The 5 Oldest Airports In The World That Are Still Thriving Travel Hubs

Do you ever stop to think about how amazing it is that we can travel by air? In a matter of hours, you can be on the other side of the world, experiencing new sights, smells, and sounds. To put things in perspective, cars and cameras were both created before airplanes. That is, flying is a pretty new mode of transportation. The first flight, courtesy of the Wright Brothers, transpired in 1903. Additionally, the International Air Transport Association states that the first commercial flight occurred in Florida in 1914, from St. Petersburg to Tampa.

Naturally, all this led to the creation of airports, many of which were subsequently established for military and other purposes. What's more, some airports from the early 20th century still exist today and continue to welcome passengers. No need to Google which ones; Islands has compiled a list of the five oldest airports in the world that are still thriving travel hubs offering commercial flights.

So, if you're an avid traveler and are interested in experiencing a slice of aviation history, you'll want to keep these airports — listed from oldest to newest (all of which happen to be in Europe) — in mind. Note that College Park, a charming gem near DC and the world's oldest continuously operating airport, is not included in this article, as the facility is used for general rather than commercial aviation.