Between San Antonio And San Angelo Is Texas' Abandoned Military Fort That's Now A Well-Preserved Historic Site

Texas is steeped in history, and you can still find a slew of historic buildings and landmark sites around today that showcase the state's rugged frontier roots. The Texas Historical Commission has successfully preserved many of the state's most storied structures, including at the formidable Fort McKavett State Historic Site. The former military installation, which sits between San Antonio and San Angelo, is pretty special. According to the commission's website, Gen. William T. Sherman, a famed Union Army general during the Civil War, once called the fort "the prettiest post in Texas," while inspecting the grounds in 1871.

Perched on a hill overlooking the winding San Saba River, the grounds are certainly beautiful. But the fort is also remarkable for its architectural design. Unlike most 19th century frontier military camps — commonly built with wood or adobe — Fort McKavett was largely constructed using locally-sourced limestone. Today, the Texas Hill Country site is "one of the best preserved and most intact examples" of a military outpost from the Texas Indian Wars-era, a series of conflicts in the mid-1800s between settlers and Native American tribes who lived on the lands.

Established in 1852, Fort McKavett served as a secure stopover for westbound travelers and to safeguard settlers in the rolling plains of West Texas from Native American raids. The camp was shuttered and reopened several times before being abandoned altogether by soldiers in the early 1880s. Settlers later occupied the empty buildings, with the town taking on the name of the fort. The remaining townspeople moved out in 1973, and the old camp has been an official historic site since 1968.