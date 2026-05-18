Between Cleveland And Youngstown Is Ohio's Village With A Walkable Downtown, Local Shops, And Historic Charm
Travelers craving new experiences and scenic backcountry landscapes should consider planning a trip to Ohio. While often considered just a flyover state, the Buckeye State is dotted with historic hamlets amidst wide, forested prairies that beckon travelers to stop by and explore. One such destination is Newton Falls, a laid-back village flanked on both sides by the gentle flow of the Mahoning River. With quiet streets flanked by a handful of local shops tucked within rustic architecture, not to mention refreshing riverfront scenery, Newton Falls is a great place to retreat from the overwhelming stress of daily life.
Plunging in a frothy veil down the Mahoning River is Newton Falls' namesake cascade, which a previous visitor called a "picture perfect peaceful view of beauty." A staircase leads down the waterfall right to the edge of the river, where the round bulb of the Newton Falls water tower looming above stands of trees creates a relaxing backdrop. It was this very same waterfall that lured pioneers to settle down in what is now Newton Falls back in the 1800s, where they began to cultivate the land for farming. On the other side of town is the Historic Newton Falls Covered Bridge, which also crosses the Mahoning River and is among the oldest of Ohio's covered bridges.
The bridge leads visitors right into the downtown district, where old mercantile buildings and charming 19th-century architecture only add more character to the town's historic charm. Spend the day walking around to explore the storefronts and local watering holes, or visit during Independence Day for downtown parades and evening fireworks. Cleveland locals can drive to Newton Falls in about an hour, while travelers in Youngstown are even closer.
Explore the downtown shops and eateries in Newton Falls, Ohio
Though small, there's a lot of excitement in downtown Newton Falls. For your first stop, snap fun photos in front of the scaled-down replica of the Statue of Liberty, which stands proudly amidst a leafy park right at the downtown intersection. From there, treasure hunters can walk along to the Church Mouse Thrift Shoppe, where the window displays of household decor items and apparel are just a small preview of the goodies awaiting within. Browse the shelves to find everything from books to tableware to stuffed toys and even Christmas decorations. "The selection always changes, so there's something new every visit," a previous shopper writes. What's more, every purchase contributes to the town's food pantry.
Just a few steps away is Fieldview Acres Mercantile, which sports a red-brick facade dating back more than 100 years. Head inside to shop for antique treasures and historic knickknacks. "They have quite a bit of unusual stuff you don't normally see in an antique store," says a previous customer. On the opposite side of the street is Benson's BS & Collectibles, which another shopper calls the "best place for all your toy and collectible needs." The staff are welcoming, and the store stocks fun gifts ranging from Funko Pop figurines to comic books and Pokemon cards.
The eateries around downtown are convenient stops between sightseeing and shopping. Step into the Broken Leaf Cafe for lunch, with menu options ranging from pancakes and bagels to salad wraps and lemonade, or enjoy classic Italian dishes amidst a friendly atmosphere at the Covered Bridge Inn. Other tasty bites are less than an hour's drive away at Chardon, Ohio's "Maple Syrup Capital."
Visit the historic landmarks in Newton Falls, and where to stay
From downtown, sightseers can take a short walk to see the Historic Newton Falls Covered Bridge, which is almost 200 years old. Vehicles are still able to use the bridge to cross the Mahoning River, which affords a quick glimpse at the intricate lattice beams on the interior, while pedestrians can take the sheltered boardwalk to reach the other end. Aside from being one of the oldest covered bridges in the Buckeye State, the Newton Falls bridge is also the oldest that still stands right where it was first constructed. Framed by a backdrop of trees, visiting the Newton Falls bridge feels like taking a step back in time.
Soak up more of the town's historic charm at the Braceville African American Heritage Museum, just a short drive away. Tucked inside a rustic cabin, visitors will be transported back to the days of the Underground Railroad, when the surrounding neighborhood was known as Braceville, and escapees stopped there on the way to freedom. About 20 minutes away by car is the John and Elsa Johnson House, a grand colonial-style mansion where religious leader Joseph Smith once lived for a while. Guided tours take visitors through the preserved rooms still decorated like the 19th century.
With so much excitement in town, extend your stay in Newton Falls. Just north of town are affordable motels like the Holiday Inn Express or the Falls Inn. A few vacation home rentals are also available on Airbnb, offering spacious bedrooms with stylish furnishings, a living space, and a kitchen area. Find more Ohio excitement in Ravenna, a lively city with a charming downtown, or venture into the wilderness at Nelson Ledges Quarry State Park for outdoor activities and secluded camping spots.