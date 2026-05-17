California's Coast Boasts A Top Beach Resort With Tide Pool Trails And Upscale Vibes
California's magical, world-famous coastline is studded with exclusive beach resorts that stun with sweeping Pacific Ocean views. In sun-drenched Orange County, nestled in the southern half of the Golden State, travelers are spoiled for choice when it comes to finding stylish resorts that wow with impeccable amenities and cobalt beaches. Leading the way in luxury is Montage Laguna Beach, the No. 3 pick on U.S. News & World Report's 2026 list of "25 Best Beach Hotels in California." A sprawling, oceanfront oasis perched high on a lush coastal bluff, this beach resort is a sanctuary for recreation and wellness that promises upscale vibes and access to wondrous tide pools.
Spanning 30 acres of prime Laguna Beach real estate overlooking stunning Treasure Island Beach, Montage boasts 262 luxuriously appointed villas, bungalows, suites, and guest rooms, each bedecked in California Craftsman-style architecture and harmonious beige and cream hues. Depending on which you book, accommodations feature lavish perks that run the gamut from marble bathrooms and ocean views to cozy fireplaces and full gourmet kitchens. The resort boasts several delectable restaurants with lovely sea views and salubrious patios for outdoor dining. For the ultimate in relaxation, dive into one of the resort's two sparkling pools (one is adults-only), or book a sumptuous treatment at the Spa Montage.
Montage Laguna Beach's impeccable grounds and surrounding coastal beauty make it a premier venue for swanky weddings. Along with catering to the well heeled, the resort's exclusivity is also reflected in the fact that it's a major celebrity magnet. Billionaire Mark Cuban reportedly owns one of the 23 homes in the adjoining Montage estates (homeowners here have carte blanche access to the resort's amenities), and major A-listers like Justin Bieber and Richard Gere have been spotted roaming the resort.
Upscale dining and five-star spa pampering at Montage Laguna Beach
Not a Montage Laguna Beach guest, but you're itching to get in on its upscale vibes? Reserving a table at one of its bougie eateries or booking a luxe treatment at Spa Montage is the next best thing. Studio Mediterranean is the resort's standout culinary destination where Executive Chef Dennis Efthymiou oversees dishes inspired by his Greek roots. Fine dining here showcases Californian, Mediterranean, and French cuisines prepared with artisanal ingredients. Seafood is the star of the show, from oysters and shellfish to the catch of the day, which is either locally caught or flown in daily from Greece, Italy, or Spain. Whether you're dining inside among the elegant cream interiors or outdoors on the sweeping patio, breathtaking ocean views and a spectacular sunset are on the menu.
Pacific panoramas also abound at all-day restaurant The Loft. A seasonally driven menu by Chef de Cuisine Evan Wilber boasts fresh ingredients from The Ecology Center, a nearby Regenerative Organic Certified farm and education center, while a tempting selection of handcrafted cocktails are perfect for seaside sipping. Past diners on Google (where the restaurant has a 4.6 rating out of over 400 reviews) recommend brunch on the patio. Raved one Google reviewer who endorsed the French toast and shakshuka: "Location is breath taking. Weather is amazing and food is so delicious. Sounds like heaven huh!"
For pampering at what could be considered one of California's most indulgent spa resorts, sink into Spa Montage, a 20,000-square-foot wellness oasis bestowed with five stars by Forbes Travel Guide. Book any 60-minute treatment, like the rejuvenating "Laguna Radiance Facial" or the "Coastal Apothecary Massage," and you can access the spa gym and amenities all day. You'll also get access to the spa's outdoor hot tub and adults-only lap pool, which boast sweeping Pacific views.
Explore tide pools below the resort at one of Laguna's best beaches
Nestled at the foot of the resort lies idyllic Treasure Island Beach, a dreamy stretch of coastline that locals rave is one of Laguna's five coolest beaches. To get here, descend the ramp at the southwest end of Montage that follows the scenic Treasure Island Park Trail. Below are turquoise waves and a crescent-shaped sliver of sand dotted with Montage umbrellas and loungers, along with Laguna locals (Treasure Island is a public beach). The beach is a top spot for swimming and skimboarding, and it's also known for its magical tide pools teeming with sea creatures.
Close to the beach's rocky, Instagrammable arch lie seawater basins full of fascinating biodiversity. These fragile tide pools are home to purple urchins, sea stars, octopuses, garibaldi, barnacles, and different varieties of sea snails and crabs. While you're here, keep a lookout for docents from Laguna Ocean Foundation, a local organization that mans the area's tide pools and doles out free education to visitors. Before you come, consult a tide map to determine the best time to visit, which should ideally be when the tide is 2.5 feet or below. You can also catch pretty views of the pools from several lookout points along Treasure Island Park Trail.
At the time of this writing, a Horizon View King room at Montage Laguna Beach can be booked for $1,700 and up per night. For a less-expensive getaway in the area, consider the luxurious, oceanfront Surf & Sand Laguna Beach, where rates start at about $1,000. Visit Laguna Beach in April and May, or in September and October, when temperatures hover in the warm 70s and there are thinner crowds than in the peak summer season. To reach Montage Laguna Beach, it's about an hour's drive from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).