The Return Of The Staycation: Why This Great Recession Travel Trend Is Making A Comeback In 2026

I created a vacation plan for my son's spring break, and I thought it would be simple: Hop an Amtrak train in Providence, Rhode Island, chug down to the nation's capital, see some sights, then do an overnight in New York City on the way back. Four days, three hotel rooms, and a trio of train trips. This was my 12-year-old's first real visit to both cities, and I looked forward to classy meals, museum visits, and a Broadway show.

But like so many Americans in 2026, I soon pared back our vacation plans. At the time, budget Amtrak tickets for the trip could easily cost around $1,000 total, and bus fares weren't much better, so I resigned myself to 16-plus hours of driving in the family Impreza. Most hotel prices in the District of Columbia were at least $200 per night, so we booked a grungy motel in Arlington, Virginia. We visited only the (free) Smithsonian museums. Most of our meals were basic: grocery store runs and fast-casual grub. In total, the trip cost around $800.

Now, only a couple of months later, I would probably opt for a "staycation," a break from work to explore the area around my home. Staycations became a trend in 2008 during the Great Recession and have now reemerged with current economic hardships. The U.S. war with Iran has intensified, and the national average gas price exceeds $4.50 per gallon at the time of this writing. The high price of household goods has caused ongoing anxiety since COVID, and the growing expense of natural gas has racked up utility bills. According to a recent CNN poll, 76% of Americans say their biggest economic problem is the cost of living, while travel prices are surging. Just recently, Spirit, the major budget U.S. airline, shut down, leaving travelers with fewer options. In light of all this, I will likely spend this year even closer to home, as will a growing number of would-be travelers.