South Dakota's Picturesque City On The Minnesota Border Has Iconic Parks And Hidden Campgrounds
You don't have to spend very long in South Dakota to see why so many folks are proud to call the place home. Especially in the southeast corner of the state, where you'll find recreation areas full of otherworldly rock formations, rushing riverways, and miles of rolling prairie plains. Known as the "City of Parks," Garretson sits right in the thick of it all, with several lush green spaces blanketed by dusty hiking trails, cascading waterfalls, and colorful rocky cliffs.
Many flock to the city to see the vibrant rose-colored quartzite formations native to the region and parts of neighboring Minnesota and Iowa, formed from river deposits ages ago. Coined the "gold of Minnehaha County," the striking rock is almost as hard as a diamond, which made it a go-to material for many of the old railroad hub's earlier buildings. Established in the late 1800s, much of Garretson's downtown area looks frozen in time. A little more than 1,000 South Dakotans live in the community today, per World Population Review.
Small and quaint, you won't find any mega hotel chains around town. But if you do want to stay the night, there's a slew of scenic campsites tucked away in the wilds. The rural community straddles the waters of Split Rock Creek, known to some as the Split Rock River, a tributary of the Big Sioux River. The city is just a couple of miles from the Minnesota border and isn't very far from Sioux Falls either. So if you're coming in from out of town, you can fly straight into the Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), grab a rental or rideshare, and be in Garretson in roughly half an hour.
Rugged rocks, local lore, and other Garretson adventures
Garretson houses some pretty iconic parks, some of which are steeped in local lore. For a short walk and a tall tale, head up to Devil's Gulch Park, which sits on the north end of town along the 55-mile-long Split Rock Creek. Dubbed the "Home of Beauty, Mystery, and Legend," the local park is among the most notorious recreation areas in the region — and not because of the hellish name.
As the story goes, the infamous outlaw Jesse James once dodged authorities with his trusty steed by jumping over the 20-foot gorge after attempting to rob a bank across state lines back in the late 1800s. You can read all about it on the signage around the park, where a footbridge now stands at the site of the legendary ravine leap. All fables aside, Devil's Gulch boasts beautiful red quartzite formations and a waterfall that usually gushes after a heavy rain. Take in the region's natural beauty along the short Devil's Gulch Trail, which winds through the park for only about half a mile round-trip.
Split Rock Park is right next door and has much the same sights — bridges, a waterfall, rugged red rocks, and all. Launch a kayak or canoe in the rustling creek or book a Jesse James Pontoon Tour in the summertime to see one of the caves the bandit laid low in decades ago. Split Rock Park also has a rig-friendly campground, equipped with 30- and 50-amp electric hookups, with views that rival any of the best RV destinations across America. The campground is just blocks away from downtown Garretson and is typically available from around April or May to the end of October.
There's state park fun in this part of South Dakota, too
Don't head home without visiting Tripadvisor's No. 1-rated park around Garretson and one of South Dakota's most unique areas — Palisades State Park. The popular recreation spot, which stretches along Split Rock Creek just south of town, has undergone a major expansion in recent years, more than doubling its size to well over 400 acres. Like the other creekfront park spaces, Palisades is dotted with dazzling quartzite outcroppings that line the gorge, some of which stand more than 50 feet above the water. See the towering pink cliffs and stunning creek views along the moderately challenging 1.5-mile Split Rock Creek Trail, which is among the most tackled routes in the park.
You can also paddle along the waters, plop down for a picnic, or do a bit of birding. According to eBird, more than 150 species of birds have been spotted in the state park, including yellow-billed cuckoos, cliff swallows, and red-eyed vireos. The rugged cliffs are also popular among rock climbers, with many sections suitable for beginners. If you want to hunker down for the evening, the state park has more than 100 campsites scattered across two camping areas: the Queen Campground on the north end and the newer King Campground on the south end. Both can accommodate RVs, with dedicated tent sites and cabins to rent. Restroom and shower facilities are available on-site, as well as a dump station, picnic area, and playground for the kids.
Want to see more of South Dakota? Minnesota's underrated Blue Mounds State Park, with its burly bison herds and scenic picnic areas, is only about a 20-minute drive from Garretson.