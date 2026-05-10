Nestled Between Cleveland And Columbus Is A Scenic Ohio Wildlife Area For Trophy Fishing And Lake Views
If your ideal summer day involves hanging out on a lake with a fishing pole in your hand, then Knox Lake Wildlife Area should be on your radar. Of the 756 acres in this scenic outdoor haven in central Ohio, about two-thirds (469 acres) is devoted to Knox Lake, a man-made reservoir that boasts over 11 miles of shoreline. It's become known as one of the best places in Ohio to catch largemouth bass and flathead catfish of trophy proportions, and has been the setting for fishing tournaments as well as a popular destination for anglers.
Knox Lake was created in 1954 when a dam was built across the Kokosing River, and it was built with fishing in mind. The shoreline was cleared around the lower basin but standing timber was intentionally left in place at the upper portion of the reservoir to provide more cover. A 2020 renovation added a pedestrian bridge and improved the primary boat access to the reservoir. A wheelchair-friendly fishing pier was also installed, making Knox Lake accessible for all fishing enthusiasts.
The hardwood forest around the lake is a peaceful setting for a stroll, and there are a few trails around the dam on the lake's southern end. Knox Lake is also a common stop for migrating water birds like terns, bitterns, and rails. In the summer, birders can spot a variety of species, from water birds like Great Egrets and Double-Crested Cormorants to birds of prey like Bald Eagles and Osprey, and songbirds like Marsh Wrens and Prothonotary Warblers. The forest around the north of the lake provides cover for waterfowl hunters, who can also catch deer and turkeys during their respective seasons. But while there are a few ways to enjoy the outdoors at Knox Lake, fishing remains the area's main draw.
Catch a whopper in Knox Lake
Knox Lake is large enough that it has two marinas with boat ramps. Motorized boats are permitted on the lake provided they stay under the 10 horsepower limit. The main marina is off of Armentrout Road near the dam on the reservoir's southern end. There's a second marina off of Old Mansfield Road along the lake's north shore, close to the Knox Marine boat dealership, which also offers boat maintenance and repair services if something goes awry while you're on the water. If you didn't bring your own travel-friendly fishing gear, you can drive about 20 minutes north to Big Fish General Store & Bait in Perrysville (which also has a deli that serves loaded sandwiches, pizza, and snacks if you need some food to fuel your excursion).
If you're wondering what you can catch in Knox Lake, it's home to a similar variety of species to what you'll find in other eastern Ohio reservoirs like the laid-back fishing and camping retreat of Leesville Lake. This includes yellow perch, channel catfish, flathead catfish, bluegills, and crappies, though it's the thriving largemouth bass population that draws most people to Knox Lake. Bass have flourished here since the Ohio Division of Wildlife implemented size limits in the 1980s, one of the first lakes in the state to do so. This change allowed the fish time to spawn twice before being caught, creating a self-sustaining population of massive bass that can exceed 21 inches. More than half the bass caught here are over 15 inches, and regular electrofishing surveys show that Knox has the best average bass size of similarly sized reservoirs, putting it among the best lakes in the state for catching large fish.
Planning your trip to Knox Lake Wildlife Area
The closest town to Knox Lake is Fredericktown, which is about two miles to the south. As to its distance from major urban areas, it's about 60 miles north of Columbus and roughly 100 miles south of Cleveland (where you'll find other great spots for fishing enthusiasts like the underrated gem of Beartown Lakes and the famous fly fishing along the Rocky River). Both Cleveland and Columbus have international airports, making them useful transportation hubs for visitors from outside driving distance.
If you plan to stay overnight around Knox Lake, you'll have a few options. While there is no camping within the wildlife area, the Kokosing Lake Wildlife Area is just a 10-15 minute drive to the west and has a 46-site campground that's open from April through October. Kokosing Lake is another spot anglers can drop their line, and while the bass here tend to be smaller there are also species you won't catch at Knox Lake, like bullheads and carp.
If you're more in the mood to sleep indoors, you'll find the most options about a 20-minute drive south in the friendly city of Mount Vernon. This small city offers a range of accommodations, from budget-friendly two-star hotels to the luxurious suites of Romantic Adventure Getaways, which offers themed rooms for couples with hidden amenities you can unlock by solving puzzles. For a more secluded stay, you can drive about 10 minutes north to the town of Butler. Here, you'll find spots like Luftberg Farm B&B, a charming country home whose four rooms overlook a 38-acre farm, or the cozy Bullfrog Mountain Cabins nestled in the scenic woods of the Mohican area.