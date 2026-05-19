Canada's Scenic Resort Village Is A Beachy Lake Paradise For Fishing, Hiking Trails, And Golf

While Canada borders four of the Great Lakes, those seeking a smaller lakeside escape should venture into the forested reaches of the country's central Saskatchewan province. Ensconced in a boreal forest, Candle Lake is a nearly 33,000-acre natural lake that brims with year-round adventure. Once home to a 19th-century fur trading post, Candle Lake later became a fishing hub, and today it's a beloved vacation destination.

Along the lake's southeastern shore lies the Resort Village of Candle Lake, which is the commercial heartbeat of the lake. The waterfront Candle Lake Golf Resort is the ideal base for a vacation with a wide range of accommodations, dining, a marina, and a highly rated 18-hole golf course. Sweeping along the lake's shores is the Candle Lake Provincial Park, which features sandy beaches, forested hiking trails, and campgrounds. While there's plenty to do on land, the expansive and scenic lake beckons with excellent fishing opportunities, as well as swimming, boating, kayaking, and more. While summer is the most popular time to visit, Candle Lake transforms into a winter wonderland after the first snowfall. Here, intrepid travelers can enjoy this remote wilderness with activities such as snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and ice fishing on the lake.

The lake is just over a 2-hour drive north of Saskatoon. If you're traveling from the U.S., you can fly into Saskatoon International Airport, which is Canada's best-rated airport and receives nonstop flights from Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.