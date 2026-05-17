Consumer Reports Has Named The No. 1 Best Portable Camping Power Station

Taking your RV out on the open road can be a life-changing experience. You have the comforts of home, but your home can be anywhere you choose. However, if you need extra power and you can't find an electric hookup, or you have a power failure, a power station is an important piece of equipment to have along for the ride. Consumer Reports named the best portable camping power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station, which scored 89 out of 100 in the organization's tests, came in first place. While it's not a small purchase, the EcoFlow Delta Pro is the least expensive product on the list at $1,899. (In Consumer Reports' list of places to shop, it ranges from $1,899 to $3,699, so it's worth shopping around.)

The EcoFlow Delta Pro works with a lithium iron phosphate battery and has four AC power outlets to power multiple devices. There are also, according to Consumer Reports, two regular and two fast USB-A ports, and two standard USB-C ports. (That's helpful if you're camping in California, where there is a gas generator ban, as the EcoFlow Delta Pro doesn't use gas.) Consumer Reports rates each feature out of five, and the EcoFlow Delta Pro did very well in most categories. It received a score of five for recharge speed, power quality, and noise; a four for ease of use and power delivery; and a three for portability. It weighs 99 pounds, though it does have wheels to help move it around. It also has an extendable travel handle and carrying handles, as well as a connected app.