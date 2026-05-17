Forget Orlando, Retire To This Florida Oasis Filled With Walkable Neighborhoods And Nearby Beaches

While many dream of flocking to the Sunshine State for retirement, it can be overwhelming to choose an area. One rising star is St. Petersburg, Florida, which is home to the beautiful and walkable suburb of South Pasadena. Established in 1955, this suburb stands out for its walkability and nearby picturesque beaches. Additionally, South Pasadena was ranked among the top 50 best neighborhoods to retire in all of the United States on Niche in 2026.

Given the suburb's proximity to some of the best beaches in the nation, South Pasadena is a better option than landlocked Orlando for those who envision the beach in their retirement plans. With the variety of coastal spots in the area, retirees can cater their beach days to their mood. Some beaches are best for relaxation or historic sites, while others are better for nightlife or beach sports. South Pasadena residents can lounge on the sand or have fun out on the water with the region's many boating opportunities (think island hopping through the Boca Ciega Bay or spotting wildlife in the Gulf). There is also an abundance of outdoor parks and recreation to be found in the area, giving retirees plenty of chances to bask in the Florida sunshine.

Located in southwest Pinellas County, South Pasadena and its many nearby beaches are accessible to visitors. Most out-of-state travelers should fly into Tampa International Airport, which is roughly 30 minutes from the suburb by car. The area's closest airport is the St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, but flight options tend to be more limited at the small airport. Once retirees have traveled or moved to their South Pasadena neighborhood, they'll be able to walk, drive, bike, or even boat around the area with ease.