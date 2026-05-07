Old shopping malls are like time capsules, reminders of a period not so long ago when shoppers showed up in person, examining coveted objects in glass cases and browsing racks of clothes. Every state has a few of these malls. In Montana, the oldest of them all is Great Falls' Holiday Village Mall, which opened back in 1960.

A little empty these days, Holiday Village Mall is probably not among America's top malls for an unforgettable shopping experience. According to the Montana Free Press, Holiday Village was Montana's biggest mall when it opened, but like other malls across the West, it has experienced a downturn over the years. With more businesses exiting than arriving, the site has seen a rash of vacancies. Shifting fortunes aside, Montana's oldest shopping hub is not without its charms. One of its anchor stores, the sportswear retailer Scheels, has been operating at Holiday Village since 2007 and continues to have an energetic presence. Besides offering services like bike repairs and selling sporting goods, apparel, and footwear, the store also provides entertainment via its Big Buck Hunter arcade and shooting gallery game.

Holiday Village also boasts some surprisingly authentic eats. At Little Athens, home-cooked dishes like souvlaki (meat skewers), pastitsio (Greek lasagna), and dourmathes (stuffed grape leaves) will have you feeling like you're dining in a charming historic village in Greece. Businesses like Little Athens, Scheels, and other consistent performers have some locals believing in the mall's long-term viability, despite weak economic signals in recent years. Headed by a few of these upbeat locals, informal public relations efforts are underway to help the mall stay vibrant in the ever-changing universe of human consumerism.