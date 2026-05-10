Nestled Between Cleveland And Columbus Is A Scenic Ohio Wildlife Area For Trophy Fishing And Lake Views

If your ideal summer day involves hanging out on a lake with a fishing pole in your hand, then Knox Lake Wildlife Area should be on your radar. Of the 756 acres in this scenic outdoor haven in central Ohio, about two-thirds (469 acres) is devoted to Knox Lake, a man-made reservoir that boasts over 11 miles of shoreline. It's become known as one of the best places in Ohio to catch largemouth bass and flathead catfish of trophy proportions, and has been the setting for fishing tournaments as well as a popular destination for anglers.

Knox Lake was created in 1954 when a dam was built across the Kokosing River, and it was built with fishing in mind. The shoreline was cleared around the lower basin but standing timber was intentionally left in place at the upper portion of the reservoir to provide more cover. A 2020 renovation added a pedestrian bridge and improved the primary boat access to the reservoir. A wheelchair-friendly fishing pier was also installed, making Knox Lake accessible for all fishing enthusiasts.

The hardwood forest around the lake is a peaceful setting for a stroll, and there are a few trails around the dam on the lake's southern end. Knox Lake is also a common stop for migrating water birds like terns, bitterns, and rails. In the summer, birders can spot a variety of species, from water birds like Great Egrets and Double-Crested Cormorants to birds of prey like Bald Eagles and Osprey, and songbirds like Marsh Wrens and Prothonotary Warblers. The forest around the north of the lake provides cover for waterfowl hunters, who can also catch deer and turkeys during their respective seasons. But while there are a few ways to enjoy the outdoors at Knox Lake, fishing remains the area's main draw.