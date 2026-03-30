If You Know These Under-The-Radar Destinations In Hawaii, You're A True Island Hopper
There are quite a few chart-topping, postcard-worthy attractions in the state of Hawaii. From the golden sands of Poipu Beach, arguably one of America's best beaches, all the way to what's perhaps the world's best coastline along the stunning and unreal Na Pali shores of Kauai, this is a land of true wonders. But there are also plenty of under-the-radar destinations in this far-flung archipelago of over 130 islets and reefs.
Instead of making you search for Hawaii's hidden gems for hours, we've done the legwork, scouring the internet to get a handful of in-the-know recommendations for less-mainstream destinations in the Aloha State. Taking only the top picks from leading publications and forum posts on well-kept secrets in Hawaii, this list offers wanderlust-stoking spots that are far from the tourist trail. You can expect to find black- and even green-sand beaches, deserted highways with magnificent views, jaw-dropping sea caves, and beach parks where turtles bask in the sun. So, if steering clear of the tourist traps is your thing, read on to discover true-blue off-the-beaten-path destinations in Hawaii.
Punalu'u Black Sand Beach, Big Island
The black-sand coves of Punalu'u emerged as the top under-the-radar spot on The Hawaii Vacation Guide blog, a resource dedicated to helping folks plan vacations across the Land of Aloha. They wax lyrical about a beach that's rarely busy, always wild, and comes with a pretty fringe of slender palm trees along its edge. And they're not the only ones in love with this secret, salt-washed corner of the islands, either. Big Island Guide, a site dedicated to Hawaii's largest island, calls it one of the most famous black-sand beaches in the region, highlighting its rugged tide pools and unique flora and fauna.
You'll find Punalu'u Black Sand Beach down a short loop road coming off the scenic Mamalahoa Highway, itself a hidden gem with ocean and waterfall views. There are a duo of free parking lots, with multiple access points that lead to the beach's rock pools and shimmering black sand. One past Tripadvisor visitor said, "The true highlight is the sea turtles. Watching them rest on the shore feels magical." Indeed, this spot is home to a population of what's known locally as honu, a type of large green sea turtle that, legend has it, gathers here to protect children playing on the shore. Be sure not to touch the turtles — they are an officially protected species in the United States.
Mermaid Caves, Oahu
The Mermaid Caves were hailed as one of the most alluring locations on the whole island of Oahu in our source travel blogs, while other publications called them one of the region's top hidden secrets. However, would-be visitors should know that they're not exactly the easiest to reach. Indeed, getting into the secret, surreal, and dreamy Mermaid Caves involves a coastal scramble, followed by a challenging entry and exit. One Redditor summed it up by saying, "It is a real cave and requires you to climb down about 8 feet of very sharp rock into a hole (you MUST be a good climber able to support your own weight). This is an expert-level trip."
Those who do manage it get a chance to enter an open cavern that's carved out of spiky plinths of lava rock on the western edge of Oahu. They're filled with shimmering blue and aquamarine sea waters. The light drops through various holes to create ethereal photo moments. The caves also open up onto a tiny beach that's hidden away between walls of stone. If you're not up for the climb, the Mermaid Caves are a part of the larger Nanakuli Beach Park, home to a 500-foot-long run of sand that's especially popular with locals, who regularly swing by for chill sessions and family barbecues beside the Pacific.
Waipi'o Valley, Big Island
Annie from the travel blog Your Friend the Nomad places the Waipi'o Valley right at the top of her picks for the most alluring hidden gems on Hawaii's Big Island. She lists a few of the reasons why, too. Think soaring cliffs covered in emerald-green forests, a series of jaw-dropping waterfalls, and historic taro farms that stretch around the mountains.
The whole valley cuts about 5 miles into the North Shore, with plenty of gurgling rivers and old farmlands along the way. One important caveat: The whole Waipi'o Valley has been closed to independent visitors for years. Dangerous access roads mean that only residents and certain tour companies are permitted to drive in, so your best bet is to book a guided excursion. The good news is that said guided excursions take you right into the heart of the region, going all the way to the surf-bashed shore at its northern end.
The easier alternative is to cruise up to the Waipi'o Valley Lookout. That is still open to all visitors, offering a sweeping panorama of the ultra-green landscapes, the vertiginous coastal mountains, and the ocean rolling up against the black sand beaches below.
Papakolea Beach, Big Island
It should hardly come as a surprise that Papakolea Beach makes it onto this list of the most unique hidden gems of Hawaii — it's one of just four so-called green sand beaches on the whole planet. And, yep, it really does have green-tinged sand! It gets the hue from a type of mineral known as olivine, which is only present on this part of the Big Island because of the nearby cinder cone of an ancient volcano.
Papakolea Beach sits 2.6 miles shy of South Point, a far-flung corner of the Big Island that doubles as the southernmost location in the whole United States. The upshot? It's pretty remote, and getting there does not come easily. The hike in from the main parking lots is around 5.5 miles there and back, on largely exposed terrain that often gets buffeted by the ocean winds. Some people do opt for a shortcut in the form of 4X4 off-roaders, but driving here has caused serious erosion problems in recent years, so it isn't recommended.
Despite the challenging walk across the rugged shoreline to reach it, Papakolea often wows those who come its way. Writing on Tripadvisor, where the spot is rated 4.4 out of 5 overall, one past visitor summed up their trip with the following: "The walk to this amazing place was incredible. We took the path closer to the ocean. When we got to [the] green sand beach, we did not want to leave! It was a treat to be able to swim with a turtle as well!!!"
Kohala Mountain Road, Big Island
The Kohala Mountain Road is a majestic Hawaiian road trip through misty highlands that whisks you to a region of the Big Island that's as rich in history and culture as it is in sweeping views and off-the-beaten-path beaches. It's listed as the grand finale of an underrated Hawaii driving route courtesy of veteran road trip planners Amazing America, who champion the highway mainly for its views of the rainforest-fringed Hamakua Coast.
But there's also a lot more to do than simply stare at the surf washing against the glinting sands below. The Kohala Mountain Road — also known as SR250, or the Kohala Mountain Scenic Road — crisscrosses the peaks and pastures for over 19 miles. It's laden with more photo stops than you can shake a surfboard at, including one point where you can see the hulking outline of Mauna Kea surrounded by multiple other volcanic summits.
There's another kicker, too, for the northern endpoint of the Kohala highway is the artsy Hawaiian town of Hawi, a place of eclectic boutiques and restaurants. You could make a pit stop at the Kohala Grown Market there. It gets multiple recommendations on a thread about dining in Hawi on the r/Hawaii subreddit, and serves a menu of taro burgers and tropical smoothies that's perfect for post-drive refueling.
Methodology
To get a list of the most under-the-radar destinations in the Aloha State that only the true island hoppers out there know about, we sourced a mix of recommendations from local travel blogs and tourism-focused guides. I also added in some of my own research into the more unique, unknown, and off-the-beaten-path locations in the region.
Our sources included a guide to Hawaii's best-kept secrets written by destination expert Marcie Cheung from Hawaii Travel With Kids, a listicle about the hidden gems on the Big Island published on the global travel blog Your Friend the Nomad, a look at the most underrated locations in the Aloha State on The Hawaii Vacation Guide blog, a guide to underrated Hawaii road trips from Amazing America, a listicle about the hidden-gem beaches of Hawaii, and a Reddit thread entitled "Best hidden gems in Hawaii?" on the r/travel subreddit.
Finally, we took all the places mentioned in the above sources and proceeded to research each individually, to ensure that they did, indeed, fit the bill of under-the-radar spots known mainly to locals and people who truly understand the ins and outs of travel in the state.