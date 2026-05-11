Vintage '80s Camping Gear That Needs To Make A Comeback

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The 1980s were an interesting time for outdoor equipment. Field Mag marked it as the end of "outdoor recreation's golden era." Similarly, Foehn apparel makers argue that the '80s marked the end of small companies, when "problem-solving for climbers and mountaineers was becoming product strategy, spreadsheets, and scale." It felt like everyone had a Polaroid camera. It was also the first decade for fleece, culminating with the Patagonia Synchilla, which didn't make this list solely because it remains uber-popular to this day. Along with the hits, the decade featured its fair share of forgotten equipment, and that's why we're here today. We went deep into the closets and dug through a decade's worth of camping stuff to find a few great examples of vintage '80s camping gear that deserve a spot back in your pack.

But first, let's get to the bottom of why we should all care about old gear. For that, we can turn to Bruce "Old Gear" Johnson, who has dedicated his professional life to documenting the history of gear. A 2014 email from one of his readers does an amazing job explaining the role of old gear in the modern world. The email said, "Sure, nostalgia is part of this," but it argued that the real point of bringing back old gear is to preserve the "pioneers who sewed up the gear that started a revolution in backpacking, mountaineering and spinoff pursuits that continue to this day."

Amen to that. To keep the past alive, we spent weeks reading up on old-school camping equipment, digging through eBay listings, and listening to enthusiasts wax poetic about their favorite gadgets to come up with this list of vintage '80s camping gear that deserves a comeback.