The Islands Of Adventure Attraction And Award-Winning Universal Restaurant That's Closing Permanently By 2027
There's big news for Universal Orlando Resort enthusiasts: significant changes are on the horizon at Islands of Adventure. In early May, it was revealed that the Lost Continent, one of eight lands at Islands of Adventure, will soon be permanently closing, marking the end of a Universal Orlando Resort staple. For those who are unfamiliar with the Florida theme park, the Lost Continent boasts a mythical ancient world-inspired theme. It features a bazaar-style shopping area and a talking attraction known as the Mystic Fountain, which guests can enjoy a conversation with.
Notably, the Lost Continent is where you will find the legendary Mythos Restaurant, scheduled to close in 2027. Housed in an intricate cave-like structure with waterfront views, it primarily offers Mediterranean cuisine and seafood. While there are plenty of restaurants you shouldn't skip when visiting Universal Orlando, many visitors have a soft spot for Mythos. The eatery has been named one of the best theme park restaurants by USA Today 10Best's Readers' Choice Awards, as well as by the Theme Park Insider awards (in fact, it received this honor a whopping 10 times).
Additionally, it's ranked as one of the top 10 restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor, where a reviewer wrote, "If you are looking for a break from typical theme park fare and want to experience fine dining in between riding roller coasters, Mythos [in] Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure is the place for you." However, even Mythos Restaurant's acclaim couldn't save it from shuttering. According to a press release, a "new themed area" will be developed on the Lost Continent.
Major changes to the Lost Continent were imminent
In September 2025, the Orlando Business Journal reported that construction at the Lost Continent was in the works. As the publication notes, this was likely to demolish the land's two long-shuttered attractions, Poseidon's Fury and The Eighth Voyage of Sinbad. Videos and images posted on social media in the Spring of 2026 later appeared to confirm this. Put simply, changes to the Lost Continent were looming. While the Lost Continent is confirmed to be shutting down, Universal Orlando Resort has yet to disclose what will take its place.
Nevertheless, the Lost Continent and Mythos Restaurant's impending demise has struck a nerve among fans, many of whom are mourning the closure of this land and eatery, even if they are excited about the future. On Reddit, one individual explained that Universal Orlando Resort doesn't "usually miss when they go all-in on new experiences," before adding, "There's still something sad about losing one of the last original lands from the park's opening in 1999." As of this writing, Universal Orlando Resort has not provided an exact date for Mythos Restaurant's 2027 closure.
In any case, parkgoers still have time to squeeze in a visit, though they will likely encounter construction barriers in the area, as the Lost Continent will shut down gradually. However, the Mythos Restaurant is not the only dining establishment that is shutting down at Islands of Adventure. The Thunder Falls Terrace restaurant in Jurassic Park — the land that's home to Universal Orlando's remarkably fast Jurassic World VelociCoaster — will be rebranded and given a makeover. To read about another ill-fated Florida attraction, check out this story on Andretti Thrill Park, a beloved sprawling site that closed after nearly 3 decades.