Canada's Scenic Manitoba Townsite Is An Outdoor Haven With A National Park, Camping, And Lake Fun
Manitoba is a premier destination for exploring all that the Canadian wilderness has to offer. It is home to over 100,000 lakes, offers a chance to see the magical Northern Lights, and its diverse landscape ranges from arctic tundras to boreal forests. Between its 92 provincial parks, 15 provincial forests, and 2 national parks, Manitoba is practically bursting at the seams with opportunities to experience its wildlife. While there is a seemingly endless list of locations to choose from, one must-see stop is Wasagaming Townsite.
Located on the southern shore of Clear Lake, Wasagaming serves as the main visitor hub for Riding Mountain National Park. While the townsite itself has a population of about 59 residents, most of whom are park staff, it draws tens of thousands of visitors during the summer to experience its resort-style amenities and learn about the area. Your first stop should be the Visitor Center, a charming log building originally constructed in 1933, surrounded by impressive landscaping. A few steps away is the Park Theatre, the largest log cabin cinema in North America. Constructed in 1937, it was named one of the most beautiful cinemas in the world by TimeOut Magazine.
Wasagaming has plenty of options for both recreation and leisure. Join a game at one of its six tennis courts, or head over to the Clear Lake Golf Course, an 18-hole course just a few steps away from the lake. The area is also home to plenty of locally-owned and operated shops and restaurants to peruse.
Lake Recreation and Riding Mountain National Park
Wasagaming is best known for its place within Riding Mountain National Park. While it may not be the largest national park in Canada, it is surely one of the most unique. Spanning over 1,100 square miles, the park is described as an "island of wilderness", as it is situated atop the Manitoba Escarpment and surrounded by vast farmlands. In the warmer months, there are about 230 miles of trails available for walking, running, hiking, and horseback riding, while the winter trails offer about 80 miles for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. As Manitoba is the only province where you can spot each of Canada's "Big 5" Wildlife, be sure to keep an eye out for the moose, bears, and elk that call the park home as you explore.
Riding Mountain National Park is home to over 1,900 lakes, with the largest source of activity stemming from Clear Lake. Its crystal-clear waters beckon visitors to swim, boat, fish, or just take in the tranquil scene. One secluded area of the lake is the Deep Bay Beach, where the water's depth plummets suddenly from 2 feet to 20 feet. For more shallow waters, the main beach area in Wasagaming is where you can access the Clear Lake Marina for boat and kayak rentals, or sign up for guided cruises. Another notable waterway is Lake Audy, where you can find the Lake Audy Bison Enclosure that houses about 40 free-roaming bison. For even more lake adventure, Wasagaming is not too far from Lake Manitoba, where you can find the breathtaking Steep Rock Beach.
Camping Accomodations and Getting to Wasagaming
Wasagaming Townsite and Riding Mountain National Park offer a diverse selection of camping experiences. Whether you'd prefer to remain close to the townsite's amenities or completely immerse yourself in the park's backcountry, your camping needs are covered. The Wasagaming campground is a great option for families as it is close in proximity to the townsite and offers over 400 sites, with options for water, electricity, and sewer services. Each site comes with a firepit and a picnic table, and there are even accessible site options for those with limited mobility. For cozier accommodations, consider reserving one of the campgrounds' TENTiks, A-frame cabins with heat and electricity that can fit up to six people.
If you're planning a two-person getaway, consider reserving one of the campground's Yurts instead, which are available year-round. For more secluded options, check out the Lake Audy campground, which is within walking distance of the Bison Enclosure and offers 28 unserviced sites by the lake. Regardless of how you choose to camp, visitors are encouraged to reserve their campsite ahead of arriving in town.
Wasagaming offers a tranquil, secluded getaway far from the bustle of city life. The nearest major city is Brandon, which is approximately 60 miles south of the townsite, and where the Brandon Municipal Airport is located for regional travelers. For even more flight options, Winnipeg Richardson International Airport in the province's capital is over 160 miles east. From both airports, you can easily rent a car and reach Wasagaming via Highway 10.