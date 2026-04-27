9 Of The Oldest Lakes In The World With Charming Vacation Vibes

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Think about the last time you planned a lake vacation. Was it in the mountains? The woods? Maybe you planned the location based on the fishing opportunities, a particularly adorable local cottage, or even the lake's size. These are common inspirations, but have you ever considered planning a trip around one of the world's oldest lakes? According to a 2016 roundup by Christopher M. Free of the University of California, Santa Barbara, a lake is considered ancient if it has existed for at least 1 million years, and there are only about 20 such lakes worldwide. That's because most lakes are less than 10,000 years old, as per the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography. Old? Sure, but ancient? That's an exclusive club.

Lakes can form through a wide range of natural forces, from massive tectonic shifts to meteor impacts in which craters fill with water. And many of these have been inhabited by humans for thousands of years. For example, people are thought to have arrived at Lake Titicaca (on the border of Peru and Bolivia) around 12,000 years ago. Lake Ohrid, the oldest in Europe, has settlements that may date back as far as 6,000 B.C. Lake biodiversity is a never-ending source of fascination for scientists.

Fortunately, many iconic bodies of water that rank among the most ancient on the planet are also spectacular travel destinations. Off the beaten path, they range from tropical oases to mountain havens to resort destinations. Here are nine that span five continents that offer charm, beauty, and above all, totally timeless experiences.