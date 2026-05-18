Oregon's 5 Best Coastal Camping Spots With Easy Beach Access
The wild Oregon Coast is a camper's paradise, but many of its best-known campgrounds lie tucked into the forest away from the windswept coastline and do not necessarily offer easy access to the beach itself. For example, you might be disappointed to arrive at family-friendly Bullard's Beach State Park Campground only to find that the paved trail leading to the beach is almost a mile long. This is a feature if you're a fit car camper ready for a stroll after a long road trip day, but a bug if you've got toddlers and their beach gear to transport to the sand. If you've set up a rooftop tent, even a short hop in the car means breaking camp entirely. Or maybe you're one of the growing number riding the Oregon Coast Bike Route, and want your locomotion to be done for the day once you set up camp.
The good news is that there are several stunning locales on the Oregon coast where the beach access right from camp is utterly superb, and we have done the legwork, scouring blogs, Reddit, and review sites like Google and Tripadvisor to identify beloved favorites and hidden gems. We ruled out some popular favorites along the way, like Cape Lookout State Park, which is closed for repairs for much of the 2026 camping season. But that left plenty of other campgrounds to choose from that are well-suited for beach lovers of all stripes.
Tillicum Beach Campground, for tent campers
If you're seeking ocean views right from the open door of your tent, then Tillicum Beach Campground, in the Siuslaw National Forest near Cape Perpetua, sometimes called Oregon's Big Sur, should be at the top of your list. Here you can actually whale-watch right from camp, as many of this intimate campground's 61 sites are right on the ocean. "Views of the sea abound and sunsets are amazing. Wide sandy beach with some interesting geology," writes one Google reviewer. Tent campers have the advantage here because the RV sites are located on the inland side of the campground, away from the views.
Humbug Mountain State Park Campground, for privacy
Between Coos Bay and Brookings, Humbug Mountain State Park Campground is a Southern Oregon Coast gem with 95 sites welcoming tenters and RVers, as well as a popular hike and bike camp. The beach here is unique in that it is only accessible to campers, not the general public, via a very short, steep trail. Once there, you'll have a sense of privacy and seclusion. Pair that with the hike up Humbug Mountain to majestic coastal summit views, and you have a beachfront camping experience totally away from crowds.
Fort Stevens State Park Campground, for RVers
Located at the northwestern tip of the state, where the Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean, windswept Fort Stevens State Park Campground is one of the largest in the United States, with a freshwater lake for swimming and a seemingly endless beach. Just nine miles from the storybook town of Astoria, this campground offers nearly 500 campsites, including 174 with full RV hook-ups. You'll need to bundle up in layers, even in summer, for some epic beach walks with dramatic sites that include thundering surf and a picturesque shipwreck. Then warm up with a cup of tea inside your toasty RV.
Bay Point Landing, for luxurious amenities
The only campground on this list that isn't part of a state park, Bay Point Landing has artsy, architectural charm for when you want a little high-design — and cool tiny houses and trailers to stay in. Bay Point Landing in the artsy little town of Coos Bay offers sweet respite from the Oregon Coast's rustic charms. With a high-design clubhouse and perks like an indoor heated saltwater pool and direct beach access, this is a perfect place to hook up your RV for an extended stay (with monthly winter rates). Don't have your own RV? You can rent an Airstream for the glamping experience.
Sunset Bay State Park, for a very Oregon beach day
One Oregon Coast campground where you can bring a tent or an RV, hike or bike in along the coast Trail, or even rent a cozy yurt, Sunset Bay State Park is just a short stroll to the beach. Or you can continue along the coast to hike a scenic lighthouse on a cape. You'll find the protected bay offering up the quintessential Oregon beach experience, with tide pools to wade beside, interesting rock formations to paddle your kayak to, sculptured piles of driftwood, and world-class sandcastle building.