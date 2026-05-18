Between Albany And NYC Is One Of The US' 'Finest Classical Gardens' Full Of Woodland Art And Carriage Trails

A perfectly sculpted hedge around an oval pool can be enough to transport you into the fantasy of a period drama, à la "Pride and Prejudice." You might expect to find these kinds of neatly manicured, formal gardens in England or France, but you can find some within the United States, too. One of the more well-regarded examples is the Wethersfield Estate & Garden in New York's Hudson Valley countryside between Albany and New York City. It touts itself as the "finest classical garden in the United States" of the later 1900s, though it also won the praises of the likes of Martha Stewart and Peter Lyden, president of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art.

Pulling into the entryway of the Wethersfield Estate, a view unfurls of tree-lined carriage roads, reflecting pools, perfectly symmetrical hedges, stone statues, and the distant hills of three encircling mountain ranges. These were all deliberate design choices extending from the traditions of classical gardening, the intention of which is to elevate nature to refinement. Wethersfield's founder, Chauncey Devereux Stillman, was a lover of classical arts as well as an equestrian. After buying land for the estate in 1937, Stillman combined both interests to create the artistic, classically inspired garden while laying out over 20 miles of horse-riding trails (also open for hiking) that extend into the surrounding woodlands.