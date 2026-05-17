The 5 Oldest Airports In The World That Are Still Thriving Travel Hubs
Do you ever stop to think about how amazing it is that we can travel by air? In a matter of hours, you can be on the other side of the world, experiencing new sights, smells, and sounds. To put things in perspective, cars and cameras were both created before airplanes. That is, flying is a pretty new mode of transportation. The first flight, courtesy of the Wright Brothers, transpired in 1903. Additionally, the International Air Transport Association states that the first commercial flight occurred in Florida in 1914, from St. Petersburg to Tampa.
Naturally, all this led to the creation of airports, many of which were subsequently established for military and other purposes. What's more, some airports from the early 20th century still exist today and continue to welcome passengers. No need to Google which ones; Islands has compiled a list of the five oldest airports in the world that are still thriving travel hubs offering commercial flights.
So, if you're an avid traveler and are interested in experiencing a slice of aviation history, you'll want to keep these airports — listed from oldest to newest (all of which happen to be in Europe) — in mind. Note that College Park, a charming gem near DC and the world's oldest continuously operating airport, is not included in this article, as the facility is used for general rather than commercial aviation.
Hamburg Airport
Hamburg Airport (HAM) may not be the largest airport in Germany, but it is the oldest. Founded in 1911 in the eponymous city, HAM was first used as a Zeppelin hangar (a Zeppelin, for reference, is a gas-filled airship typically confused for a blimp). However, the airport began transporting passengers by plane across Europe in the 1920s. A century later, HAM still does the same, offering direct flights to cities like Frankfurt, Zurich, and Istanbul, among many others. Plus, the Airports Council International (ACI) bestowed HAM with a Best Airport Award in 2025, largely for its eco-friendly measures.
Bucharest Băneasa - Aurel Vlaicu International Airport
Bucharest, the capital of Romania, one of the most affordable and underrated destinations in Europe, is home to two airports. This includes Bucharest Băneasa – Aurel Vlaicu International Airport (BBU), recognizable for its ornate dome structure. Dating back to 1912, its website states that it was originally an aviation training facility for the military. Although it receives less traffic than Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP), it now serves as a hub for budget airlines like Wizz Air and Ryanair. This is a recent development, as BBU was closed for renovations in the early 2010s until 2022.
Bremen Airport
In Northwestern Germany, you'll find Bremen Airport (BRE). It opened for flights in 1913, though its origins can be traced back to 1909, with the founding of the Bremer Association for Airship Travel. In any case, BRE began as a hangar and was later utilized in both World Wars. Now a Skytrax-certified 4-star regional airport, reviewers on Google repeatedly say that it offers a laid-back travel experience. It's worth mentioning that BRE features a museum-like space in Terminal 3, known as Bremen Hall, where you can learn more about this German city's role in aviation history.
Rome Ciampino Airport
One of the top-tier hacks tourists need to know for a vacation to Italy is that Rome has two airports. The oldest, not just in the city but in all of Italy, is Rome Ciampino Airport (CIA). Also referred to as Giovan Battista Pastine International Airport, it was established in 1916 but was not used for commercial aviation until the 1940s. Prior to this, it was under military control (fun fact: bombs from World War II were unearthed at CIA in 2019). If you're planning to fly to Italy's capital from within Europe, consider CIA. Ryanair provides a majority of CIA's flights, perfect for budget-friendly adventures.
Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
Visiting Amsterdam, one of the world's most walkable cities and a breathtaking bucket list destination? If you're flying, you'll be landing at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), the city's only airport and the largest in the Netherlands. Just like Rome Ciampino Airport, AMS was founded in 1916, also for military use. Following World War I, it became the site of the first KLM flight (an airline that is still in business today), when a plane that departed from London landed at AMS. It subsequently transformed into a travel hub. Although this was temporarily derailed by World War II, it remains as such and now boasts 104 airlines.