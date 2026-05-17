Consumer Reports Has Named The No. 1 Best Portable Camping Power Station
Taking your RV out on the open road can be a life-changing experience. You have the comforts of home, but your home can be anywhere you choose. However, if you need extra power and you can't find an electric hookup, or you have a power failure, a power station is an important piece of equipment to have along for the ride. Consumer Reports named the best portable camping power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station, which scored 89 out of 100 in the organization's tests, came in first place. While it's not a small purchase, the EcoFlow Delta Pro is the least expensive product on the list at $1,899. (In Consumer Reports' list of places to shop, it ranges from $1,899 to $3,699, so it's worth shopping around.)
The EcoFlow Delta Pro works with a lithium iron phosphate battery and has four AC power outlets to power multiple devices. There are also, according to Consumer Reports, two regular and two fast USB-A ports, and two standard USB-C ports. (That's helpful if you're camping in California, where there is a gas generator ban, as the EcoFlow Delta Pro doesn't use gas.) Consumer Reports rates each feature out of five, and the EcoFlow Delta Pro did very well in most categories. It received a score of five for recharge speed, power quality, and noise; a four for ease of use and power delivery; and a three for portability. It weighs 99 pounds, though it does have wheels to help move it around. It also has an extendable travel handle and carrying handles, as well as a connected app.
Using the EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station
On the EcoFlow website, there are a few examples of what the station can power, including 313 phone charges, 57 laptop charges, a light for four days, and an air conditioner for up to 3.6 hours. These numbers are for reference only, according to the site, but it does give you an idea of the power capacity. Additionally, depending on how much you want to power, EcoFlow says you can chain multiple power stations together.
There is another benefit to Consumer Reports' No. 1 pick: The product's website page says that it can be charged at AC level-2 EV stations for up to 3,400 watts of input, which is really convenient if you're out on the road and need power for a camping trip. It's also compatible with 90% of portable solar panels if you're trying to go green, though for faster charging, simply plug it into your home's wall outlet before hitting the road. Now that you know how to stay powered up, you may want to try out America's ultimate historic road trip across the country in your RV. If so, use our handy list of unexpected places you can park your RV overnight for free.