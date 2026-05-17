After 3 Years Of Renovations, Nashville's Oldest Enclosed Shopping Mall Is Better Than Ever

As more and more shoppers opt for Amazon next-day deliveries and online groceries, malls around America — beloved fixtures of the urban landscape — have slowly and silently been closing shop. So, on the heels of a 2025 Capital One Shopping report projecting the closure of 87% of American malls within a decade, the reopening of The Arcade, Nashville's oldest enclosed mall, comes as a breath of hope.

The Arcade has occupied the space between downtown Nashville's 4th and 5th avenues since 1902, when it opened to the fanfare of a live band, flower wreaths, and an estimated 50,000 attendees. Mirroring the silhouette of the Milanese Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade, the building weathered the storms — sometimes literally — of the changing landscape over its century-long run, from student sit-ins at its Walgreens in the '60s to the replacement of its skylight following a tornado in 1998. Investors stepping in to purchase the building in 2021 signaled a new chapter for The Arcade — and it was high time for a new coat of paint.

Local architecture firm Dryden helmed the three-year renovation of the historic Nashville landmark. Revitalization was the goal, but the studio found preservation to be just as important. "The selective salvaging or preserving of some of these materials that were not part of the original Arcade but very much have become part of its overall history," principal architect Nick Dryden told NFocus. The result is a careful balance of the old and new. The original skylight, Palladian facades, and the dramatic trusses remain intact, while new retail and dining establishments have moved alongside The Arcade's legacy businesses. With a current total of 21 shops (as of May 2026) and more on the horizon, The Arcade is proving to be better than ever.