Between Columbus And Akron Is Ohio's Rugged State Forest With Trails, Campsites, And A Historic Shrine

Ohio's large state forest system spans more than 200,000 acres. While each of Ohio's 24 state forests has its own unique appeal, Mohican-Memorial State Forest stands out for a few reasons. One is its location — it's the only state forest in north-central Ohio. The majority of others are clustered in southern Ohio or along the Ohio River in the east. Additionally, Mohican-Memorial is the only Ohio state forest with park-and-pack camping sites – a nice middle ground for campers who want the seclusion of backpacking without needing to hike for miles.

The "memorial" part of the forest's name speaks to another of its unique features: the Mohican-Memorial Shrine. Located just off Ohio 97, in the western area of the forest, the shrine was built in 1947 to honor Ohioans killed in World War II. All the materials used in the shrine's construction were sourced in Ohio — from the roof timbers and sandstone blocks taken from the surrounding landscape to the floor tiles that were manufactured in Zanesville. Six stained-glass windows made by Columbus artisans show state sigils like the cardinal and buckeye tree. Today, the Mohican-Memorial Shrine memorializes roughly 20,000 Ohioans killed in conflicts including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Persian Gulf War, and their names are hand-written in books displayed in the grotto.

While the shrine is a definite highlight of Mohican-Memorial State Park, drawing visitors throughout the year, it's far from the only sight worth seeing here. With a total area of more than 4,500 acres, the forest hosts enough historic landmarks, extensive trails, and diverse landscapes to make it well worth the visit for lovers of the outdoors.