neighborhood are also sold in both local grocery stores and large chains like Whole Foods and Giant Eagle.
While the Strip District La Prima location is the classic, its atmosphere is better for conversation and people watching than quiet work. The Oakland locations are also fairly small but have a vibe more suitable for studying and serve the same high-quality drinks. As one Google reviewer said, "The coffee is wow wow wow. Glorious espresso." I often hit up the Oakland La Prima in the summer, when I can take my coffee to the nearby Schenley Plaza (which has outdoor tables and free public Wi-Fi), if the seats right in the café are taken.
Espresso A Mano
In a thread about Pittsburgh's best coffee shop neighborhood, local Reddit users resoundingly agreed with one commenter's sentiment that "Lawrenceville seems the clear answer." This trendy neighborhood is chock full of hip cafés, but if pressed to choose just one to highlight, I have to go with Espresso A Mano. The flagship café on Butler Street regularly features local art in its cozy brick-walled interior, with friendly and knowledgeable baristas pouring tasty drinks in a space with just the right amount of background white noise for getting work done. The only caveat here: I always bring my portable hotspot when I'm working at Espresso A Mano, as the Lawrenceville location doesn't offer Wi-Fi. This isn't an oversight — it's an intentional choice to encourage more conversation and community.
Along with the original Lawrenceville café, which opened in 2009, there are two other locations in the Pittsburgh area, one about 5 miles south of downtown in the suburb of Dormont and another inside Squirrel Hill's 5 Points Bakery. Since 2021, Espresso A Mano also roasts its own beans, which are sustainably sourced from across global coffee-growing regions. If you're peckish, you can order pastries made by local bakeries like The Enrico Biscotti Company and Mediterra Bakehouse, with gluten-free options from Baked True North.
The Lawrenceville Espresso A Mano has a 4.7-star rating on Google (though it's beaten out by the Dormont location's impressive 4.9-star marks) and is ranked in the top 10 for Coffee & Tea in Pittsburgh on TripAdvisor. The drink menu includes the usual array of cappuccinos, cortados, and other espresso drinks, along with single-origin drip coffee and hot or iced teas. If you like flavorings, you can try one of the rotating homemade syrup flavors or go with a stalwart favorite like hazelnut or caramel.
Commonplace Coffee
Commonplace was started in 2003 by Julie and TJ Fairchild, experienced baristas with a love for both coffee and the culture that surrounds it. Their goal for the café was two-fold: to serve delicious coffee and to build a community. Commonplace has stayed true to that mission as it's grown from one shop to eight. The flagship café is about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh in the charming borough of Indiana, Pennsylvania (which also happens to be my hometown, as well as the birthplace of local favorite son Jimmy Stewart), but the majority of their locations are in the Pittsburgh area.
The shop on Buena Vista Street in the Northside's quirky, walkable Mexican War Streets is the closest to downtown. There are also cafés in the Southside Works and East End neighborhoods of Garfield, Point Breeze, and Squirrel Hill. While each location has its own vibe, they all offer ample seating, abundant outlets, and free Wi-Fi, checking the right boxes as a place to study or work. The Commonplace Roastery is also located in Pittsburgh and open to visitors by appointment, if you want a peek behind the scenes. I'm personally at the Garfield location the most and find its atmosphere ideal for writing, especially when the outdoor tables are out in the summer.
Regularly mentioned in r/Pittsburgh Reddit conversations concerning locals' favorite coffee shops and roasters, Commonplace enjoys 4.5-star or higher Google ratings on all its café locations. It gets similarly high marks on TripAdvisor, where both its Squirrel Hill and Southside Works locations rank in the top 15 for Coffee & Tea in Pittsburgh. As one local notes, it's "a great neighborhood place that knows how to make great coffee."
Redstart Roasters
Located in the revitalized neighborhood of East Liberty, Redstart Roasters shares many strengths with other cafés on this list. The coffee is delicious, first and foremost, brewed from single-origin beans that are small-batch roasted in-house. The menu includes drip coffee, pour-overs, and Americanos for the purists, along with milk-based drinks like cappuccinos and lattes available in unique rotating flavors like lavender and ube. Inside, the café is spacious with a quiet and welcoming atmosphere, and while outlet distribution is somewhat limited, the Wi-Fi is reliable, making it a suitable spot for remote working or studying.
What sets Redstart apart is its commitment to sustainability. The bird theme of its menu and logo isn't just for show. The café roasts and brews coffees that earn Smithsonian Bird Friendly certification, which means the beans are 100% organic and grown under trees that provide both shade for the coffee plants and a habitat for birds. These beans are sourced from small cooperatives like the UCA San Juan Del Rio Coco union out of Nicaragua and the Asikana Cooperative in Ethiopia, so they're as sustainable for the communities that produce the coffee as the wildlife that lives around where its grown.
Often that kind of social and eco-consciousness comes with a steep price tag, but that's not the case at Redstart. In fact, one Yelp reviewer reported being "blown away to find $2 drip in Pittsburgh, and really quality drip also." You can also get tasty snacks to go with your drink, including vegan options. Equally impressive, I've never had trouble finding a seat despite everything this place has going for it. There's a good variety of seating, too, from comfy couches and armchairs to a large communal table for study groups.
Methodology
As a Western Pennsylvania local who's lived in Pittsburgh for 15 years, I have visited all of the above coffee shops multiple times and drew heavily on personal experience when compiling this list. Of course, I didn't want you to just take my word for it. To supplement my individual perspective, I consulted online reviews and mentions from locals on Reddit, TripAdvisor, Google Reviews, and Yelp. From there, I focused on shops with an average review of 4.5 stars or higher across platforms.
Other factors I considered included the quality of the coffee beans and drinks served in the cafés. A secondary criterion was each spot's ambiance and environment, with preference given to places with friendly staff and a comfortable interior where people would want to spend time. I also concentrated on coffee shops that roast their own beans in addition to serving coffee in a variety of brewing methods. As a former barista, I consider these elements to be strong signals of attention to craft, freshness, and overall quality.