If You Know These Under-The-Radar Destinations In Hawaii, You're A True Island Hopper

It should hardly come as a surprise that Papakolea Beach makes it onto this list of the most unique hidden gems of Hawaii — it's one of just four so-called green sand beaches on the whole planet. And, yep, it really does have green-tinged sand! It gets the hue from a type of mineral known as olivine, which is only present on this part of the Big Island because of the nearby cinder cone of an ancient volcano.

Papakolea Beach sits 2.6 miles shy of South Point, a far-flung corner of the Big Island that doubles as the southernmost location in the whole United States. The upshot? It's pretty remote, and getting there does not come easily. The hike in from the main parking lots is around 5.5 miles there and back, on largely exposed terrain that often gets buffeted by the ocean winds. Some people do opt for a shortcut in the form of 4X4 off-roaders, but driving here has caused serious erosion problems in recent years, so it isn't recommended.

Despite the challenging walk across the rugged shoreline to reach it, Papakolea often wows those who come its way. Writing on Tripadvisor, where the spot is rated 4.4 out of 5 overall, one past visitor summed up their trip with the following: "The walk to this amazing place was incredible. We took the path closer to the ocean. When we got to [the] green sand beach, we did not want to leave! It was a treat to be able to swim with a turtle as well!!!"