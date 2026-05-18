Wisconsin's First Capitol Is Next To An Under-The-Radar State Park Full Of Family-Friendly Outdoor Fun

Far from the shores of the Great Lakes are the Belmont Mound Wounds. Closer to the border with Iowa than it is to Lake Michigan, these woods are home to an often overlooked state park — Belmont Mound. Travelers to Wisconsin should not miss out on the chance to explore this diverse forest, where trees and flowers couch stone formations that have developed over hundreds of millions of years. Today, the park is filled with life, including wild turkeys, hawks, chipmunks, and many other animals that call the forest home.

Belmont Mound State Park is managed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and like all such areas, visitors are welcome to fish, hunt, trap, and forage for food, such as fruits and nuts. In the winter, the park warns against skiing because the trails are not groomed, but guests are invited to snowshoe once the snow starts to fall.

Park goers typically stop in the town of Belmont, situated 2.5 hours west of Milwaukee. Like Dodgeville, a similarly small but charming city near Madison, Belmont may not be huge, but visitors come here for a reason. It is an ideal stop for anyone exploring the park, located just five minutes north. However, as the First Capitol, it is also home to some of the original government buildings used before Wisconsin even became a state. Belmont and the surrounding areas stay under the radar, but there is plenty of family-friendly fun to be had while you visit.