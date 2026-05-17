South Dakota's Picturesque City On The Minnesota Border Has Iconic Parks And Hidden Campgrounds

You don't have to spend very long in South Dakota to see why so many folks are proud to call the place home. Especially in the southeast corner of the state, where you'll find recreation areas full of otherworldly rock formations, rushing riverways, and miles of rolling prairie plains. Known as the "City of Parks," Garretson sits right in the thick of it all, with several lush green spaces blanketed by dusty hiking trails, cascading waterfalls, and colorful rocky cliffs.

Many flock to the city to see the vibrant rose-colored quartzite formations native to the region and parts of neighboring Minnesota and Iowa, formed from river deposits ages ago. Coined the "gold of Minnehaha County," the striking rock is almost as hard as a diamond, which made it a go-to material for many of the old railroad hub's earlier buildings. Established in the late 1800s, much of Garretson's downtown area looks frozen in time. A little more than 1,000 South Dakotans live in the community today, per World Population Review.

Small and quaint, you won't find any mega hotel chains around town. But if you do want to stay the night, there's a slew of scenic campsites tucked away in the wilds. The rural community straddles the waters of Split Rock Creek, known to some as the Split Rock River, a tributary of the Big Sioux River. The city is just a couple of miles from the Minnesota border and isn't very far from Sioux Falls either. So if you're coming in from out of town, you can fly straight into the Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), grab a rental or rideshare, and be in Garretson in roughly half an hour.