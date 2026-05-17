Japan's Oldest And Largest Lake Is A 4-Million-Year-Old Beauty Popular For Fishing And Beach Fun

Just minutes away from Kyoto in the heart of Shiga Prefecture, there's a vast, shimmering expanse of water that stretches as far as the eye can see. Estimated to be at least four million years old, and featuring 146 miles of shoreline, the 259-square-mile Lake Biwa is Japan's oldest and largest lake. In fact, along with Lake Titicaca in South America and Lake Malawi in Africa, it's one of the oldest lakes in the world — and today, it's a popular destination for swimming, sunbathing, and fishing.

Lake Biwa's name is thought to be based on its curving shape. Wide and deep on one end and comparatively narrow and shallow on the other, the freshwater lake resembles a "biwa," a traditional short-necked Japanese lute. But the present-day moniker is only a few hundred years old: the ancient lake has gone by many names in its long history, including "Ohmi no Umi," which translates to the "Sea of Ohmi" (with "Ohmi" being an older name for the prefecture).