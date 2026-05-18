Between Albany And NYC Is One Of The US' 'Finest Classical Gardens' Full Of Woodland Art And Carriage Trails
A perfectly sculpted hedge around an oval pool can be enough to transport you into the fantasy of a period drama, à la "Pride and Prejudice." You might expect to find these kinds of neatly manicured, formal gardens in England or France, but you can find some within the United States, too. One of the more well-regarded examples is the Wethersfield Estate & Garden in New York's Hudson Valley countryside between Albany and New York City. It touts itself as the "finest classical garden in the United States" of the later 1900s, though it also won the praises of the likes of Martha Stewart and Peter Lyden, president of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art.
Pulling into the entryway of the Wethersfield Estate, a view unfurls of tree-lined carriage roads, reflecting pools, perfectly symmetrical hedges, stone statues, and the distant hills of three encircling mountain ranges. These were all deliberate design choices extending from the traditions of classical gardening, the intention of which is to elevate nature to refinement. Wethersfield's founder, Chauncey Devereux Stillman, was a lover of classical arts as well as an equestrian. After buying land for the estate in 1937, Stillman combined both interests to create the artistic, classically inspired garden while laying out over 20 miles of horse-riding trails (also open for hiking) that extend into the surrounding woodlands.
Formal gardens and woodland trails at the Wethersfield Estate & Garden
The Wethersfield Estate and Gardens are perhaps a somewhat unexpected sight in the Hudson Valley, known for its farmland more than European-style villas. But the estate's location outside of Amenia, New York's charming town with scenic views, was chosen by Stillman precisely because of its pastoral views of the Taconic Range, Catskills, and Berkshires, as Flower Magazine explained. Like a carefully composed canvas, the gardens assimilate and complement their surroundings, with yews shaped into rounded knolls that echo the mountain crests, and pillared arches or elevated terraces that perfectly frame the distant scenery.
One of the most interesting features of the gardens is an area that incorporates the property's woodlands, called "The Wilderness." It's wilder than the more formally structured Renaissance garden that's delineated by its trimmed hedges. The Wilderness is interlaced with meandering paths suitable for hiking or horseback riding, connecting to over 20 miles of trails throughout the property. Nevertheless, "The Wilderness" keeps the estate's classical tone with the plethora of marble and limestone statues lining the trails. They're largely inspired by Greek and Roman mythology, with the divine characters of Poseidon and Hercules being two examples of the statues you can find among the wood.
Tour the Wethersfield Estate's house and antique carriages
Look underfoot at the trails around the Wethersfield Estate woods, and you might notice parallel tracks on the ground. Many of the trails around the property were designed with carriage driving in mind, tied to another one of founder Stillman's hobbies. Stillman collected and restored antique carriages, which he would drive around his estate on these routes. You can still see his collection of over 20 preserved carriages within the estate's Carriage House (with a guided tour).
Visitors can also tour the stately country house that sits at the center of the formal estate's gardens. Inside the house, you'll get to see many of the artworks from Stillman's collection that reflect his classical sensibilities. That could make the Wethersfield Estate a relevant detour for visitors interested in the Hudson River School Art Trail, which immerses landscape lovers in historic views. The house and its gardens are open to visitors from the end of May through October in 2026, on weekends only and with separate tickets. If you come outside the season, you can still roam the property's trails from January through mid-November with a pass.
For those coming from NYC, the Wethersfield Estate & Garden is about a two-hour drive from Manhattan. Coming from Albany, it's about an hour and a half. If you're looking for more pretty views in the area, consider a 15-minute drive to Millbrook, a picturesque New York village on a lakeside.