Minnesota's Once-Thriving Lake Has Dried Up, Leaving State Park Visitors With Fewer Options

Due to a variety of factors, including climate change and mining, lakes are drying up around the world. But one body of water in Minnesota has dried up for a different and very specific reason. A mechanical failure led to devastation at the once-thriving Lake Alice, a highlight of William O'Brien State Park – and until the problem is fixed, visitors have fewer options for enjoying the recreational space in Marine on St Croix, which serves as a popular getaway from the Twin Cities.

The incident occurred last summer inside a berm (a manmade mound or ridge used in construction and landscaping) that's long been in place to separate the lake from the St. Croix River. A faulty valve inside the water control structure caused the lake to drain almost entirely, casting a plethora of gasping fish — the lake was stocked with walleye, bluegill, crappie, white bass, northern pike, and yellow perch — onto dry land.

Bystanders attempted to save some of the fish, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported in August 2025. But the event was a blow to wildlife and outdoor enthusiasts alike: Lake Alice, previously nine feet deep, has been closed for recreation ever since, its swimming beach unusable. "Lake Alice is more like Mud Pit Alice these days," wrote a journalist for the same newspaper in May 2026. "This looks like a weird dream," wrote another visitor on Google Reviews, who described her "utter disappointment" at the sight of the lake.