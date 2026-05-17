Between San Antonio And San Angelo Is Texas' Abandoned Military Fort That's Now A Well-Preserved Historic Site
Texas is steeped in history, and you can still find a slew of historic buildings and landmark sites around today that showcase the state's rugged frontier roots. The Texas Historical Commission has successfully preserved many of the state's most storied structures, including at the formidable Fort McKavett State Historic Site. The former military installation, which sits between San Antonio and San Angelo, is pretty special. According to the commission's website, Gen. William T. Sherman, a famed Union Army general during the Civil War, once called the fort "the prettiest post in Texas," while inspecting the grounds in 1871.
Perched on a hill overlooking the winding San Saba River, the grounds are certainly beautiful. But the fort is also remarkable for its architectural design. Unlike most 19th century frontier military camps — commonly built with wood or adobe — Fort McKavett was largely constructed using locally-sourced limestone. Today, the Texas Hill Country site is "one of the best preserved and most intact examples" of a military outpost from the Texas Indian Wars-era, a series of conflicts in the mid-1800s between settlers and Native American tribes who lived on the lands.
Established in 1852, Fort McKavett served as a secure stopover for westbound travelers and to safeguard settlers in the rolling plains of West Texas from Native American raids. The camp was shuttered and reopened several times before being abandoned altogether by soldiers in the early 1880s. Settlers later occupied the empty buildings, with the town taking on the name of the fort. The remaining townspeople moved out in 1973, and the old camp has been an official historic site since 1968.
See old military quarters at the Fort McKavett State Historic Site
The Fort McKavett State Historic Site could easily rank among the best attractions in Texas, especially for history buffs. The designated area spans 82 acres, and you can see more than two dozen restored structures across the grounds, from the original post headquarters to a schoolhouse, and even two old outhouses, known as sinks back in the day. Pick up a visitors guide in the park or download the pamphlet online and take a self-guided walking tour of the historic site. The tour starts at the hospital building, which was added to the complex in the early 1870s. Located near the parking area, the former infirmary houses a small museum with interesting exhibits and displays on the history of Fort McKavett.
Some of the well-preserved buildings, including the barracks and three homes that served as captains' quarters, also feature period-specific furnishings, as well as various belongings and items used in everyday life. You can see various relics from the past, among them old surgeon's tools, schoolbooks, and clothing, and watch the past come to life as costumed docents and living history interpreters reenact scenes during scheduled programs.
As you stroll the property, take in the ruins of the commanding officer's quarters. The two-story structure was ravaged by a fire in 1941. There are also remnants of the old army barracks, which stretch along the parade grounds.
Explore the grounds surrounding Fort McKavett
Don't leave the Fort McKavett State Historic Site without taking a little stroll to one of the springs that feed the nearby San Saba River. You can access the spring via the Government Road Nature Trail, which sets out near the parking area and covers about a quarter mile. A variety of birds have been spotted around the waters, including brown thrashers, white-eyed vireos and painted buntings, so bring along a pair of binoculars.
Other notable stops along the way include an old rock quarry, where soldiers sourced some of the stones used to build the fort, and a lime kiln. Picnic tables are also available to enjoy a packed lunch, and be sure to pop into the on-site gift shop, called the Sam Wallick's Post Trader Store, where you'll find lots of cool souvenirs to bring back home. The Fort McKavett State Historic Site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry for self-guided tours at 4 p.m. You will need to buy tickets, which range from $2 to $8. You can also book a guided tour of the property, separate from the admissions fee.
Want to explore more timeless treasures in the area? You can find other historic attractions, as well as cool underground caverns near the charming Texas city of Sonora, which is only about 40 miles from Fort McKavett. Or, uncover thousands of years of history at Texas' beloved Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, roughly a 2-hour drive away.