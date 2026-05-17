Kentucky's Largest Old-Growth Forest Is A Scenic Mountain Destination With Underrated Appalachian Hiking Trails

Tucked away in the mountain forests of eastern Kentucky, about three hours southeast of Lexington and a little over two hours north of Knoxville, is one of Appalachia's unsung living museums. From a distance, the Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve looks beautiful enough. After all, the preserve is an expansive sanctuary of deep green Appalachian woodlands stretching across rugged mountain ridges. However, look a little closer, and you'll soon see that Blanton Forest has a bit more depth than many of the mountain parks and vistas around it.

Hidden in these rolling Kentucky hills is a priceless collection of old-growth forests. Many of these woodlands reach heights rarely seen east of the Mississippi River. Not only is Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve the largest such old-growth forest in Kentucky, but its protected status also serves as an essential haven for Appalachia's vital, yet threatened, ecosystems.

Ecology aside, Blanton Forest is also an amazing spot for spirited outdoor recreation among some of Kentucky's most fantastic scenery. The preserve's mighty old-growth forests grow alongside sandstone rock formations that often provide natural observation decks for surveying and photographing the spectacular mountain panorama on all sides. Beyond these individual viewpoints, Blanton Forest also has a network of rigorous hiking trails, where you can make memories on a self-guided tour of this one-of-a-kind ecosystem. Plus, Blanton Forest's protected woods are next to some of Kentucky's best options for unforgettable overnight stays in an authentic Appalachian wilderness.