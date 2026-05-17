Kentucky's Largest Old-Growth Forest Is A Scenic Mountain Destination With Underrated Appalachian Hiking Trails
Tucked away in the mountain forests of eastern Kentucky, about three hours southeast of Lexington and a little over two hours north of Knoxville, is one of Appalachia's unsung living museums. From a distance, the Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve looks beautiful enough. After all, the preserve is an expansive sanctuary of deep green Appalachian woodlands stretching across rugged mountain ridges. However, look a little closer, and you'll soon see that Blanton Forest has a bit more depth than many of the mountain parks and vistas around it.
Hidden in these rolling Kentucky hills is a priceless collection of old-growth forests. Many of these woodlands reach heights rarely seen east of the Mississippi River. Not only is Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve the largest such old-growth forest in Kentucky, but its protected status also serves as an essential haven for Appalachia's vital, yet threatened, ecosystems.
Ecology aside, Blanton Forest is also an amazing spot for spirited outdoor recreation among some of Kentucky's most fantastic scenery. The preserve's mighty old-growth forests grow alongside sandstone rock formations that often provide natural observation decks for surveying and photographing the spectacular mountain panorama on all sides. Beyond these individual viewpoints, Blanton Forest also has a network of rigorous hiking trails, where you can make memories on a self-guided tour of this one-of-a-kind ecosystem. Plus, Blanton Forest's protected woods are next to some of Kentucky's best options for unforgettable overnight stays in an authentic Appalachian wilderness.
Blanton Forest is a hidden gem among Kentucky's wild Appalachians
Established in 1995, Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve is the largest old-growth forest in Kentucky, with trees that predate the foundation of the United States itself. The oldest-known tree in the park, for example, is a chestnut oak that's estimated to be 338 years old. Their unburdened age has allowed these trees to reach remarkable heights. In some cases, these trees rise 100 feet (or more) above the ground. Since its establishment more than 30 years ago, Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve has expanded beyond its initial 1,075 acres to more than 3,500 acres, making it one of the largest old-growth forests in the entire eastern part of the United States.
Blanton Forest protects a complex Appalachian ecosystem called a "mixed-mesophytic forest," with more than 400 different species of plants. Such diversity, combined with the impressive size of many of these centuries-old trees, parallels the most unique and beautiful greenery in America's national forests. Throughout Blanton Forest, hikers can find majestic oaks, maples, poplars, beeches, hemlocks, and magnolia trees. There are also lovely wildflowers, moss-lined rocks, and even rare mountaintop wetlands called "acid seeps."
Blanton Forest pairs its beautiful Appalachian woodlands with equally impressive mountain views. The preserve sits on a massive Appalachian ridge called Pine Mountain. As one of Appalachia's last untouched forest corridors, Pine Mountain stretches for about 125 miles along the tri-border between Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia, at elevations of over 3,000 feet in places. On the Kentucky side, Pine Mountain is perhaps best-known for Pine Mountain Resort State Park, Kentucky's first state park, known for recreation and views. Blanton Forest, however, showcases equally sublime scenery, with ample vistas of Pine Mountain's rolling, forest-clad ridges and up-close shots of classic Appalachian caverns like the dramatic Sand Cave.
Experience Blanton Forest's picturesque hiking trails
Blanton Forest's trail system lets visitors explore this indispensable old-growth ecosystem across two loops on the south face of Pine Mountain, with around 4.5 miles of forest hiking in total. Given the forest's mountainous nature, these trails can be steep and potentially difficult for some hikers. However, any effort you expend navigating Blanton Forest's trails will be repaid in full with some of the best views in Kentucky — and maybe the Appalachian Mountains as a whole.
The most scenic of the park's trails is arguably the moderately challenging, but worthwhile, Knobby Rock Trail. Covering a loop of around 3 miles up the side of Pine Mountain, the Knobby Rock Trail is notable for the large sandstone outcrop that gives the trail its name. Knobby Rock itself serves as a natural overlook perched on the side of the mountain, offering epic views of Pine Mountain and its immense old-growth forests. Hikers may find Knobby Rock's viewpoints comparable to more famous Kentucky lookouts, like the cliff-top viewing platform on the Chimney Top Trail at Red River Gorge, about 2.5 hours away by car.
Blanton Forest's 1.2-mile Sand Cave Loop Trail is more strenuous, requiring a scramble over a "maze" of massive boulders and difficult terrain. The reward, however, is access to the fascinating Sand Cave and its surrounding forest setting. A much less challenging Blanton Forest hike is the Watts Creek Trail, covering a shorter and less steep half-mile jaunt across Watts Creek and an enchanting hemlock forest. Blanton Forest State Nature Preserve is currently day-use only, opening from sunrise to sunset each day. However, overnight visitors can stay at the adjacent Camp Blanton, which has excellent cabin rentals within the same Pine Mountain ecosystem.