Between Cleveland And Youngstown Is Ohio's Village With A Walkable Downtown, Local Shops, And Historic Charm

Travelers craving new experiences and scenic backcountry landscapes should consider planning a trip to Ohio. While often considered just a flyover state, the Buckeye State is dotted with historic hamlets amidst wide, forested prairies that beckon travelers to stop by and explore. One such destination is Newton Falls, a laid-back village flanked on both sides by the gentle flow of the Mahoning River. With quiet streets flanked by a handful of local shops tucked within rustic architecture, not to mention refreshing riverfront scenery, Newton Falls is a great place to retreat from the overwhelming stress of daily life.

Plunging in a frothy veil down the Mahoning River is Newton Falls' namesake cascade, which a previous visitor called a "picture perfect peaceful view of beauty." A staircase leads down the waterfall right to the edge of the river, where the round bulb of the Newton Falls water tower looming above stands of trees creates a relaxing backdrop. It was this very same waterfall that lured pioneers to settle down in what is now Newton Falls back in the 1800s, where they began to cultivate the land for farming. On the other side of town is the Historic Newton Falls Covered Bridge, which also crosses the Mahoning River and is among the oldest of Ohio's covered bridges.

The bridge leads visitors right into the downtown district, where old mercantile buildings and charming 19th-century architecture only add more character to the town's historic charm. Spend the day walking around to explore the storefronts and local watering holes, or visit during Independence Day for downtown parades and evening fireworks. Cleveland locals can drive to Newton Falls in about an hour, while travelers in Youngstown are even closer.