5 Unexpected Places You Can Park Your RV Overnight For Free
Traveling across the country in an RV requires a lot of overnight stops. For many RV owners, not every night will be spent in a campground or RV park. While traveling, you may need a place to pull over and get some shut-eye before continuing on your long trek. While you can't just park an RV anywhere, some easy-to-find spots generally allow you to park in most U.S. states — some of which travelers may already know of. However, we've compiled five unexpected places you can park your RV overnight for free.
Parking in a public place overnight, whether that be a campground or a parking lot, can be nerve-racking. Before traveling, theft-proof your RV for extra peace of mind with one very simple step. In all of these locations, it's most likely possible to park, but be sure to take common-sense precautions and do your own research into individual storefronts and businesses. Also, be aware of the amount of time spent in one location, as several U.S. states have made it illegal to live out of your RV.
Cracker Barrel parking lots
One of the most convenient, unexpected places you can park your RV overnight for free is in a Cracker Barrel parking lot. Not only are these locations scattered everywhere across the U.S. — and usually off of main highways at that — but you have a built-in dinner or breakfast spot here. It's a good place to end the night or start an early travel day. Cracker Barrel is such a popular stop for these vehicles that some locations even have designated parking spots for them. If you plan to stop at a Cracker Barrel, be sure to arrive before the location closes and ask a manager about any rules you need to be aware of.
It's important to note that this is not a universal rule. Redditor u/adoptagreyhound shared, "Not all Cracker Barrels allow overnight parking. More of them have been restricting overnight access so you need to check the signs at the location. It will vary by location. Also, some of their locations are in high crime areas, so know your surroundings when stopping and check the online apps for this type of info from others. Don't just assume it's safe." Be sure to do your research before choosing this destination. There are a few rules you might not be aware of when parking your RV overnight at a Cracker Barrel restaurant.
Bureau of Land Management land and national forests
While many look to park their RV in a campground overnight, a frequently skipped-over option is parking (for free) on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) or in one of the country's several national forests. Often, these spots are off-grid and don't offer the accommodations of a privately owned campground; however, if you're traveling in an RV and just need a safe place to sleep, this will typically do the trick.
BLM land is almost always available to campers, and campgrounds will not be overly populated. One seasoned car camper considers parking on these lands as the "backpacking of car camping." While not built up with typical amenities, these spaces can be extremely peaceful and magical places to spend an evening. If you're a seasoned camper, this is likely the best option, as no permit is required. Planning an RV trip? Check out five forests and monuments that are most likely to become America's next national park.
Truck stops
The most obvious spot on our list is truck stops, which allow truckers and RVers to rest overnight. Like Cracker Barrels, these locations are perfect for those traveling over long stretches of major highways. Every so often, you're certain to pass one, or you can plan to reach a certain stop along your journey. There are communities online on websites such as Reddit that share some of the best truck stops to stop at in certain parts of the country.
While most truck stops do allow you to park your RV, be sure to check for signs that limit how long you can park in a spot. Also, leave designated spaces available for truckers, who rely on these locations to get some sleep on the road. As one seasoned traveler reported on Reddit, "just avoid 'Parking Areas', especially at night. Truckers really need those for catching some much needed sleep ASAP. And, honestly, you probably wouldn't sleep well, anyhow. They keep those engines running the whole time and it gets LOUD."
Church parking lots
Unlike truck stops, churches likely don't cross most people's minds as a spot to park your RV overnight. Unless you're a member of the church, this may seem like an odd choice, but many churches across the country are open to RVs parking there for the night. Especially in the suburbs and in rural locations, churches typically have large parking lots, some even expanding into fields. Unlike other locations on our list, these parking spots are available on a case-by-case basis. If you're interested in parking your RV at a church overnight, be sure to reach out in advance to ensure the church will allow you to do so.
If you are allowed to park, it will be for free, unlike in some campgrounds. Firstly, the legality of parking will depend on the state you're passing through. If church parking is legal in the state, contact the leaders of the church you plan to stay at. They're the ones who will either grant a permit or tell you to look elsewhere. While less reliable than other spots, this is a great, underrated avenue to tap into on your next RV trip.
Superstore and chain business parking lots
One of the most popular parking lots in America to park an RV in is Walmart, but several other large superstore chains also allow RV parking. Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Bass Pro Shops, and similar stores are popular for their large parking lots, which are free and often in quiet locations. Here, you can park relatively far from the store itself, while still being well-lit.
And, these locations offer travelers something to do at night, wehether this be wandering through a suburban Walmart or the unique hunting and fishing gear that fills up the Bass Pro Shop pyramid. While they can entertain, these are also good stops to make if you need to refill the snacks and utilities in your RV.
Walmart doesn't just look the other way; it has a policy allowing RVs to stay the night in its parking lots. Its official policy states, "While we do not offer electrical service or accommodations typically necessary for RV customers, Walmart values RV travelers and considers them among our best customers. Consequently, we do permit RV parking on our store parking lots as we are able. Permission to park is extended by individual store managers, based on availability of parking space and local laws. Please contact management in each store to ensure accommodations before parking your RV."