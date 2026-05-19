Canada's Scenic Resort Village Is A Beachy Lake Paradise For Fishing, Hiking Trails, And Golf
While Canada borders four of the Great Lakes, those seeking a smaller lakeside escape should venture into the forested reaches of the country's central Saskatchewan province. Ensconced in a boreal forest, Candle Lake is a nearly 33,000-acre natural lake that brims with year-round adventure. Once home to a 19th-century fur trading post, Candle Lake later became a fishing hub, and today it's a beloved vacation destination.
Along the lake's southeastern shore lies the Resort Village of Candle Lake, which is the commercial heartbeat of the lake. The waterfront Candle Lake Golf Resort is the ideal base for a vacation with a wide range of accommodations, dining, a marina, and a highly rated 18-hole golf course. Sweeping along the lake's shores is the Candle Lake Provincial Park, which features sandy beaches, forested hiking trails, and campgrounds. While there's plenty to do on land, the expansive and scenic lake beckons with excellent fishing opportunities, as well as swimming, boating, kayaking, and more. While summer is the most popular time to visit, Candle Lake transforms into a winter wonderland after the first snowfall. Here, intrepid travelers can enjoy this remote wilderness with activities such as snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing on the lake.
The lake is just over a 2-hour drive north of Saskatoon. If you're traveling from the U.S., you can fly into Saskatoon International Airport, which is Canada's best-rated airport and receives nonstop flights from Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.
Beaches and fishing on Candle Lake
Encircled by miles of sandy stretches, Candle Lake is home to multiple beaches. In the heart of the Resort Village is Waskateena Beach, a wide beach flanked by forest. The beach is family-friendly with shallow waters, perfect for wading and splashing. Another popular sandy crescent is Minowukaw Beach. The beach's southern end is towered over by impressive sand dunes rising above the shore, while the northern part is near the Minowukaw Beach Campground, a playground, and a boat launch. Everyone entering the water should take proper precautions, as there are no lifeguards. Candle Lake's most famous beach, however, can only be reached from the water. Stretching along the lake's secluded northern coast, Purple Sands Beach is renowned for its unique phenomenon of purple-colored sand caused by the presence of garnet, a naturally occurring mineral.
Beneath the surface of Candle Lake, anglers will find healthy populations of freshwater fish, from whitefish to walleye. Those hoping for impressive catches can head out on the lake by boat (pontoons can be rented from the Candle Lake Golf Resort's marina) or fish from the shore. One of the most popular shoreline spots is Fisher Creek, which flows into Candle Lake along its southwestern shore. Those who want to practice their skills before heading out onto Candle Lake should try Musker Pond, a small inland pond adjacent to Candle Lake that is annually stocked with rainbow trout. Once Candle Lake freezes over, you can go ice-fishing on the lake with an ice shack rented from Candle Lake Golf Resort. Anyone fishing on Candle Lake must have a valid Saskatchewan fishing license. For more Canadian lake adventures, consider heading to Great Bear Lake, the largest lake entirely within Canada's borders and the home of superb fishing.
Hiking and golfing adventures around Candle Lake
While Candle Lake is the centerpiece of the Resort Village, there's plenty of land-based adventure surrounding the lake as well. There are about 15 hiking and biking trails that stretch along the southern corner of Candle Lake and promise scenic water views, forested paths, and pristine nature. A centrally located path in the Resort Village is the Waskateena Beach Trail, a nearly mile-long paved path that runs parallel to the beach for easy walks or bike rides. Near Minowukaw Beach, you can set out on the longer Old Baldy Trail. This 3-mile loop can be strenuous, but it rewards hikers at the summit with panoramic lake vistas. For the longest hike, venture to the 6-mile-long West End Trails along the lake's western shore, where you may encounter some of the region's resident wildlife. To discover some of Candle Lake's fascinating history, try out the Homestead Heritage Trail, which bypasses a historic log cabin homestead. Once winter arrives, many of these trails become accessible by cross-country skis and snowshoes.
Between May and October, golfers beeline to the 18-hole golf course at Candle Lake Golf Resort. This scenic course, which extends along Candle Lake, boasts pine tree-fringed fairways and lake views. While the groves of trees demand precise shots, the course is also relatively flat and easy to navigate by foot. Golfers can also practice their shots at the course's hitting nets and putting greens. The Candle Lake Golf Resort hosts golfers with a variety of accommodations, from hotel rooms to standalone log cabins, and they can eat at the Water's Edge Restaurant. "Absolutely beautiful scenery on the lake, extremely nice cabins, and top tier golf course in perfect condition," raved a Google reviewer.
Traveling to Saskatoon before or after your time in Candle Lake? Make sure to check out the craft beers and art tours.