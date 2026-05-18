Central Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park Has Hiking With Guided Walks, Fishing, And Camping

Although Pennsylvania is known mostly for its big cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the Quaker State actually has an impressive amount of stunning natural scenery. From Lake Erie to the north to the Pocono Mountains, you can explore a wide variety of environments without venturing outside the state's borders.

But for an underrated outdoor experience, head to central Pennsylvania and the small town of Mifflinburg. Here you'll discover Raymond B. Winter State Park. Although the park may not be as grandiose or full of natural wonders as some of the 11 most-visited state parks in Pennsylvania, it's still a fabulous place to spend the day or the weekend. Since the park offers camping options, you can stay overnight and take advantage of the numerous activities available, including fishing, hiking, swimming, and guided walks through the various trails.

There is also an environmental learning center on-site, where you can engage with interactive exhibits and learn more about the park and the surrounding region. Overall, if you're trying to get away from both the city and massive crowds, it may be time to add Raymond B. Winter State Park to your travel plans.