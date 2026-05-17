Consumer Reports' Top Recommended 3-In-1 Travel System Stroller Is Also One Of The Most Affordable
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Traveling with kids is tough work, especially when they're small enough to need strollers and car seats wherever they go. Savvy parents with go-go-go lifestyles know that travel systems are convenient, as your car seat easily transfers from a vehicle into a stroller. Thankfully, one of the best items on the market is also one of the most affordable. The top-ranking travel system for 2026 is the Chicco Bravo Trio, according to a ranking from Consumer Reports.
The Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System is made up of two different items: the Keyfit 30 Infant Car Seat and the Bravo Stroller. Between these products, there are three functions to adapt to your growing child's needs. When you've reached your destination, the car seat can be easily attached to the stroller apparatus, with or without the stroller seat. When your baby outgrows the infant car seat, the stroller seat will need to be replaced so your toddler can cruise comfortably.
Travel systems are perfect for those wanting to show their newborn the world. Long road trip? You can easily make quick stops along your route — simply click the car seat into the stroller and then press a button to release it. The Chicco car seat can be secured directly in your vehicle, but for extra convenience, you can also invest in the KeyFit Infant Car Seat Base. Although the Bravo Trio travel system folds for compact storage, its folded dimensions are still larger than standard carry-on sizes, so you'll have to check it when flying. Travelers either despise or swear by gate-checking their luggage, but luckily, some airlines will allow you to check in your stroller for free.
The Chicco Bravo travel system is the best while also being affordable
Since the Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System works with infant- and toddler-sized children, you won't have to buy separate strollers for each age. While the car seat is only suitable for newborns between 4 and 30 pounds and less than 30 inches long, the stroller can hold children who weigh 50 pounds or less in the removable stroller seat. If your baby is less than 6 months old, they'll need to be in the car seat while using the stroller apparatus. Plus, the stroller has a shaded, adjustable canopy with an Ultraviolet Protection Factor of 50-plus.
On the Chicco website, the Bravo Trio Travel System is listed for about $450 at the time of this writing. Compared to other systems highlighted on the Consumer Reports list, this price is a steal, as it's the most affordable option among the top seven contenders. There are also five styles to choose from, including a chic all-black look and a grey polka-dot pattern. The Bravo Trio is not specifically made for travel like the award-winning TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller, but its durability and foldability make it worth bringing along on a trip.
Parents rave about the travel system, praising the high quality, easy use, and value for money. On Amazon, the Bravo Trio has a 4.8-star average rating from over 2,700 customers: "From day one, I've felt that my baby is completely safe and secure in both the stroller and the car seat ... It doesn't feel bulky at all," says one parent. They also rave about the removable seat pads that can easily be thrown into the washing machine. Before heading to the airport with your baby and the Chicco Bravo Trio, check out these tips to get through TSA security with a stroller and car seat.