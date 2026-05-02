Canada's Largest Lake Entirely Within Its Borders Is A Remote Escape For Superb Fishing And Peaceful Vibes
When it comes to an abundance of breathtaking lakes, Canada stands unrivaled. As the second-largest country on Earth (by area), over 2 million lakes can be found scattered across its landscape, with freshwater accounting for a total of 9% of its surface area. In fact, McGill University reported in a study that 62% of all lakes on the planet spanning at least 25 acres can be found in Canada. Now that's a lot of H2O. Those eager to explore Canada's untouched wilderness, where quiet serenity meets ample fishing opportunities, should consider making their way to Great Bear Lake.
Far within the Arctic Circle lies the Northwest Territories, one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. Yet its remoteness only adds to its allure. This northern expanse isn't just one of the best places to take in the Northern Lights and home to North America's deepest lake with crystal clear water – it's also where you'll find Great Bear Lake, the largest lake entirely within Canada's borders.
Home to the Sahtú Dene indigenous peoples, Great Bear Lake spans a surface area of 12,028 square miles with a staggering depth of 1,463 feet. Great Bear Lake is an ideal reprieve for those looking to escape to off-the-beaten-path destinations, and due to its location among a mix of boreal forest and tundra, it doesn't get much more remote than this.
World class fishing opportunities await anglers at Great Bear Lake
Anglers are spoiled for choice when casting a line in Canada. While Quesnel Lake — the second deepest natural lake in Canada — may be a spot known for fishing, mountain views, and peaceful vibes, Great Bear Lake steps it up a notch with multiple fishing enthusiasts reeling in record-sized catches. According to the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), this location is responsible for producing lake trout that have broken several world records (including many over 50 pounds).
In an extensive blog post about fishing at Great Bear Lake, a 40-year veteran of casting lines here shares that, "Great Bear Lake has the biggest lake trout and grayling in the world — period." They go on to say that visitors will enjoy "world-class pike fishing," before calling the nearby Tree River the "...most beautiful place to catch Arctic char anywhere north of the South Pole."
Touching on the sheer remoteness of Great Bear Lake (which only sees an average of 300 passionate anglers each year), a Tripadvisor reviewer speaks of their visit with fond memories. "If you ever dreamed of catching a world record fish, this is the place to come. The lake is huge, deep, and virtually unfished." Great Bear Lake might be the place to finally land that 60-pounder you've been boasting about to your buddies, but the Northwest Territories strictly enforces catch-and-release for trophy fishing. Only the Sahtu Dene Indigenous peoples may harvest their catch, in line with traditional and cultural practices and as a key source of nutritional sustenance.
A remote escape for peaceful vibes
Far from busy routes, visitors are sure to find a sense of calm at Great Bear Lake. But because it's tucked away in the north and frozen over for much of the year, travelers need to plan their trip for the right season. According to Great Bear Lake Outdoors, July and August are ideal because the ice has cleared and they bring longer days and a greater sense of solitude. Depending on the exact dates of your visit, you'll get to experience the Midnight Sun, which allows you to fish by sunlight at nearly all hours of the day. You also won't have to deal with dramatic — and dangerous — blizzards.
Lodging around Great Bear Lake is as sparse as its population, adding to the sense of calm. Plummer's Arctic Lodges (virtually the only lodging option in the region) offers a remote yet comfortable stay, complete with gear and small luxuries like post-fishing massages, which are much needed after reeling in whopper trout all day. A seven-day experience runs $7,995 USD per person, and with just a 40-guest capacity, relaxation is as guaranteed as pulling in a fish. As one Tripadvisor user writes, "The accommodations are rustic but comfortable and clean. The food was wonderful, especially the shore lunches prepared over a campfire every afternoon." Great Bear Lake Lodge pairs fishing with quiet cabin views of seaplanes landing on still water, and the chance to spot moose, grizzlies, or caribou.
Visiting this impressively massive body of water takes some logistical planning, and the only way to access it is by air. Travelers will start their wilderness journey by arriving at Yellowknife International Airport (YZF) before carrying on with a connecting charter flight to Great Bear Lake Lodge with a representative from Plummer's Arctic Lodges to offer you guidance, making your remote escape seamless from the moment you land in angler's paradise.