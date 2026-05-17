Consumer Reports' Favorite Camping Chair Is A Versatile Essential You Can Get For Cheap At Walmart

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Whether you're roughing it in the backcountry or pitching a tent closer to home, a decent camping chair adds an extra layer of comfort that your back can really get behind. However, with so many products available, it can be difficult to separate quality equipment from chairs that look durable but break after one trip. Fortunately, Consumer Reports recently released a list of the best camping gear (compiled by experienced campers at the product-testing organization), and it selected the Crazy Creek Original Chair as an essential item every camper should own.

This chair has been on the market for over 38 years and is the trailblazer, if you will, of ultra-lightweight camping chairs. You might have seen one of these taco-style seats folded up in your parents' garage with other '80s camping gear that needs to make a comeback, or perhaps you even purchased one yourself. Regardless, it has earned a reputation as one of the best camping chairs for outdoor comfort. The Original is often called the "sit anywhere chair" because it allows you to sit comfortably just about anywhere (within reason, of course). Simply open the chair like a book, and you'll be sitting pretty on the beach, a muddy riverbank, dewy campground grass, prickly forest duff, or wherever your camping trip takes you.

The Crazy Creek Original Chair is available at Walmart in blue and black for $44.95. Campers can also purchase the chair in a variety of colors and patterns directly from Crazy Creek or Amazon for $64.95.