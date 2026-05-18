Canada's Scenic Manitoba Townsite Is An Outdoor Haven With A National Park, Camping, And Lake Fun

Manitoba is a premier destination for exploring all that the Canadian wilderness has to offer. It is home to over 100,000 lakes, offers a chance to see the magical Northern Lights, and its diverse landscape ranges from arctic tundras to boreal forests. Between its 92 provincial parks, 15 provincial forests, and 2 national parks, Manitoba is practically bursting at the seams with opportunities to experience its wildlife. While there is a seemingly endless list of locations to choose from, one must-see stop is Wasagaming Townsite.

Located on the southern shore of Clear Lake, Wasagaming serves as the main visitor hub for Riding Mountain National Park. While the townsite itself has a population of about 59 residents, most of whom are park staff, it draws tens of thousands of visitors during the summer to experience its resort-style amenities and learn about the area. Your first stop should be the Visitor Center, a charming log building originally constructed in 1933, surrounded by impressive landscaping. A few steps away is the Park Theatre, the largest log cabin cinema in North America. Constructed in 1937, it was named one of the most beautiful cinemas in the world by TimeOut Magazine.

Wasagaming has plenty of options for both recreation and leisure. Join a game at one of its six tennis courts, or head over to the Clear Lake Golf Course, an 18-hole course just a few steps away from the lake. The area is also home to plenty of locally-owned and operated shops and restaurants to peruse.