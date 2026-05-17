Minnesota's Premier Lakeside Park Has One Of The Best Beaches In America And A Plethora Of Amenities

There is nothing better on a hot and sunny day than taking a swim in a cool, refreshing lake. However, you want to pick just the right lake beach for the perfect day out. You may be surprised to learn that there is an award-winning beach in the lakeside utopia of Lakeville, Minnesota, right on Lake Marion – and its name is Antlers Park. Not only can you swim at the park, but there are plenty of amenities for the whole family to enjoy, too.

Antlers Park opened in 1910, and was once the site of an amusement park. It's been upgraded several times over the years. The latest upgrade happened in 2021, with new shelters, an event pavilion, an ADA playground, and new restrooms, reopening in 2024. The park is just under 14 acres, and there's almost a half-mile of biking and walking trails. You'll also find plenty of parking, including six ADA-compliant parking stalls. The beach has ADA-compliant access as well. You can even bring your leashed pup with you to this park — and any other park in Lakeville — so the whole family can join the outing. Park hours run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to all the amenities, it's popular with Minnesota residents. In fact, Antlers Park has a 4.7/5 rating on Yelp from seven reviews at the time of this writing. One reviewer wrote, "Amazing, beautiful beach, park, picnic area." Another review says, "Woot, a nice park with a pretty good sized beach," adding that the beach was "packed full." The reviewer concluded, "All in all a great place to go hangout with friends on a hot summer day!!"