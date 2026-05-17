Consumer Reports' Top Recommended 3-In-1 Travel System Stroller Is Also One Of The Most Affordable

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Traveling with kids is tough work, especially when they're small enough to need strollers and car seats wherever they go. Savvy parents with go-go-go lifestyles know that travel systems are convenient, as your car seat easily transfers from a vehicle into a stroller. Thankfully, one of the best items on the market is also one of the most affordable. The top-ranking travel system for 2026 is the Chicco Bravo Trio, according to a ranking from Consumer Reports.

The Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System is made up of two different items: the Keyfit 30 Infant Car Seat and the Bravo Stroller. Between these products, there are three functions to adapt to your growing child's needs. When you've reached your destination, the car seat can be easily attached to the stroller apparatus, with or without the stroller seat. When your baby outgrows the infant car seat, the stroller seat will need to be replaced so your toddler can cruise comfortably.

Travel systems are perfect for those wanting to show their newborn the world. Long road trip? You can easily make quick stops along your route — simply click the car seat into the stroller and then press a button to release it. The Chicco car seat can be secured directly in your vehicle, but for extra convenience, you can also invest in the KeyFit Infant Car Seat Base. Although the Bravo Trio travel system folds for compact storage, its folded dimensions are still larger than standard carry-on sizes, so you'll have to check it when flying. Travelers either despise or swear by gate-checking their luggage, but luckily, some airlines will allow you to check in your stroller for free.