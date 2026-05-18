Between Atlanta And Savannah Is The 'Kaolin Capital Of The World' With A Charming Downtown, Shops, And Camping

Georgia may be widely known for its peaches, but what you might not realize is that this Southern state also produces kaolin, a diverse, chalky white clay material that is created by erosion. Notably, it's sourced from Washington County, including in Sandersville. In fact, the city, which is home to an active mine that extracts this natural resource, has even been dubbed the "Kaolin Capital of the World." However, there's more to Sandersville than its nickname. Located between Atlanta and Savannah, the city was established in 1796 and boasts a charming downtown with local restaurants and shops, and is also a camping destination.

The Sandersville Main Street is centered around Haynes Street and features historical structures. This includes the Washington County Courthouse, a striking brick building from 1869, as well as the Genealogy Research Center & Old Jail Museum, constructed in 1891. The latter, a pastel-hued beauty, is open to visitors who are looking to step back in time (it's reportedly haunted, too). If you're interested in touring this site, be sure to contact the Washington County Historical Society ahead of time.

Sandersville also hosts the annual Kaolin Festival to celebrate this mineral. Held annually since 1956, it typically includes a parade, kid-friendly activities, local vendors, and more. The Kaolin Festival is celebrated on the second weekend of October.