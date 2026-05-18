Between Columbus And Akron Is Ohio's Rugged State Forest With Trails, Campsites, And A Historic Shrine
Ohio's large state forest system spans more than 200,000 acres. While each of Ohio's 24 state forests has its own unique appeal, Mohican-Memorial State Forest stands out for a few reasons. One is its location — it's the only state forest in north-central Ohio. The majority of others are clustered in southern Ohio or along the Ohio River in the east. Additionally, Mohican-Memorial is the only Ohio state forest with park-and-pack camping sites – a nice middle ground for campers who want the seclusion of backpacking without needing to hike for miles.
The "memorial" part of the forest's name speaks to another of its unique features: the Mohican-Memorial Shrine. Located just off Ohio 97, in the western area of the forest, the shrine was built in 1947 to honor Ohioans killed in World War II. All the materials used in the shrine's construction were sourced in Ohio — from the roof timbers and sandstone blocks taken from the surrounding landscape to the floor tiles that were manufactured in Zanesville. Six stained-glass windows made by Columbus artisans show state sigils like the cardinal and buckeye tree. Today, the Mohican-Memorial Shrine memorializes roughly 20,000 Ohioans killed in conflicts including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the Persian Gulf War, and their names are hand-written in books displayed in the grotto.
While the shrine is a definite highlight of Mohican-Memorial State Park, drawing visitors throughout the year, it's far from the only sight worth seeing here. With a total area of more than 4,500 acres, the forest hosts enough historic landmarks, extensive trails, and diverse landscapes to make it well worth the visit for lovers of the outdoors.
Hike and camp your way through Mohican-Memorial State Forest
Mohican-Memorial State Forest is so large that three other natural areas are housed within its borders. Around the Mohican-Memorial Shrine is the 270-acre Memorial Forest. The land around the Clear Fork Mohican River is Mohican State Park, save the 29 acres designated as Clear Fork Gorge State Nature Preserve along the Clear Fork's north bluff. The latter destination is home to one of the best-preserved native hemlock and white pine woodlands in the state.
Across these areas are 32 miles of hiking trails, along with multiple bridle trails and a 24-mile trail for mountain biking. The 1.5-mile interpretive Discovery Forest trail is an educational area where visitors can learn about sustainable forestry practices. For panoramic vistas, take the Hog Hollow Trail to the 80-foot Mohican Fire Tower, a historic structure built in 1934. Even more stunning views await along the Clear Fork Gorge and Hemlock Gorge trails. Both run along the Clear Fork River and past the 350-foot-deep, 3-mile-long National Natural Landmark gorge of the same name. This sight is among the forest's most popular features.
All of this space also means lots of options for staying in the area overnight. The seven park-and-pack camping sites reside in the southern half of the forest, including one within the Memorial Forest. These are hike-in sites (with no utilities or restrooms) that can be reserved up to 90 days ahead of time using the Forestry Camping Reservation System.
Inside Mohican State Park, there is also a campground with amenities such as restrooms, a camp store, and a swimming pool. Here, visitors have their choice of 184 campsites, including electric, full hook-up, and non-electric spaces, as well as 25 Preferred Cabins with private bathrooms (four of which are pet-friendly) and two temperature-controlled Sherman Cabins. Camping is available year-round, though some grounds close after hunting season ends in December.
Plan your visit to Mohican-Memorial State Forest
The state forest lies within Ashland County, roughly halfway between Columbus and Akron. Driving there from either city takes a little over an hour, and it's also in easy reach of Cleveland (a 90-minute drive away), if that's a more convenient transportation hub for you. The closest town to Mohican-Memorial is Perrysville, a laid-back village known for golfing and lakeside getaways. Perrysville is also the location of Mohican Lodge & Conference Center, if you prefer a resort-style stay over camping in the park.
While many people come to hike and camp in the summer, Mohican-Memorial State Forest is an all-season destination. It's an underrated destination for leaf-peeping in the fall, when the old-growth forest along the Clear Fork Gorge puts on an impressively vibrant display. In the winter, 8 miles of the mountain bike trail open for snowmobiling, while other bridle and hiking trails can be used for cross-country skiing.
Around Mohican-Memorial State Forest, you'll find even more outdoor recreation opportunities. The Mohican Lodge is on the southern shore of Pleasant Hill Lake – an 850-acre reservoir notable for having no horsepower limits for boats. It also has a public beach open for swimming from Memorial Day through Labor Day and a marina open from April through October.
Anglers can catch bluegill, white crappie, and largemouth bass in the lake or go trout fishing on the Clear Fork River. Another excellent fishing spot is about a 20-minute drive away at Knox Lake Wildlife Area — a trophy fishing destination for catching largemouth bass and flathead catfish.