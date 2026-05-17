Consumer Reports' Favorite Camping Chair Is A Versatile Essential You Can Get For Cheap At Walmart
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Whether you're roughing it in the backcountry or pitching a tent closer to home, a decent camping chair adds an extra layer of comfort that your back can really get behind. However, with so many products available, it can be difficult to separate quality equipment from chairs that look durable but break after one trip. Fortunately, Consumer Reports recently released a list of the best camping gear (compiled by experienced campers at the product-testing organization), and it selected the Crazy Creek Original Chair as an essential item every camper should own.
This chair has been on the market for over 38 years and is the trailblazer, if you will, of ultra-lightweight camping chairs. You might have seen one of these taco-style seats folded up in your parents' garage with other '80s camping gear that needs to make a comeback, or perhaps you even purchased one yourself. Regardless, it has earned a reputation as one of the best camping chairs for outdoor comfort. The Original is often called the "sit anywhere chair" because it allows you to sit comfortably just about anywhere (within reason, of course). Simply open the chair like a book, and you'll be sitting pretty on the beach, a muddy riverbank, dewy campground grass, prickly forest duff, or wherever your camping trip takes you.
The Crazy Creek Original Chair is available at Walmart in blue and black for $44.95. Campers can also purchase the chair in a variety of colors and patterns directly from Crazy Creek or Amazon for $64.95.
Why is the Crazy Creek Original Chair a camping essential?
The experts at Consumer Reports don't go into extensive detail about why they chose the Crazy Creek Original Chair; however, they praised the seat's comfort and functionality. "It's versatile and it can be used on any surface, including those that aren't flat, while its backrest can be adjusted to an angle of your choosing," per the Consumer Reports analysis.
Featuring a durable build of ripstop nylon and carbon-reinforced fiberglass supports, the Original is designed to last for generations. Along with being water-resistant, the chair incorporates an additional waterproof barrier in the seat area, preventing your body from catching a chill from the cold, wet ground. Adjustable straps on the sides allow campers to sit fully upright or lean back in a lounger-like position. Weighing only 1 pound, the chair folds up small enough to fit into a backpack, or you can hang it up with the built-in fabric loop.
Beyond Consumer Reports, regular campers, beachgoers, music festival attendees, and hikers appreciate the sturdiness and overall quality. It earned 4.7 stars on Amazon with almost 650 reviews, though a few reviewers did say the chair was a bit narrow or didn't fit their body type. Others say the seat doesn't have much cushioning. These are outliers, however, with the vast majority of buyers singing its praises. To complete your gear kit, check out these camping tents you can buy at Walmart for under $100.