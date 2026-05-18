This Once-Thriving Caribbean Island Capital Now Sits As Abandoned Ruins And Rubble

If you've ever karaoke-crooned "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" by Elton John or danced to "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic" by The Police, you've connected to a fascinating bit of music history rooted in a half-abandoned tropical island tucked deep in the Caribbean. Montserrat is part of the Caribbean's Lesser Antilles, situated between St. Kitts and Nevis to the north, Guadeloupe to the south, and Antigua and Barbuda to the east. Referred to as "the Emerald Island of the Caribbean," the former British colony attracted Irish immigrants, creating a unique Afro-Irish culture. Yet today, a series of natural disasters has left much of the island, including its capital, Plymouth, a deserted wasteland and heavily restricted to visitors, as it's considered one of the Caribbean's most active volcano spots.

Montserrat was once a celebrity hotspot and glamorous vacation destination, hosting stars from Eric Clapton to Sir Paul McCartney to Michael Jackson. Plymouth, its capital city and only port, was the island's heartbeat; legendary Beatles producer Sir George Martin even founded a Caribbean outpost of the iconic London-based Air Studios nearby. Uncommon Caribbean described Montserrat as one of the 1970s' "most desired Caribbean playgrounds," and the Beach Boys referenced "that Montserrat mystique" in their 1988 song, "Kokomo."

In 1989, Hurricane Hugo hit Montserrat, damaging 90% of the island's structures, including Air Studios. The deadliest, costliest storm ever to hit the island displaced thousands of residents. The community was still in the years-long process of recovery when, in 1995, Montserrat's volcanoes sprang to life. Catastrophic eruptions over the next few years turned what was once a thriving post-colonial capital into a Caribbean Pompeii, with ruins and rubble. Today, Plymouth is a rare example of a capital city turned into a ghost town, abandoned and uninhabitable — but visitable.