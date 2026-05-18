Oregon's 5 Best Coastal Camping Spots With Easy Beach Access

The wild Oregon Coast is a camper's paradise, but many of its best-known campgrounds lie tucked into the forest away from the windswept coastline and do not necessarily offer easy access to the beach itself. For example, you might be disappointed to arrive at family-friendly Bullard's Beach State Park Campground only to find that the paved trail leading to the beach is almost a mile long. This is a feature if you're a fit car camper ready for a stroll after a long road trip day, but a bug if you've got toddlers and their beach gear to transport to the sand. If you've set up a rooftop tent, even a short hop in the car means breaking camp entirely. Or maybe you're one of the growing number riding the Oregon Coast Bike Route, and want your locomotion to be done for the day once you set up camp.

The good news is that there are several stunning locales on the Oregon coast where the beach access right from camp is utterly superb, and we have done the legwork, scouring blogs, Reddit, and review sites like Google and Tripadvisor to identify beloved favorites and hidden gems. We ruled out some popular favorites along the way, like Cape Lookout State Park, which is closed for repairs for much of the 2026 camping season. But that left plenty of other campgrounds to choose from that are well-suited for beach lovers of all stripes.