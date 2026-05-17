Nestled In The Appalachian Foothills Is Kentucky's Crystal-Clear Lake For Camping, Fishing, And Paddling
The Blue Grass State is always a top contender for outdoor destinations. As many flock to the state's eastern side to explore the Appalachians, travelers shouldn't overlook a local hotspot for scenic lake views and outdoor adventure. Paintsville Lake is a crystal-clear artificial lake that offers excellent fishing, swimming, paddling, and boating. This reservoir was made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and spans 1,140 acres, making it 26 miles long and over 100 feet deep in some areas. The Corps of Engineers opened the lake to the public in May, 1984 to create Paintsville Lake State Park, which later became a hub for outdoor recreation.
The lake's surrounding cliffs and mountain formations offer easy hiking opportunities where visitors can spot local wildlife like deer, rabbits, birds, squirrels, and the occasional black bear. For those looking for a longer stay, the state park offers a well-developed campground equipped with extensive facilities for both RV and primitive campers. There are also areas like a lakeside playground, basketball court, volleyball court, and horseshoe pits for both visitors and campers to enjoy.
Given its size, Paintsville Lake is located in both Johnson and Morgan counties. Out-of-state travelers can fly into Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, or West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia — both are roughly a two-hour drive from the state park. However you get there, Paintsville Lake rewards visitors with clear waters, scenic trails, and plenty of outdoor adventure.
Enjoy calm fishing and paddling on Paintsville Lake
Located next to Paintsville, Kentucky, an underrated town rich in country music history and rustic charm, Paintsville Lake is unique for its unusually clear waters. This clarity allows visitors to see straight down to the lakebed, even in areas more than 100-feet deep. "The water is really clear, and you can actually see the fish and plants, so that is a good sign the lake is healthy," wrote one Tripadvisor user. Paintsville Lake's calmness also makes it a great swimming spot in the warmer months, with dogs allowed to join the lake fun as long as they are leashed.
For those wanting to go out on the water, Paintsville Lake is a great choice for boating and paddling. There is a dedicated marina with 80 boat slips, along with pontoon and kayak rentals. Guests can even rent their own houseboats at the lake for a unique camping experience. To paddle or kayak on Paintsville's calm waters, there is a dedicated launch area that's also equipped with a transfer bench for visitors with disabilities. "Clean, deep, beautiful lake, with lots of fun little hollows for exploring by kayak and tall cliffs next to deep water for cliff diving," one Google reviewer said.
Paintsville Lake is also a bountiful fishing spot for catching walleye, bass, and crappie. The lake is regularly stocked with fish, making it an especially popular destination for anglers throughout the year. "Paintsville Lake State Park is beautiful, where one can fish from boats or from the banks," wrote one previous visitor. The park's marina store sells fishing gear and bait for those who do not want to bring their own supplies. They also sell snacks, camping gear, and boat supplies for visitors' comfort and convenience.
Hike and camp overnight in Paintsville Lake State Park
Paintsville Lake State Park is well-equipped for camping. There are 32 full-service RV sites as well as 10 walk-in sites at the park's campground. Reservations can be made a year in advance, costing $32 a night (at the time of writing). The campground is outfitted with restrooms, showers, picnic tables, playgrounds, laundry, sewage hookups, and additional recreation areas. "Paintsville Lake campground is the gold standard for customer service, cleanliness, and pleasant surroundings," one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor.
Paintsville Lake State Park offers two popular hiking trails under 2 miles. The Kiwanis Trail is an easy 1.6-mile loop trail that takes about an hour to complete. This dog-friendly trail is open year-round and is a good spot for birdwatching. "The Paintsville Lake Kiwanis Trail is one of the best walking and running trails in eastern Kentucky. [It's] best in the early morning as that's when you see the most animal life," wrote one hiker on AllTrails. Old Fisherman's Trail is a 1-mile out-and-back trail that also takes about an hour to complete. This pet-friendly year-round trail is ideal for those looking to fish. "Nice little hike. You pretty much walk by the lake. [...] It took us a little longer because I had to stop and fish along the way," said a previous visitor.
Whether you're casting a line, hiking the trails, or camping by the water, Paintsville Lake makes for a memorable Kentucky getaway. For similar lakeside adventures, check out nearby Greenbo Lake State Resort Park, known for its fishing spots and picturesque campgrounds. And if you're in the mood to hit the city after spending time outdoors, be sure to visit America's 'Horse Capital' of Lexington, Kentucky.