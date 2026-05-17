Nestled In The Appalachian Foothills Is Kentucky's Crystal-Clear Lake For Camping, Fishing, And Paddling

The Blue Grass State is always a top contender for outdoor destinations. As many flock to the state's eastern side to explore the Appalachians, travelers shouldn't overlook a local hotspot for scenic lake views and outdoor adventure. Paintsville Lake is a crystal-clear artificial lake that offers excellent fishing, swimming, paddling, and boating. This reservoir was made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and spans 1,140 acres, making it 26 miles long and over 100 feet deep in some areas. The Corps of Engineers opened the lake to the public in May, 1984 to create Paintsville Lake State Park, which later became a hub for outdoor recreation.

The lake's surrounding cliffs and mountain formations offer easy hiking opportunities where visitors can spot local wildlife like deer, rabbits, birds, squirrels, and the occasional black bear. For those looking for a longer stay, the state park offers a well-developed campground equipped with extensive facilities for both RV and primitive campers. There are also areas like a lakeside playground, basketball court, volleyball court, and horseshoe pits for both visitors and campers to enjoy.

Given its size, Paintsville Lake is located in both Johnson and Morgan counties. Out-of-state travelers can fly into Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, or West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia — both are roughly a two-hour drive from the state park. However you get there, Paintsville Lake rewards visitors with clear waters, scenic trails, and plenty of outdoor adventure.