Central Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Has Hiking With Guided Walks, Fishing, And Camping
Although Pennsylvania is known mostly for its big cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the Quaker State actually has an impressive amount of stunning natural scenery. From Lake Erie to the north to the Pocono Mountains, you can explore a wide variety of environments without venturing outside the state's borders.
But for an underrated outdoor experience, head to central Pennsylvania and the small town of Mifflinburg. Here you'll discover Raymond B. Winter State Park. Although the park may not be as grandiose or full of natural wonders as some of the 11 most-visited state parks in Pennsylvania, it's still a fabulous place to spend the day or the weekend. Since the park offers camping options, you can stay overnight and take advantage of the numerous activities available, including fishing, hiking, swimming, and guided walks through the various trails.
There is also an environmental learning center on-site, where you can engage with interactive exhibits and learn more about the park and the surrounding region. Overall, if you're trying to get away from both the city and massive crowds, it may be time to add Raymond B. Winter State Park to your travel plans.
A brief overview of Raymond B. Winter State Park
The crown jewel of Raymond B. Winter State Park is the lake, also known as Halfway Lake. Fishing is a popular pastime here, thanks in part to the state stocking it with brown, rainbow, and brook trout. Although you can fish from the shoreline or a boat (non-motorized only), most anglers prefer to stand along the dam or the fishing pier. If you're looking for more of a challenge, wait until the lake freezes over and try ice fishing during the winter. Either way, make sure to obtain a Pennsylvania fishing license before catching anything.
The park also has over 6 miles of hiking paths. Since the park is part of the larger Bald Eagle State Forest, some of the trails extend beyond the park's borders, allowing you to explore more of the region near-seamlessly. For example, the Mid State Trail stretches for over 320 miles, but only 1.8 miles of it are within Raymond B. Winter. Trails vary from easy to difficult, so you can challenge yourself or stick to the breezy hikes, like the Lakeside Trail that follows the shores of Halfway Lake.
Don't like hiking alone? You can participate in guided walks and tours of the park. Not only will these make it easier to explore more of the park, but you can also learn about the region's history and natural scenery. Many guided hikes are organized by the Friends of Raymond B. Winter State Park; you can view the upcoming schedule online. Some examples include a timber hike, which discusses the area's logging history, and nighttime hikes to take advantage of the Perseids meteor shower, which occurs every summer.
Planning a natural getaway to central Pennsylvania
Because of its central location, Raymond B. Winter State Park is roughly the same distance from both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh (around three hours). So, when planning your vacation, you can fly into either airport and drive the rest of the way. If you travel from Pittsburgh, you'll pass through one of the state's friendliest towns, the historic gem of Altoona. Alternatively, if you come from Philadelphia, you can pass through Harrisburg and the walkable, recreational jewel known as City Island.
As we mentioned, campsites are available at the park, so you can plan an overnight or weekend getaway. There are around 60 options you can reserve online, including 48 with electrical hookups, 11 without electricity, and three cottages. According to the reservation site, you'll need to bring your own supplies to the cottages, including linens, blankets, and cookware. Otherwise, you can camp in an RV, trailer, tent, or your car. At the time of this writing, the cottages are $48 per night for PA residents or $53 for non-residents. Campsites are $29 for residents and $34 for non-residents. If you're not trying to camp on-site, you can head to the nearby city of Lewisburg, which has chain hotel options like a Country Inn or a Fairfield by Marriott, along with local hotels and inns.