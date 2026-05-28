Move Over All-Inclusive Resorts, This Restorative Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations
Gone are the days when the lure of all-inclusive resorts — with their unlimited cocktails, extravagant buffets, and snacks delivered poolside — held vacationers captive. Over the years, the vacation mindset has shifted from the concept of all-consuming to all-restorative — and at its helm is wellness tourism. Estimated at $525 billion in 2025, the burgeoning global wellness tourism market shows no signs of slowing down: Research and Markets' Wellness Tourism Market Report predicts growth to $1.54 trillion by 2030.
One particular wellness trend captivating travelers targets not just the body, but the mind, too. It's called neuro-fitness — a term that may conjure images of metal headgear or wires to the temples, but in reality couldn't be more different. Think breathing, meditation, slow movement, or mind therapy programs — mindful, intentional activities that coax your brain back from overstimulation, noise, and stress. These fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition-forward programs are gaining traction — and health-conscious millennials and urban professionals are willing to travel and pay for them. From neuroactive sessions and menopause-focused retreats, there is something to soothe the frazzled mind and spirit. Even better, these programs take place in some truly amazing spots, from intimate hideaways nestled between rolling hills to exotic tropical islands. This is a vacation, after all.
Wellness travel's introspective and reflective nature has also made wellness travel the second most popular solo travel experience in 2026, next only to adventure travel, per Virtuoso Luxe Report 2026. It makes sense: Wellness and neuro-fitness travel encourage an intentional slowing down and a deep reset — something that a group beach holiday simply can't recreate.
A look into popular wellness tourism destinations
The wellness travel trends that are shaping 2026 are practically bespoke. With a growing number of travelers looking for retreats tied to mental acuity and, in the process, longevity, resorts around the world are stepping up to the plate. No one-way hiking trails or early-morning expeditions are involved here — instead, longevity-curious travelers are booking stays at spots like the award-winning Bavaria's Lanserhof Tegernsee, a luxury medical health resort with long- and short-stay programs focusing on brain health, energy balance, and me-time retreats.
California's Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, where you can sign up for yoga and breath work activities, fascia fitness and longevity sessions, and mental reset programs, is another popular option. Having received multiple USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in 2025, it is consistently ranked as one of the best wellness retreats in the U.S. While visiting under-the-radar destinations in Hawaii, a few nights in Hawaii's Sensei Lanai resort puts you in touch with personalized cognitive fitness and metabolic health programs that zoom in on mental sharpness and metabolism through two-session programs — easy to squeeze in between swims at the beach. In the Dominican Republic, let Cayo Levantado Resort's therapists guide you through floatation relaxation or sound healing sessions.
No one arrives at a wellness retreat in greater need of guidance than women going through menopause — and that's where Kamalaya Koh Samui's Radiant Bliss program steps in. Curated to arm women with the tools to navigate their changing bodies' needs through holistic treatments and therapies, it's a program that doesn't tiptoe around the subject of menopause, but embraces it with grace. And it doesn't hurt that it's located in Koh Samui, one of the best islands to visit in Southeast Asia.