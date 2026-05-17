Forget Orlando, Retire To This Florida Oasis Filled With Walkable Neighborhoods And Nearby Beaches
While many dream of flocking to the Sunshine State for retirement, it can be overwhelming to choose an area. One rising star is St. Petersburg, Florida, which is home to the beautiful and walkable suburb of South Pasadena. Established in 1955, this suburb stands out for its walkability and nearby picturesque beaches. Additionally, South Pasadena was ranked among the top 50 best neighborhoods to retire in all of the United States on Niche in 2026.
Given the suburb's proximity to some of the best beaches in the nation, South Pasadena is a better option than landlocked Orlando for those who envision the beach in their retirement plans. With the variety of coastal spots in the area, retirees can cater their beach days to their mood. Some beaches are best for relaxation or historic sites, while others are better for nightlife or beach sports. South Pasadena residents can lounge on the sand or have fun out on the water with the region's many boating opportunities (think island hopping through the Boca Ciega Bay or spotting wildlife in the Gulf). There is also an abundance of outdoor parks and recreation to be found in the area, giving retirees plenty of chances to bask in the Florida sunshine.
Located in southwest Pinellas County, South Pasadena and its many nearby beaches are accessible to visitors. Most out-of-state travelers should fly into Tampa International Airport, which is roughly 30 minutes from the suburb by car. The area's closest airport is the St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, but flight options tend to be more limited at the small airport. Once retirees have traveled or moved to their South Pasadena neighborhood, they'll be able to walk, drive, bike, or even boat around the area with ease.
South Pasadena is walkable and accessible for retirees
South Pasadena's 0.6-square-mile suburb makes it walkable for many routine errands, earning a 71 out of 100 ("very walkable") score on Walk Score. Residents can walk to the nearby Walmart or Publix to meet the majority of their shopping needs. The suburb also houses a local hospital and primary care center, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Primary Care, which are conveniently located for retirees who may need regular medical care. There are also local bus lines that make several stops throughout South Pasadena, which can take you to the bustling St. Petersburg and its walkable downtown.
South Pasadena has no shortage of local restaurants to sample. Retirees can pass slow mornings by having brunch at Keke's Breakfast Cafe after shopping at the retail center or enjoying fresh local seafood at Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish. The Horse & Jockey is a fantastic pub option for a night out, and the Florida Orange Groves Winery is a great option for wine drinkers.
South Pasadena offers both indoor and outdoor activities to enjoy in retirement. Explore one of its many parks for fresh air, including Bay View Park, Circle Park, and Sunset Park. Nearby Treasure Bay Golf & Tennis is a great local sports hub with shuffleboard and basketball courts, pickleball, and a walking trail. Retirees can also join a local bowling league at Ten Pin Lanes located inside the suburb. "We come here every week for league play and it is awesome every time," one Google reviewer said. If you want to explore outside the suburb's limits, South Pasadena is less than a 15-minute drive from Madeira Beach, which has a sea-themed boardwalk and miles of sandy beaches.
Nearby St. Pete Beach was ranked the best in the country
South Pasadena is located just over the short Corey Causeway to St. Pete Beach, Florida, which was named the No. 1 beach in the entire country and the No. 5 beach in the world by Tripadvisor in 2021 (via Fox13 Tampa Bay). The suburb is also near popular beaches like the lively Treasure Island Beach, the quieter Sunset Beach, the touristy John's Pass at Madeira Beach, and the historic Pass-a-Grille Beach. This gives retirees the option to pick their beach day destination based on the vibe they are looking for.
Given its semi-tropical climate, South Pasadena residents can enjoy these top-ranked beaches for the majority of the year. The emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) offer fantastic swimming and water activities, and the waves are typically calm. Retirees can also collect gorgeous shells and spot an array of local Florida wildlife, including stingrays, dolphins, fish, seagulls, manatees, herons, and pelicans. Baby sea turtles can sometimes be spotted during nesting season from May through October. For more wildlife, visit nearby Sunken Gardens, one of Florida's oldest tourist attractions.
For retirees who want to get more acquainted with local waters, South Pasadena has plenty of boating activities. Dolphin Racer is one of the most popular options in the suburb, offering some of the best opportunities to see local dolphins. "Highly recommend this excursion! Sit in the back for the best view of the dolphins riding the boat's wake. We even saw a baby dolphin!" one Google reviewer said. Pasadena Marina is the area's dedicated spot for boat housing and rentals for residents wanting to explore the Gulf or the Boca Ciega Bay on their own. Boaters should check out Jack's Island right off the coast of South Pasadena, which offers a dog-friendly island escape great for sunsets. "Cool little island to paddle to with a treehouse," said a Google reviewer.