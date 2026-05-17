After 3 Years Of Renovations, Nashville's Oldest Enclosed Shopping Mall Is Better Than Ever
As more and more shoppers opt for Amazon next-day deliveries and online groceries, malls around America — beloved fixtures of the urban landscape — have slowly and silently been closing shop. So, on the heels of a 2025 Capital One Shopping report projecting the closure of 87% of American malls within a decade, the reopening of The Arcade, Nashville's oldest enclosed mall, comes as a breath of hope.
The Arcade has occupied the space between downtown Nashville's 4th and 5th avenues since 1902, when it opened to the fanfare of a live band, flower wreaths, and an estimated 50,000 attendees. Mirroring the silhouette of the Milanese Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade, the building weathered the storms — sometimes literally — of the changing landscape over its century-long run, from student sit-ins at its Walgreens in the '60s to the replacement of its skylight following a tornado in 1998. Investors stepping in to purchase the building in 2021 signaled a new chapter for The Arcade — and it was high time for a new coat of paint.
Local architecture firm Dryden helmed the three-year renovation of the historic Nashville landmark. Revitalization was the goal, but the studio found preservation to be just as important. "The selective salvaging or preserving of some of these materials that were not part of the original Arcade but very much have become part of its overall history," principal architect Nick Dryden told NFocus. The result is a careful balance of the old and new. The original skylight, Palladian facades, and the dramatic trusses remain intact, while new retail and dining establishments have moved alongside The Arcade's legacy businesses. With a current total of 21 shops (as of May 2026) and more on the horizon, The Arcade is proving to be better than ever.
New shops and local fixtures at The Arcade
Compared to America's biggest shopping malls that feel endless, The Arcade relishes in its historic space. Loyal patrons will be happy to see some familiar faces, like The Peanut Shop, a fixture in the Arcade since 1927 and one of only a few remaining original Planters shops in operation, and Percy's Shoe Shine, a shoe shine shop that Nashville legend Robert "Percy" Person has led for decades.
The tenant list continues with a slew of new shops and restaurants. There's the multi-level Urban Cowboy bar, where cocktails and small bites are served beneath strikingly chic Old Western-style interiors — think taxidermied moose heads, exposed wood beam ceilings, and an ornate bar crowned by stained glass paneling. Hunger pangs are satisfied by dropping by Roberta's for a slice of New York-style wood-fired pizza, or heading to Ugly Bagel for a quick snack while watching the staff hand roll dough in real time. Sartorialists will find their footing at Any Old Iron, whose pieces have graced the wardrobes of Lady Gaga and Elton John, or at Flea Style, where you can create a bespoke hat at its Original Hat Bar.
But The Arcade is more than just retail. Nestled on the second floor are 12 rent-free artist studios that welcome a revolving roster of artists in residence. Expect open gallery shows, artist talks, and art crawls that take place on a monthly basis. Mall lovers will be glad to know that The Arcade isn't the only one undergoing a renaissance: An outdoor Houston mall recently reopened as a shopping village with shops and fine dining, while Montana's oldest mall has plans for a major makeover.