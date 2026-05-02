Canada's Largest Lake Entirely Within Its Borders Is A Remote Escape For Superb Fishing And Peaceful Vibes

When it comes to an abundance of breathtaking lakes, Canada stands unrivaled. As the second-largest country on Earth (by area), over 2 million lakes can be found scattered across its landscape, with freshwater accounting for a total of 9% of its surface area. In fact, McGill University reported in a study that 62% of all lakes on the planet spanning at least 25 acres can be found in Canada. Now that's a lot of H2O. Those eager to explore Canada's untouched wilderness, where quiet serenity meets ample fishing opportunities, should consider making their way to Great Bear Lake.

Far within the Arctic Circle lies the Northwest Territories, one of the most sparsely populated regions in the country. Yet its remoteness only adds to its allure. This northern expanse isn't just one of the best places to take in the Northern Lights and home to North America's deepest lake with crystal clear water – it's also where you'll find Great Bear Lake, the largest lake entirely within Canada's borders.

Home to the Sahtú Dene indigenous peoples, Great Bear Lake spans a surface area of 12,028 square miles with a staggering depth of 1,463 feet. Great Bear Lake is an ideal reprieve for those looking to escape to off-the-beaten-path destinations, and due to its location among a mix of boreal forest and tundra, it doesn't get much more remote than this.