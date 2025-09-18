Minnesota's Lakeside Utopia 'Where Nature Meets The Twin Cities' Fuses Adventure With Urban Amenities
Minnesota's Twin Cities suburbs are full of interesting places, like Bloomington, home to America's largest mall, and Excelsior, where you'll find delicious dining and a historic downtown. About 25 miles south of Minneapolis, you'll encounter the charming waterfront city of Lakeville, Minnesota. With a population of just under 78,000 people, Lakeville has plenty of urban amenities for those who desire them, thanks to its close proximity to the Twin Cities. The town is serviced by Minneapolis's METRO Orange Linela and other local buses, although most people who live there prefer to drive. Lakeville is also just over 20 miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, widely recognized as one of North America's best. Thanks to its location, this lakefboront city has many hotels to choose from, too.
On the other hand, most visitors are drawn to Lakeville's abundant nature and opportunities for outdoor adventure. The city contains over 70 parks, over 100 miles of walking and biking trails, and as its name implies, many bodies of water, including five lakes, creeks, and natural wetlands. The city of Lakeville is proudly dog-friendly, so Fido is more than welcome to join you.
Outdoor activities in Lakeville, Minnesota
You can spend hours on the water in Lakeville, doing all kinds of outdoor activities. Lake Marion is a popular spot for water sports — think tubing, waterskiing, jet skiing, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, boating, and of course, swimming. You can also head to one of the fishing piers at Lake Marion, or the nearby Valley Lake and Crystal Lake. Off the water, Lakeville offers seven public golf courses, a disc golf course, and over 100 miles of trails. Its 47 parks include dozens of ball fields, soccer fields, and playgrounds, as well as a 5-acre off-leash dog park.
Several of Lakeville's private businesses also cater to adventure-seekers too. The popular Champion Valley has 10 paintball "battlefields," plus archery and axe-throwing. Applewood Orchard offers hayrides, apple-picking, a corn maze, and a hedge maze, plus games and activities for kids. For a quirky stop, visit Hot Sam's Antique Store and Foto Park. Described as "part photo park, theme park, artist's haven, junkyard, antique shop," this 10-acre wonderland is full of antique cars, huge sculptures (like a 24-foot-tall guitar made out of an old hot tub), and eclectic displays. "This has to be one of the most unique, off the beaten path, creative, fun, interesting places I have seen," raves one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Things to do in downtown Lakeville, Minnesota
Downtown Lakeville is home to a local art scene as well as many restaurants. To enjoy said local art, stop by Lakeville Area Arts Center, housed in an old church, to see live theater and music, view art exhibitions, or take a painting class. Pay a visit to Niche Books, an independent bookstore that frequently hosts author signings and bookish events. If you'd rather have some fresh air, opt to stroll around town and enjoy the public art installations that were created by Minnesota-based artists, including sculptures, murals, art benches, and even a rock garden.
This vibrant town also has a wide array of dining options. Sip craft beer brewed on-site at Lakeville Brewing Company or grab breakfast tacos at the Better Half, which one Tripadvisor reviewer describes as "the best breakfast in Lakeville." Other downtown favorites include the brisket at Baldy's BBQ and the queso at Teresa's Mexican Restaurant. For dessert, stop by Dairy Delite, a retro-style ice cream shop that's been in business since 1958.