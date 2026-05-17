The Type Of Vacation Boomers Prefer Taking In 2026 (And The Least Popular)

Travel in 2026 is shaping up to be a busy one. Despite the setbacks of a global pandemic, volatile economies, and shifting political landscapes in recent years, people are roaring to get back on the road and in the skies. According to a survey from AAA, 61% of Americans have travel plans this year. Boomers — the generation born between 1946 and 1964 — account for many of these trips, and they don't mind splurging for a luxury stay. As for their vacation destination of choice, look no further than the beach.

That's right — the call of sun and sand is strong among boomers, with about 50% responding favorably to a beach vacation, according to a study by YouGov. That makes it the most preferred type of vacation of the 12 included in the survey. Their interests also leaned toward nature, with lakes, mountains, and countryside destinations coming second in their travel preferences at 44%. Boomers expect ease and convenience in their trips, and are willing to pay for it. "They look for comfort and pampering... they can be both the loveliest guests, but also the most demanding ones," Altezza Travel advisor Georgia Fowkes told AFAR.

This comfort-driven outlook is reflected in the rest of YouGov's findings. For boomers, planning logistics is best left to the pros, explaining why cruises ranked highly among their preferred vacation styles. Their specific travel destinations back this data up, too: tourist-ready Hawaii, Canada, Ireland, and Florida emerged as firm favorites.