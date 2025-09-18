Minnesota's Lakeside Utopia 'Where Nature Meets The Twin Cities' Fuses Adventure With Urban Amenities

Minnesota's Twin Cities suburbs are full of interesting places, like Bloomington, home to America's largest mall, and Excelsior, where you'll find delicious dining and a historic downtown. About 25 miles south of Minneapolis, you'll encounter the charming waterfront city of Lakeville, Minnesota. With a population of just under 78,000 people, Lakeville has plenty of urban amenities for those who desire them, thanks to its close proximity to the Twin Cities. The town is serviced by Minneapolis's METRO Orange Linela and other local buses, although most people who live there prefer to drive. Lakeville is also just over 20 miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, widely recognized as one of North America's best. Thanks to its location, this lakefboront city has many hotels to choose from, too.

On the other hand, most visitors are drawn to Lakeville's abundant nature and opportunities for outdoor adventure. The city contains over 70 parks, over 100 miles of walking and biking trails, and as its name implies, many bodies of water, including five lakes, creeks, and natural wetlands. The city of Lakeville is proudly dog-friendly, so Fido is more than welcome to join you.