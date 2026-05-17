California's Coast Boasts A Top Beach Resort With Tide Pool Trails And Upscale Vibes

California's magical, world-famous coastline is studded with exclusive beach resorts that stun with sweeping Pacific Ocean views. In sun-drenched Orange County, nestled in the southern half of the Golden State, travelers are spoiled for choice when it comes to finding stylish resorts that wow with impeccable amenities and cobalt beaches. Leading the way in luxury is Montage Laguna Beach, the No. 3 pick on U.S. News & World Report's 2026 list of "25 Best Beach Hotels in California." A sprawling, oceanfront oasis perched high on a lush coastal bluff, this beach resort is a sanctuary for recreation and wellness that promises upscale vibes and access to wondrous tide pools.

Spanning 30 acres of prime Laguna Beach real estate overlooking stunning Treasure Island Beach, Montage boasts 262 luxuriously appointed villas, bungalows, suites, and guest rooms, each bedecked in California Craftsman-style architecture and harmonious beige and cream hues. Depending on which you book, accommodations feature lavish perks that run the gamut from marble bathrooms and ocean views to cozy fireplaces and full gourmet kitchens. The resort boasts several delectable restaurants with lovely sea views and salubrious patios for outdoor dining. For the ultimate in relaxation, dive into one of the resort's two sparkling pools (one is adults-only), or book a sumptuous treatment at the Spa Montage.

Montage Laguna Beach's impeccable grounds and surrounding coastal beauty make it a premier venue for swanky weddings. Along with catering to the well heeled, the resort's exclusivity is also reflected in the fact that it's a major celebrity magnet. Billionaire Mark Cuban reportedly owns one of the 23 homes in the adjoining Montage estates (homeowners here have carte blanche access to the resort's amenities), and major A-listers like Justin Bieber and Richard Gere have been spotted roaming the resort.