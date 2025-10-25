Oregon's Top Coastal Town Is A Storybook Port With Victorian Charm, Scandinavian Flavor, And Ethereal Beauty

The Oregon coast is full of secret beaches, enchanting towns, and rugged coastlines. But one of its best is undoubtedly the charm-filled Astoria. While its unique history — it's considered the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies — and its role in the 1985 cult classic "The Goonies" have definitely played a part in putting Astoria on the map, the town's Victorian style and seaside beauty make it a standout.

Better yet, Northwest Oregon is well-connected by public transportation. So, if you're looking for a car-free getaway, rest assured that Astoria is a great option. Visitors will find the Astoria Regional Airport right in town, but the closest major airport is Portland International Airport, located 100 miles away, or roughly two hours by car. From Portland's Union Station, you can opt for either the NW Connector or the NorthWest POINT to reach Astoria. That said, you'll probably want to choose the latter for the ultimate Oregon coast experience, as it includes stops in Cannon Beach and Seaside. Whatever you do, both options will take around three hours. Once you've made it to town, buses operate throughout town, and the 5-mile Astoria Riverwalk makes exploring by foot or by bike easy. For a transportation option with some extra charm, hop aboard the whimsical Astoria Riverfront Trolley, which operates along the Riverwalk. Just keep in mind that it doesn't utilize a set schedule.

As for accommodation, there's no shortage of options. For an upscale stay with gorgeous views, the 4-star Bowline Hotel is a great choice. Overlooking the Columbia River pier, the highly-rated boutique hotel offers gorgeous waterfront scenery and close proximity to downtown. Even if you don't end up staying here, it's worth checking out the area, as sea lions have been known to make an appearance by the hotel.