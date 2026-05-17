Minnesota's Premier Lakeside Park Has One Of The Best Beaches In America And A Plethora Of Amenities
There is nothing better on a hot and sunny day than taking a swim in a cool, refreshing lake. However, you want to pick just the right lake beach for the perfect day out. You may be surprised to learn that there is an award-winning beach in the lakeside utopia of Lakeville, Minnesota, right on Lake Marion – and its name is Antlers Park. Not only can you swim at the park, but there are plenty of amenities for the whole family to enjoy, too.
Antlers Park opened in 1910, and was once the site of an amusement park. It's been upgraded several times over the years. The latest upgrade happened in 2021, with new shelters, an event pavilion, an ADA playground, and new restrooms, reopening in 2024. The park is just under 14 acres, and there's almost a half-mile of biking and walking trails. You'll also find plenty of parking, including six ADA-compliant parking stalls. The beach has ADA-compliant access as well. You can even bring your leashed pup with you to this park — and any other park in Lakeville — so the whole family can join the outing. Park hours run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to all the amenities, it's popular with Minnesota residents. In fact, Antlers Park has a 4.7/5 rating on Yelp from seven reviews at the time of this writing. One reviewer wrote, "Amazing, beautiful beach, park, picnic area." Another review says, "Woot, a nice park with a pretty good sized beach," adding that the beach was "packed full." The reviewer concluded, "All in all a great place to go hangout with friends on a hot summer day!!"
Antlers Park's award-winning beach, its playground, and trails
If you're visiting Antlers Park in the summer, the beach is where it's at. In fact, Antlers Park Beach on Lake Marion was nominated for the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Lake Beach in the country for the second year in a row — and it even managed to win 2025's poll. The beach is spacious and perfect for swimming. However, there are no lifeguards on duty, so you should keep a close eye on your kids (and perhaps consider getting them swimsuits with safe colors). If swimming isn't your style, though, you can enjoy some games on the beach like horseshoe or volleyball .
After your swim, the kids have even more activities to keep them entertained. The ADA playground at Antlers Park is right behind the beach and has an inclusive zipline, swings, a "train car" to play in, slides, climbing areas, and benches to sit on. You'll also notice lots of paved areas for walking and biking, alongside plenty of grassy areas for play. There is even a station where you can fix broken-down bicycles. Additionally, if you're looking for a hiking challenge, you can park your car at Antlers Park for access to the 7.6-mile Lake Marion/South Creek Greenway trail, which is planned for an addition that will eventually extend the trail to 20 miles.
Fishing and dining at Antlers Park
Another popular activity at Antlers Park is fishing, and there is a fishing pier where you can try your hand at catching some of the plentiful bluegill and crappie. The lake also has northern pike, largemouth bass, walleye, bullhead species, and yellow perch. Just make sure you have a valid Minnesota fishing license before you go.
After a full day of outdoor activities, families can grab a meal at LBC On The Lake, the park's seasonal restaurant. As of May 2026, the posted menu includes items like cheese curds, sweet potato waffle fries, salads, tacos, and burgers. You can also grab adult beverages including beer and wine, as well as non-alcoholic sodas. For dessert, the restaurant offers a rotating menu of ice cream flavors. Happy hour is Monday through Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Note that the restaurant is cashless, but it does take credit and most types of electronic payments.
The best part is that the park is just 20 miles from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, so you can get right to the fun after landing. Finally, since you're not very far from Minneapolis, which is home to one of America's best park systems, you can get in even more outdoor fun after Antlers Park.