9 Of The Oldest Lakes In The World With Charming Vacation Vibes
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Think about the last time you planned a lake vacation. Was it in the mountains? The woods? Maybe you planned the location based on the fishing opportunities, a particularly adorable local cottage, or even the lake's size. These are common inspirations, but have you ever considered planning a trip around one of the world's oldest lakes? According to a 2016 roundup by Christopher M. Free of the University of California, Santa Barbara, a lake is considered ancient if it has existed for at least 1 million years, and there are only about 20 such lakes worldwide. That's because most lakes are less than 10,000 years old, as per the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography. Old? Sure, but ancient? That's an exclusive club.
Lakes can form through a wide range of natural forces, from massive tectonic shifts to meteor impacts in which craters fill with water. And many of these have been inhabited by humans for thousands of years. For example, people are thought to have arrived at Lake Titicaca (on the border of Peru and Bolivia) around 12,000 years ago. Lake Ohrid, the oldest in Europe, has settlements that may date back as far as 6,000 B.C. Lake biodiversity is a never-ending source of fascination for scientists.
Fortunately, many iconic bodies of water that rank among the most ancient on the planet are also spectacular travel destinations. Off the beaten path, they range from tropical oases to mountain havens to resort destinations. Here are nine that span five continents that offer charm, beauty, and above all, totally timeless experiences.
Lake Tahoe - United States
A crystal-clear vacation haven in the Sierra Mountains, Lake Tahoe has been a perennial favorite for generations of vacationers. Its famous ski resorts, upscale lodges, welcoming towns, hiking trails, and more make it one of the region's most attractive places to visit, no matter the season. Tahoe straddles the border of California and Nevada and is among the biggest lakes in America, clocking in at the sixth-largest in terms of volume. And after Crater Lake in Oregon, it's also the nation's deepest. It also happens to be at least a million years old.
South Lake Tahoe is the area's largest hub, but it retains a beautiful, sylvan setting, with cozy alpine vibes are everywhere, from Riva Grill's lodge feel to the outdoor patio of family-friendly Base Camp Pizza Co. Working around the western shore of the lake, Tahoe City is an inviting hub for skiing at nearby Palisades Tahoe in the winter or taking a dip at Commons Beach in the summer, when it also hosts free weekly concerts and movie nights. Heading north, stop for lunch on the lakefront patio at Gar Woods Gill & Pier, named for a pioneer in both racing and leisure boat design. Then continue on toward Truckee, a California town boasting a vibrant main street, railroad heritage, and landmarks that nod to its dramatic history, such as the Pioneer Monument at Donner Memorial State Park, which commemorates the tragic 1846 expedition known as the Donner Party.
On the northern Nevada side, head to Incline Village and Crystal Bay for relaxing stays, beaches, and access to the picturesque Tahoe East Short Trail, an easy, paved route that covers just a little more than 5 miles out and back — perfect for taking a scenic bike ride to see the sunset.
Lake Bosomtwe - Ghana
A little more than a million years ago, a meteorite crashed into what is today known as the Ashanti Region of Ghana, the welcoming West African country that stole Stevie Wonder's heart. Fed by small streams and tropical rain, and known as the country's only natural lake, Lake Bosomtwe's rolling, woodsy terrain is a haven for flora and fauna. And at just about 25 miles southeast of Kumasi, a buzzing commercial hub, it's fairly straightforward to reach, making it a popular tourist destination for eco-resorts and beautiful views. To the local Ashanti people, the lake is even considered the home of a deity.
If you are heading to Ghana, consider this under-the-radar visit for a weekend stay or a day trip from the city. Book a boat and horseback riding tour, such as this one offered on Viator, with lunch provided and pickup and drop-off from your chosen point in Kumasi. Watch the fishing boats cruise across the water, and explore local villages along the lakeshore.
If you'd like to spend a relaxing couple of days right on the lake, check into an inviting lodge like Grand Eco Cabanas Resort, Eleganta Beach Resort, or The Green Ranch, among others. Eleganta features stunning views from its veranda, and the Green Ranch offers horseback rides for an unforgettable exploration of the lush lakeshore. For the most part, all accommodations and developed areas are concentrated on the north end of the lake, as the southern area is encompassed by the Bosomtwe Range Forest Reserve, recognized by UNESCO for its eco-diversity.
Great Prespa Lake - Greece, North Macedonia, and Albania
At least a million years old, Great Prespa Lake is a gorgeous, mountainous Balkan lake, with most of its area belonging to North Macedonia and the rest roughly split between Albania and Greece. Great Prespa's pristine shoreline is sprinkled with stunning archaeological sites, such as the tiny 14th-century Church of Saint Mary on the island of Maligrad, accessible by boat from Prespa National Park, which also features attractive hiking trails. To the northwest, between Lake Ohrid and Great Prespa Lake in North Macedonia, head to National Park Galičica for a crowd-free, scenic getaway with epic mountain views.
