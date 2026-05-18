Between Atlanta And Savannah Is The 'Kaolin Capital Of The World' With A Charming Downtown, Shops, And Camping
Georgia may be widely known for its peaches, but what you might not realize is that this Southern state also produces kaolin, a diverse, chalky white clay material that is created by erosion. Notably, it's sourced from Washington County, including in Sandersville. In fact, the city, which is home to an active mine that extracts this natural resource, has even been dubbed the "Kaolin Capital of the World." However, there's more to Sandersville than its nickname. Located between Atlanta and Savannah, the city was established in 1796 and boasts a charming downtown with local restaurants and shops, and is also a camping destination.
The Sandersville Main Street is centered around Haynes Street and features historical structures. This includes the Washington County Courthouse, a striking brick building from 1869, as well as the Genealogy Research Center & Old Jail Museum, constructed in 1891. The latter, a pastel-hued beauty, is open to visitors who are looking to step back in time (it's reportedly haunted, too). If you're interested in touring this site, be sure to contact the Washington County Historical Society ahead of time.
Sandersville also hosts the annual Kaolin Festival to celebrate this mineral. Held annually since 1956, it typically includes a parade, kid-friendly activities, local vendors, and more. The Kaolin Festival is celebrated on the second weekend of October.
You'll find fashion and more around the Sandersville Main Street
There are a couple of shops that occupy Sandersville Main Street, including Pringle Mercantile. Housed in a structure from 1890, its facade features a striped awning that will catch your eye. Inside, the boutique is stocked with clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, all with a Southern charm-style vibe. On Google, Pringle Mercantile has a five-star rating with one individual describing it as, "The best place to visit in Sandersville."
Emmy's on Main is another option for apparel. The store is painted in a cheerful shade of blue and offers casual statement dresses, matching sets, and men's activewear, among accessories, shoes and more. And if you're in the market for decor and other secondhand items, there's Cornerstone Gifts & Thrifts, located just across from the Genealogy Research Center & Old Jail Museum. The store features various vendors from which you can shop. Cornerstone Gifts & Thrifts is also rated five stars, with reviewers complimenting its reasonably priced selection and friendly staff.
When you need a shopping break, head to Paul F. Thiele Park, on South Harris Street. This quaint brick plaza has benches that overlook Sandersville Main Street and the Washington County Courthouse. In addition, this area has eateries like Chester Dean's Buffet & BBQ, where you can dine on fried chicken, collard greens, and other Southern comfort fare in a cafeteria-like setting.
Bring your RV down to Sandersville, Georgia
Sandersville is situated just off Route 540, referred to as the Fall Line Freeway. Conveniently, this destination is only about an hour away from Augusta, the most charming, walkable college town in Georgia and Macon, known as the birthplace of Southern rock. Although there are a few chain hotels in Sandersville, nature enthusiasts will find RV campsites outside of town, just off the Fall Line Freeway. SanWar RV Park & Resort, for instance, is a family-owned business with an assortment of amenities for all ages, including pools, a lazy river, a splashpad, sports courts, a playground, a catch-and-release pond, and more.
Additionally, it features an onsite eatery, the Ghost Town Saloon, an Old West-inspired watering hole serving pizza and burgers. If you don't have an RV, no problem; cabins with pond views are available to rent as well.
If you prefer a no-frills campsite, check out Bailey Creek Campground, where you are likely to spot wildlife (like deer) emerging from the surrounding woods. This is also an RV-only campsite and reservations can be made by phone. Both SanWar RV Park & Resort and Bailey Creek Campground are less than a 10-minute drive from Sandersville Main Street, providing easy access to the city's shops and restaurants. And if you want to continue exploring, there are other small towns in the Peach State worth visiting. This includes nearby Waynesboro, Georgia's charming city with antique shops and tasty eats.