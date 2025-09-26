One Of New York's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Picturesque Village With Fairytale Charm And Lakeside Views
With September 22, 2025 marking the first day of fall, autumnal visions come to mind: crimson and gold-hued foliage, pumpkin patches, fresh apple cider, vineyard harvests, and cooler temperatures. One of the best places to experience this shift in the seasons is New York's Hudson Valley, a charming fall destination with leafy landscapes and harvest treats. This majestic region has beckoned New Yorkers for centuries with its expansive river views, historic towns, idyllic countryside, and artistic heritage. While New York brims with many beautiful (and overlooked) small towns, an under-the-radar gem that's worth discovering is the refined village of Millbrook. Tucked into the eastern Hudson River Valley and surrounded by bucolic farmlands, Millbrook boasts a quaint downtown, which appears plucked from a novel with its tree-lined streets filled with restaurants, boutiques, and galleries.
Part of Duchess County, which charms with serene hills, art trails, and New York flavor, Millbrook has been compared to the countryside version of the Hamptons. Once a sleepy farming community, Millbrook was officially incorporated in 1895. The picturesque region, once connected to New York City by train, became an elite enclave by the early 20th century as wealthy New Yorkers constructed sprawling equestrian estates in the area. Today, Millbrook is an ideal weekend getaway with a clutch of elegant inns, excellent restaurants, lakeside gardens, renowned shopping, and a picturesque winery. And there's no better time to visit than the fall, with the breathtaking backdrop of brilliant foliage.
Millbrook is about a two-hour drive from Manhattan and can also be accessed by a nearly three-hour train journey from Grand Central Station. The nearest major airport is New York Stewart International Airport about an hour drive away, which receives nonstop flights from Miami, Charleston, and more.
What to see and do in Millbrook
From simply driving the country roads to gaze at the glorious fall foliage to hunting for antiques and sipping locally-grown wines, Millbrook promises a perfect autumn weekend. In the village, don't miss the Millbrook Antiques Mall or the Millbrook Antiques Center, which overflow with vintage gems like fine porcelain, art, designer clothing, and knick-knacks. A curation of chic homewares and gifts is stocked at Juniper Collective, while Alicia Adams Alpaca sells blissfully soft alpaca wool blankets, sweaters, and more in a rainbow of colors.
West of town lies the spectacular Innisfree Garden, a nearly 200-acre wonderland that Samantha Brown considers one of the most beautiful gardens in the world. The magnificent estate is anchored by the expansive Tyrrel Lake and spans Chinese and Japanese-inspired gardens, sweeping terraces, lush meadows, and dense woodland. From April through early November visitors can enjoy this stunning setting, strolling the 1.3-mile long loop around the glistening lake and marveling at seasonal blooms. Outdoorsy travelers can also hike or mountain bike in the nearby Taconic Hereford Multiple Use Area, go horseback riding at Millbrook Trail Rides, or tee off at The Links at Union Vale, a local 18-hole golf course.
Did you know the Hudson Valley is an under-the-radar wine region? Millbrook Vineyards and Winery is a lovely spot to close out the day with a wine tasting. Since the 1980s, the 30 acres of vineyards have produced delicious varietals, such as Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and more. Enjoy a flight inside the taproom or on the terrace while admiring views of the Catskill Mountains.
Where to stay and eat in Millbrook
Millbrook's most luxurious escape is The Millbrook Inn, set just outside of the village. The white clapboard inn was built in the early 1900s as a school dormitory. Transformed into an inn in 2010, The Millbrook Inn boasts fully reimagined interiors that create a whimsical oasis reflecting Millbrook's refined countryside aesthetic. Each of the inn's nine bedrooms is a stylish retreat with playfully patterned headboards, antique furniture, and nature-inspired artwork. Some of the rooms have additional luxe touches, such as fireplaces, clawfoot bathtubs, and private terraces.
The cozy inn has plenty of places to relax, from the elegant Living Room anchored by a large fireplace to the outdoor patio and firepit where s'mores can be enjoyed. Don't miss exploring the property, from the flower-filled meadows to the vegetable garden. The inn's farm-to-table restaurant, The Vintage at The Millbrook Inn, serves breakfast (for hotel guests only), as well as dinner and Sunday brunch (open to all), and features an upscale American menu that sources Hudson Valley farms and purveyors.
Though the town of Millbrook is petite, it packs a punch with excellent dining. A beloved institution is Charlotte's, housed in a 19th Century church with a wood-paneled dining room anchored by a fireplace, graced with views of the garden patio. Featuring a four-seasons mural of the Hudson Valley, this highly rated restaurant goes all out decorating at the holidays. Another favorite is Millbrook Café, located on a quaint downtown street surrounded by shops, the food here — from seafood to house-cut steaks — is all cooked in a wood-fired oven and served in a cozy setting. For a hearty breakfast, Millbrook Diner cooks up American staples inside a transformed chrome silver railroad car.