Summertime on Great Prespa Lake is a treat. On North Macedonia's eastern shore, head to Dupeni Beach for sunbathing and a swim, where charming straw umbrellas provide shade. To the north in Pretor, enjoy delicious pizza with beachside views at Proper and More. Sprinkled around the lake are a few inviting places to stay, such as Villa Medijapark in Pretor or, to the west, Lakeview Hotel and Resort in Otesevo. Head just a few minutes north of there to see the enchanting, historic Church of St. Nicholas.
In Greece's southwest portion of the lake, only the traditional village of Psarades sits on the shore, but it's a stone's throw away from Small Prespa Lake, home to an island bearing the striking ruins of Saint Achilleios Basilica. The church dates to the 10th century, with beautiful stonework and arched windows overlooking the water. It's reachable from the mainland via a scenic pedestrian bridge, which also provides access to the island's only lodging, the charming Agios Achillios Guest House.
Lake Tazawa - Japan
The deepest lake in Japan, the crater of Lake Tazawa was formed around 1.8 to 1.6 million years ago. However, the crater wasn't filled with water until around 200,000 years later. Today, this stunning lake has a depth of nearly 1,400 feet and glistens amid the mountains around the city of Semboku in Akita Prefecture.
On the southern shore of the lake, get your bearings at the Tazawako Kunimasu Trout Museum, which explores the natural history of this unique spot with a focus on the native deepwater trout species known as kunimasu, which went extinct in Lake Tazawa but was later rediscovered in another lake more than 400 miles to the south. English audio guides are available at the museum. Located a seven-minute drive around the west side of the lake, stop and say hello to the Statue of Tatsuko, which immortalizes a legend in which a girl transformed into a dragon and lived in the lake's great depths. You'll find Tatsuko in a couple of other spots around the lake, too, including on the grounds of the beautiful Gozanoishi Shrine. This is an amazing place to stop for calm reflection and snap photos.
Drop your bags for a truly unique stay at Teruko Farm Stay on the southern shore, or head up along the eastern shore to find a handful of charming accommodations like Tazawako Lake Resort and Onsen and Kashintei Shirahama. Grab a bite to eat at Tazawako Resthouse, which features gorgeous views and an inviting courtyard.
Lake Lanao - The Philippines
Lake Lanao is the Philippines' second-largest lake and is at least 2 million years old, with parts potentially dating back 20 million years. This tropical destination is located in the province of Lanao del Sur on the island of Mindanao, in the southern part of the country. It's surrounded by a number of towns and villages, with forested expanses in the southern area where the lake is also the deepest.
The area is predominantly Muslim, so you'll encounter beautiful structures with tall minarets such as Linuk Masjid, Bato-Bato Mosque, and the Grand Mosque in Marawi, the lake's largest community. Marawi is also home to Mindanao State University, where the Aga Khan Museum and Natural Science Museum illustrate the history of the Muslim community on the island. Grab a bite to eat and a hand-crafted espresso drink at Kôfee Khaja.
Despite its undeniable beauty, Lake Lanao isn't generally considered a tourist destination, and there are few places to stay around the lake itself. Your best bet for comfy lodging is on the coast of Iligan City, about an hour to the north. Amar Residences is a comfortable accommodation option with both hotel- and hostel-style rooms, or head to The Residence by Ivory for modern comfort. From Iligan City, you can drive south to the lake and circle it for tropical mountain views and stops in local villages. Because the Philippines has a substantial annual monsoon period, the best time to visit is during the dry season, typically between December and February.
Lake Titicaca - Peru and Bolivia
Lake Titicaca is an amazing Andean body of water that is around 3 million years old. It's a behemoth of a lake on the border of Peru and Bolivia, and at 12,500 feet above sea level, it's the highest navigable lake in the world. If you're prepared with some coca tea to mitigate any altitude sickness, you'll never forget a visit to this often overlooked lakeside getaway. Lake Titicaca is also another spectacular place to visit for bucket-list experiences and beautiful stays in shockingly affordable Peru.
People have been living on the shores of Lake Titicaca for at least around 10,000 years — possibly longer — and its 3,200 square miles mean a huge shoreline to explore, plus numerous islands, including the phenomenal floating Uros, which are made entirely from thick reeds known as totora. Not only do local residents' homes float on top of these painstakingly handcrafted, constantly evolving rafts, but they also sail elaborate boats made from the same material.
The best time to visit Lake Titicaca is during the dry season, between May and October, and to really make the most of your visit, it's recommended to spend at least three days. Numerous guided tours provide access to islands and points of interest, making getting around easy and providing unique insights into the area and its culture. Many visitors start in Puno in Peru, which sits on a bay just south of the Titicaca National Reserve. From here, it's easy to reach the island of Taquile, which UNESCO has recognized for its remarkable, centuries-old textile heritage. On the Bolivia side, visit Copacabana to see the stunning Basilica of the Virgen de la Candelaria, then take a boat ride to Isla De la Luna to see spectacular ruins.
