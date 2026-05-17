The Type Of Vacation Boomers Prefer Taking In 2026 (And The Least Popular)
Travel in 2026 is shaping up to be a busy one. Despite the setbacks of a global pandemic, volatile economies, and shifting political landscapes in recent years, people are roaring to get back on the road and in the skies. According to a survey from AAA, 61% of Americans have travel plans this year. Boomers — the generation born between 1946 and 1964 — account for many of these trips, and they don't mind splurging for a luxury stay. As for their vacation destination of choice, look no further than the beach.
That's right — the call of sun and sand is strong among boomers, with about 50% responding favorably to a beach vacation, according to a study by YouGov. That makes it the most preferred type of vacation of the 12 included in the survey. Their interests also leaned toward nature, with lakes, mountains, and countryside destinations coming second in their travel preferences at 44%. Boomers expect ease and convenience in their trips, and are willing to pay for it. "They look for comfort and pampering... they can be both the loveliest guests, but also the most demanding ones," Altezza Travel advisor Georgia Fowkes told AFAR.
This comfort-driven outlook is reflected in the rest of YouGov's findings. For boomers, planning logistics is best left to the pros, explaining why cruises ranked highly among their preferred vacation styles. Their specific travel destinations back this data up, too: tourist-ready Hawaii, Canada, Ireland, and Florida emerged as firm favorites.
These vacation types are best left to the younger generations
On the flip side, the travel styles that held the least appeal to boomers are quite telling. They clearly weren't fans of city breaks, with just 24% of boomers expressing interest compared to the 35% of non-boomer respondents. Theme park outings and trips involving sports or outdoor activities didn't quite hit the boomer travel jackpot, either, ranking much higher with non-boomers. Geographically, Asian destinations — South Korea, China, the Maldives, Malaysia, and Thailand — also failed to earn a positive impression among this age group.
The study revealed that most travelers aged 60 and above would rather skip the escorted group or bus tours — the type of travel they'd least likely participate in, with just 12% responding favorably to the idea. The same goes for activity-led travel itineraries, with most boomers likely to pass up on trips involving cycling, hiking, or walking. And while non-boomers would happily embark on multi-country or multi-city itineraries, boomers would rather stay put in their chosen destination. "It is all about familiarity, security, and maximizing every moment for their vacation," said Fowkes.
It's easy to see the common pattern — the personal planning and physical exertion involved in certain types of trips simply doesn't sit well with their age bracket, budget, and the value they expect to get out of a vacation. Of course, there are boomers who are more open to exploring the most unique travel experiences on Earth — not least travel expert Rick Steves. Technically a boomer, he isn't afraid to dive headfirst into planning his own European itinerary or explore game-changing hacks for scenic train rides across Europe. His tours, though organized, encourage cultural immersion, independent exploration, and a healthy dose of physical activity.