The Islands Of Adventure Attraction And Award-Winning Universal Restaurant That's Closing Permanently By 2027

There's big news for Universal Orlando Resort enthusiasts: significant changes are on the horizon at Islands of Adventure. In early May, it was revealed that the Lost Continent, one of eight lands at Islands of Adventure, will soon be permanently closing, marking the end of a Universal Orlando Resort staple. For those who are unfamiliar with the Florida theme park, the Lost Continent boasts a mythical ancient world-inspired theme. It features a bazaar-style shopping area and a talking attraction known as the Mystic Fountain, which guests can enjoy a conversation with.

Notably, the Lost Continent is where you will find the legendary Mythos Restaurant, scheduled to close in 2027. Housed in an intricate cave-like structure with waterfront views, it primarily offers Mediterranean cuisine and seafood. While there are plenty of restaurants you shouldn't skip when visiting Universal Orlando, many visitors have a soft spot for Mythos. The eatery has been named one of the best theme park restaurants by USA Today 10Best's Readers' Choice Awards, as well as by the Theme Park Insider awards (in fact, it received this honor a whopping 10 times).

Additionally, it's ranked as one of the top 10 restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor, where a reviewer wrote, "If you are looking for a break from typical theme park fare and want to experience fine dining in between riding roller coasters, Mythos [in] Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure is the place for you." However, even Mythos Restaurant's acclaim couldn't save it from shuttering. According to a press release, a "new themed area" will be developed on the Lost Continent.