Lake Ohrid - North Macedonia and Albania
Lake Ohrid is Europe's oldest lake and one of its deepest, and it's at least 2 to 3 million years old — possibly even closer to a staggering 5 million. The North Macedonia side is the most popular with visitors, and the lake is reachable in three hours by bus from the capital of Skopje. Day-long guided tours from the city are also a wonderful way to visit the lake and some of its most impressive historic landmarks.
Get your bearings at the buzzing City Square, full of shops, gardens, and beautiful views over the water. Gaze up at the gorgeous stone tower of the Church of St. Sophia, then wander inside to see its astonishing 11th-century murals. The stunning ecclesiastical architecture doesn't end there: The iconic Church of St. Jovan the Theologian at Kaneo is a must-visit on one of Europe's most beautiful overlooks. This is the classic Ohrid view, and not to be missed. The Monastery of St. Naum is also a must-see, situated just about 18 miles south of Ohrid. And about halfway between the two, don't miss a stop at the Bay of Bones Museum, which highlights the history of a prehistoric settlement on stilts.
Lake Ohrid is an under-the-radar destination for panoramic views, and there's no better place to take it in than the hulking medieval Tsar Samuel Fortress, which overlooks the city. Most lodging options are concentrated around this area, with plenty of comfortable places boasting lake views, such as Tino Hotel and Spa, the beautiful Hotel Dva Bisera, and Hotel Belvedere, the latter of which features a popular terraced restaurant for a relaxing way to wind down.
Lake Malawi - Malawi, Mozambique, and Tanzania
In the East African Rift Valley, an area in which tectonic plates are gradually pulling away from one another, a series of giant lakes has gradually formed over millions of years. Among these is Lake Malawi, a body of water that stretches for about 350 miles from north to south and borders three countries: Tanzania, Mozambique, and Malawi. The lake is a whopping 4.5 million years old, and it also makes for a tranquil destination with sandy beaches, beautiful views, and a handful of luxury resorts for pure relaxation.
Lake Malawi is known endearingly as the "Lake of Stars," a moniker inspired by the impression of fishing boat lanterns hovering over the water's surface in the dark. It's home to Lake Malawi National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the southern end, where hundreds of endemic species are protected, and visitors have access to camp accommodations on Domwe Island or Mumbo Island, which are both ideal for snorkeling to see some of the area's many cichlids, a variety of vivid little fish. On the mainland, check into the Pumulani Lodge by Robin Pope Safaris for upscale waterfront lodging with terraced dining, a sandy beach, and appealingly open rooms.
Up and down its extensive coast, you'll find numerous villages and beautiful stays. In early October, Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival is a cultural celebration at Fish Eagle Bay Lodge, located in a popular resort area just south of the village of Mbalame. Explore numerous local wildlife and forest reserves on a safari, book a guided kayak tour, or simply take in the beautiful views from wherever you choose to drop your bags.
Lake Biwa - Japan
Japan is home to thousands of stunning temples and shrines, and the country's largest lake is no exception. At Lake Biwa, the otherworldly Shirahige Shrine features a 2,000-year-old structure located on the northwest shore, along with a unique torii gate — traditionally found at the entrance to Shinto shrines — that sits dreamily out in the water as if it's floating. And it's just one of numerous heritage sites and beautiful places to stop along this charming ancient lake.
Located just northwest of Kyoto, Lake Biwa is one of the oldest lakes in the world, estimated to be around 5 million years old. Its shoreline is pretty developed, making it a go-to for cultural immersion and a blend of urban-meets-nature experience. You'll find plenty of options for places to stay, restaurants to try, architectural gems to explore, and more. Train lines run around the circumference of the lake, so it's also easy to connect to different communities.
Around Otsu on the lake's south end, the capital of Shiga Prefecture, explore shrines like Hiyoshi-taisha and Karasaki Jinja. On the eastern shore, learn about the area's geology and cultural history at the Lake Biwa Museum. Moving north along this side, you'll find a pleasant mix of towns, beaches, parks, and historic sites, such as Hikone Castle, which served as a home for feudal lords between the 17th and 19th centuries. Continuing to the northern end of the lake, visit in springtime to witness the phenomenal cherry blossom displays on Kaizu Osaki.
Methodology
When it comes to defining the oldest lakes, estimates of some ages are fodder for debate between researchers. Sources typically cite between 15 and 20 lakes that fit the criteria of existing lakes that are at least 1 million years old, some of which only fill with water seasonally. To that end, when listing lakes from newest to oldest, the exact order is a little flexible depending on how sources define their age.
We started with lists compiled by researcher Christopher M. Free, World Atlas, Oldest.org, and other sites. From there, we referenced several original scientific studies for specific data, then focused on regional tourism sites. Additional information on the science, cultural heritage, and practical tips for visiting came from UNESCO, ScienceDirect, Lakepedia, and other sources. We also relied on visitor reviews on Tripadvisor, Google, and Viator to make sure we shared the best recommendations.