The Once-Thriving Airline Boomers Still Remember Decades Later

With the shutdown of Spirit Airlines in May 2026, people of a certain age may be thinking back to other airlines that have long since disappeared from the sky. Now-defunct aviation companies like Pan Am and TWA, once staples in the airline industry, are often fondly remembered by older generations. A once-thriving airline that made an impact on baby boomers in particular is Braniff Airways, founded as the Oklahoma Aero Club in Oklahoma City in 1927. Younger generations may know the name from the end credits of the animated series "South Park," or from stories told by their parents or grandparents. Maybe they've heard that Braniff hired and trained the first women to be certified airline mechanics, or perhaps they know about the company's fleet of brightly colored crew uniforms and planes.

Whether or not you've heard of it, Braniff Airways was a groundbreaking company in a number of ways, and even changed the way people looked at commercial flight. Several commenters on a thread in Reddit's r/aviation shared memories of Braniff, with one poster saying, "I flew Braniff multiple times. Most memorable was JFK to Amsterdam in 1979, first class, on a 747. Literal champagne and caviar. Crystal and china. I was 18." Another reminisced, saying, "As a kid in the 70s flew once round trip BOG – MIA coach. I was an easy to impress kid. I still remember the beautiful plastic green salt and pepper shakers with the meal. Great memories."