One Of New York's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Picturesque Village With Fairytale Charm And Lakeside Views

With September 22, 2025 marking the first day of fall, autumnal visions come to mind: crimson and gold-hued foliage, pumpkin patches, fresh apple cider, vineyard harvests, and cooler temperatures. One of the best places to experience this shift in the seasons is New York's Hudson Valley, a charming fall destination with leafy landscapes and harvest treats. This majestic region has beckoned New Yorkers for centuries with its expansive river views, historic towns, idyllic countryside, and artistic heritage. While New York brims with many beautiful (and overlooked) small towns, an under-the-radar gem that's worth discovering is the refined village of Millbrook. Tucked into the eastern Hudson River Valley and surrounded by bucolic farmlands, Millbrook boasts a quaint downtown, which appears plucked from a novel with its tree-lined streets filled with restaurants, boutiques, and galleries.

Part of Duchess County, which charms with serene hills, art trails, and New York flavor, Millbrook has been compared to the countryside version of the Hamptons. Once a sleepy farming community, Millbrook was officially incorporated in 1895. The picturesque region, once connected to New York City by train, became an elite enclave by the early 20th century as wealthy New Yorkers constructed sprawling equestrian estates in the area. Today, Millbrook is an ideal weekend getaway with a clutch of elegant inns, excellent restaurants, lakeside gardens, renowned shopping, and a picturesque winery. And there's no better time to visit than the fall, with the breathtaking backdrop of brilliant foliage.

Millbrook is about a two-hour drive from Manhattan and can also be accessed by a nearly three-hour train journey from Grand Central Station. The nearest major airport is New York Stewart International Airport about an hour drive away, which receives nonstop flights from Miami, Charleston, and more.