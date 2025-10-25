Oregon's Top Coastal Town Is A Storybook Port With Victorian Charm, Scandinavian Flavor, And Ethereal Beauty
The Oregon coast is full of secret beaches, enchanting towns, and rugged coastlines. But one of its best is undoubtedly the charm-filled Astoria. While its unique history — it's considered the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies — and its role in the 1985 cult classic "The Goonies" have definitely played a part in putting Astoria on the map, the town's Victorian style and seaside beauty make it a standout.
Better yet, Northwest Oregon is well-connected by public transportation. So, if you're looking for a car-free getaway, rest assured that Astoria is a great option. Visitors will find the Astoria Regional Airport right in town, but the closest major airport is Portland International Airport, located 100 miles away, or roughly two hours by car. From Portland's Union Station, you can opt for either the NW Connector or the NorthWest POINT to reach Astoria. That said, you'll probably want to choose the latter for the ultimate Oregon coast experience, as it includes stops in Cannon Beach and Seaside. Whatever you do, both options will take around three hours. Once you've made it to town, buses operate throughout town, and the 5-mile Astoria Riverwalk makes exploring by foot or by bike easy. For a transportation option with some extra charm, hop aboard the whimsical Astoria Riverfront Trolley, which operates along the Riverwalk. Just keep in mind that it doesn't utilize a set schedule.
As for accommodation, there's no shortage of options. For an upscale stay with gorgeous views, the 4-star Bowline Hotel is a great choice. Overlooking the Columbia River pier, the highly-rated boutique hotel offers gorgeous waterfront scenery and close proximity to downtown. Even if you don't end up staying here, it's worth checking out the area, as sea lions have been known to make an appearance by the hotel.
Astoria is a one-of-a-kind port town in Oregon
One of Astoria's most endearing qualities is its storybook charm, and history and architecture buffs will find lots to love within this ethereal coastal town. For one, Astoria's smattering of Victorian mansions — along with a number of intriguing museums — can be found along a 2.6-mile loop throughout town. Starting at the Columbia River Maritime Museum, visitors can explore a range of historical sites that tell a tale of the town's maritime past. One gem is the Flavel House Museum. Housed within an 1884 building, it's one of the Northwest's best-preserved pieces of Queen Anne architecture, and admission costs just $7 for an adult ticket.
With a large influence from its Scandinavian communities — immigration from countries like Finland, Sweden, and Norway, flourished in the late 1800s — experiencing some of Astoria's Nordic charm is a must as well. One of the town's most treasured traditions is the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. For the last 50 years every June, the event has showcased everything from theater to dance, handmade goods, and lots of Nordic culinary treats.
Soaking up unbeatable beauty in Astoria
To experience the best of Astoria's unparalleled views, climb to the top of the Astoria Column. Dating back to the 1920s, the art-adorned tower is free to visit — there's just a $5 parking fee — and past visitors agree that the view is well worth the 164 steps you'll need to climb.
As part of a region once explored by the legendary Lewis and Clark, another must-do is paying a visit to Fort Clatsop, located within Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Back in the early 1800s, the famed explorers spent three months at the fort. And, although what you'll see today is a replica, it's still well worth a visit both for the historical value and for the tranquil forest scenery. From there, you can even follow a 6.5-mile trail all the way to the ocean. Don't feel like walking that far? Stick to the initial 3 miles for the best views of Oregon's distinctive Sitka spruce, and then drive out to the coast at a different time.
If you're looking for even more incredible nature, just 10 miles away you'll find Youngs River Falls. A popular spot for swimming and outdoor fun, it's a great way to disconnect for a couple of hours. Alternatively, hit the road and check out the quiet beach town of Gearhart. Known for its whale watching, sandy dunes, and local shops, it's a worthwhile stop roughly 30 minutes outside of Astoria.