Move Over All-Inclusive Resorts, This Restorative Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations

Gone are the days when the lure of all-inclusive resorts — with their unlimited cocktails, extravagant buffets, and snacks delivered poolside — held vacationers captive. Over the years, the vacation mindset has shifted from the concept of all-consuming to all-restorative — and at its helm is wellness tourism. Estimated at $525 billion in 2025, the burgeoning global wellness tourism market shows no signs of slowing down: Research and Markets' Wellness Tourism Market Report predicts growth to $1.54 trillion by 2030.

One particular wellness trend captivating travelers targets not just the body, but the mind, too. It's called neuro-fitness — a term that may conjure images of metal headgear or wires to the temples, but in reality couldn't be more different. Think breathing, meditation, slow movement, or mind therapy programs — mindful, intentional activities that coax your brain back from overstimulation, noise, and stress. These fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition-forward programs are gaining traction — and health-conscious millennials and urban professionals are willing to travel and pay for them. From neuroactive sessions and menopause-focused retreats, there is something to soothe the frazzled mind and spirit. Even better, these programs take place in some truly amazing spots, from intimate hideaways nestled between rolling hills to exotic tropical islands. This is a vacation, after all.

Wellness travel's introspective and reflective nature has also made wellness travel the second most popular solo travel experience in 2026, next only to adventure travel, per Virtuoso Luxe Report 2026. It makes sense: Wellness and neuro-fitness travel encourage an intentional slowing down and a deep reset — something that a group beach holiday simply can't recreate.