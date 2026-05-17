Between Philly And Baltimore Is An Abandoned Island Fort That's Now A Scenic State Park For Hiking

As the country's first official state, it's no surprise that Delaware is brimming with history. And one of its best-kept secrets is Pea Patch Island, a roughly 1-mile stretch of land surrounded by the Delaware River. Home to a unique Civil War-era fort that was once a Confederate prison, today Fort Delaware State Park is filled with living history, complete with historic tours, reenactments, and demonstrations. Plus, the island also houses a nature reserve with unique bird species and hiking trails.

First formed as a mud bank in the 18th century, the island's name supposedly stems from the peas that started to grow after a ship carrying seeds ran aground. In 1813, the federal government took over control of Pea Patch Island, with the goal of guarding the Delaware River and protecting the Wilmington and Philadelphia ports. Over the next few decades, numerous complications (including a fire) delayed the construction of the fort you'll see today. It was finally completed in 1859, with 32-foot-tall walls, a 30-foot-wide moat, and a surrounding community, with a school and numerous businesses.

To reach the park, hop on a ferry from Delaware City (about an hour drive from Philadelphia, and an hour-and-a-half from Baltimore). From there, it's just a half-mile ride to reach Pea Patch Island. Fort Delaware State Park opens for its regular programming from late April through September (specific days vary), but outside of its regular hours, you'll also find other unique offerings throughout the year, including sunset river cruises and paranormal ghost tours. The ferry costs $15 for adults (which includes entry to the park). Close-toed shoes are required to visit the island.