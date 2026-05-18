Oklahoma's Fast-Growing Tulsa Suburb Has Local Shops, Parks, Top-Tier Golf, And A Walkable Downtown

In the northeast corner of Oklahoma sits Owasso, a Tulsa suburb that is home to an estimated 45,000 residents. Replete with local shops in a walkable downtown, an abundance of green spaces, and golf courses, Owasso also hovers near the top end of Niche.com's rankings when it comes to being one of the best suburbs to raise a family in Oklahoma. The neighborhood review site states that the city has some of the best public schools in the state, but is also a great suburb for young professionals to live in. All these factors make it unsurprising, then, that the World Population Review has reported an influx of approximately 6,700 new residents to the suburb in the last six years, while also pointing to a 2.52% increase in growth in the last year alone. This places Owasso at No. 13 on a list of over 200 fastest- growing cities in Oklahoma.

Much like the Cherry District is Tulsa's premier go-to trendy shopping street, the Redbud District forms the core of Owasso's downtown area. The best part is that these businesses are all located along the district's Main Street and getting from one to the other shouldn't take you more than five minutes on foot. This means you can experience a good chunk of what downtown Owasso has to offer without having to travel far.

A stop at Art in Bloom is a must if you're in the market for gifting someone the perfect bouquet of flowers. The floral shop has been in business for more than 30 years and offers arrangements for a variety of special occasions. If you're looking for women's clothing and accessories, Redbud District is also home to Urban Okie Outlet. The boutique specializes in unique women's fashion, as well as jewelry, shoes, and handbags, plus other items like mugs and journals that make for perfect gifts.