11 Once-Thriving Travel Destinations That Are Now Abandoned

The Kupari resort area in Croatia once offered a quieter alternative to nearby Dubrovnik, with a stretch of Adriatic coastline that made it easy to understand why travelers were drawn there. At its peak, the area was known for its collection of beachfront hotels, many of which were designed to accommodate large numbers of visitors seeking a resort-style stay by the sea. Guests could spend their days moving between the beach and the hotel grounds, with everything set up to make the experience feel easy and self-contained. It had a layout that allowed travelers to arrive, settle in, and stay put for most of their trip.

That came to an end in the early 1990s during the Croatian War of Independence. The resort complex was shelled and bombed, leaving many of the buildings heavily damaged. Several hotels were left burned out or structurally unstable. What had been a functioning destination quickly turned into a line of empty buildings along the shoreline. With the scale of the destruction and the circumstances surrounding it, there was no immediate return to tourism, and the area remained largely untouched for years.

Today, Kupari is still accessible, and some travelers visit while exploring the Dubrovnik region. The beaches remain, and the setting is the same, but the hotels that once defined the destination are still sitting in various states of decay. There are ongoing plans to redevelop the area into a new resort (according to the Dubrovnik Times), and some of the old hotels have now been demolished to make way for future developments. For now, though, it remains a place where the past is still clearly visible.