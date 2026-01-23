5 Unexpected Places You Can Park Your RV Overnight For Free

Traveling across the country in an RV requires a lot of overnight stops. For many RV owners, not every night will be spent in a campground or RV park. While traveling, you may need a place to pull over and get some shut-eye before continuing on your long trek. While you can't just park an RV anywhere, some easy-to-find spots generally allow you to park in most U.S. states — some of which travelers may already know of. However, we've compiled five unexpected places you can park your RV overnight for free.

Parking in a public place overnight, whether that be a campground or a parking lot, can be nerve-racking. Before traveling, theft-proof your RV for extra peace of mind with one very simple step. In all of these locations, it's most likely possible to park, but be sure to take common-sense precautions and do your own research into individual storefronts and businesses. Also, be aware of the amount of time spent in one location, as several U.S. states have made it illegal to live out of your RV.