Oklahoma's Fast-Growing Tulsa Suburb Has Local Shops, Parks, Top-Tier Golf, And A Walkable Downtown
In the northeast corner of Oklahoma sits Owasso, a Tulsa suburb that is home to an estimated 45,000 residents. Replete with local shops in a walkable downtown, an abundance of green spaces, and golf courses, Owasso also hovers near the top end of Niche.com's rankings when it comes to being one of the best suburbs to raise a family in Oklahoma. The neighborhood review site states that the city has some of the best public schools in the state, but is also a great suburb for young professionals to live in. All these factors make it unsurprising, then, that the World Population Review has reported an influx of approximately 6,700 new residents to the suburb in the last six years, while also pointing to a 2.52% increase in growth in the last year alone. This places Owasso at No. 13 on a list of over 200 fastest- growing cities in Oklahoma.
Much like the Cherry District is Tulsa's premier go-to trendy shopping street, the Redbud District forms the core of Owasso's downtown area. The best part is that these businesses are all located along the district's Main Street and getting from one to the other shouldn't take you more than five minutes on foot. This means you can experience a good chunk of what downtown Owasso has to offer without having to travel far.
A stop at Art in Bloom is a must if you're in the market for gifting someone the perfect bouquet of flowers. The floral shop has been in business for more than 30 years and offers arrangements for a variety of special occasions. If you're looking for women's clothing and accessories, Redbud District is also home to Urban Okie Outlet. The boutique specializes in unique women's fashion, as well as jewelry, shoes, and handbags, plus other items like mugs and journals that make for perfect gifts.
Owasso's best green spaces
It's not just neighborhoods like Edgemere Park in Oklahoma City that offers residents the luxury of nearby parks. When it comes to access to sprawling green spaces, Owasso's citizens are blessed with several as well. Redbud Festival Park — given its location in its namesake downtown district — is arguably the most well-known of Owasso's public parks. The park organizes a number of different events to bring the community together throughout the year, including kid-friendly movies screened after sunset May through August, Fourth of July celebrations, and a fall harvest festival. Redbud Festival Park is equipped with a butterfly garden, community courtyard, a food truck area, restrooms, and more.
Owasso also has an impressive 8-acre space dedicated to its canine residents: Waggin' Trail Dog Park. The park even has separate off-leash areas for both big and small dogs to safely run and play. Waggin' Trail Dog Park features water stations, benches, waste removal stations, and leash posts. Do note, though, that water lines are turned off during colder months, so bring your own if you're visiting the park in November through March. The park also makes for a great starting point from which to explore the greater area, with one dog owner reporting on Google that, "There is a field behind the fenced area with a trail and creek for those wanting to explore."
A home to premier golf clubs
Given that there are five golf clubs in the area, it's safe to assume that Owasso takes the sport seriously. The Patriot Golf Club – opened in 2010 — spans 7,158 yards that make the most of Oklahoma's unique terrain featuring marshes, limestone canyons, and prairies. The club is known for its beautiful yet challenging 19-hole setup, with one golfer on Google commenting, "Easily the best and craziest course I've ever played. Even during the winter months it looks amazing." The Patriot's members also enjoy access to a clubhouse, pool, and golf house.
Another fun golf course in the area can be found at the Bailey Ranch Golf Club, an 18-hole course that showcases the area's diversity in landscape with lakes, creeks, native grassland, and thickets accompanying golfers as they make their way from hole to hole. Bailey Ranch also has practice facilities for players who may be feeling a little rusty on their swing, as well as a golf shop and restaurant.
If you're driving to Owasso from Tulsa, you'll want to head north on U.S. Route 75, before heading east on 76th Street. The drive doesn't take more than 20 minutes to complete but since you've already made your way farther northeast, you should definitely take the time to check out Green Country — Oklahoma's lush, underrated, lake-filled region that blends wild natural beauty with urban charm in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains. Booking a night at a chain hotel is also convenient, so you can fully enjoy your time in this section of the state.