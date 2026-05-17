This Midwest Destination Could Pass For New England
New England calls to mind rugged Atlantic coastlines, historic seafaring towns with brick buildings and lighthouses, and fiery fall colors. By contrast, the Midwest is often defined by its endless oceans of prairie grass and big skies. Both areas in the United States bring something special to the table, but there might be a bit more overlap than some think. If you live in the Great Lakes or farther west, and are looking to enjoy the quaint towns and boundless nature offered in New England but don't want to travel quite so far, consider Duluth, Minnesota. It's a city on Lake Superior that has a feel similar to New England towns like Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
I was born in New Hampshire and lived there until I was about ten years old, so New England has a special place in my heart. One of my favorite parts of growing up in the area was how picturesque all the towns were, with their walkable main streets, colonial-style architecture, and hilly roads nestled in gorgeous mountain ranges and forests. I especially loved the change of the seasons. Summer had its green hills and lakes, fall boasted its bright foliage, while winter delivered a Christmas-card-perfect dusting of snow. So, whenever I get the opportunity to travel now, I always feel drawn to places that have a similar essence. A year or two ago, I had the pleasure of visiting Duluth, Minnesota, and in my humble opinion as a New England local, this midwestern town could totally pass. Here's why.
Duluth's historic charm captures small-city New England
Visitors are often enchanted by New England's historic brick buildings and walkable streets. While Duluth is one of Minnesota's largest cities (with a population of about 88,000), it still has a small-city vibe due to its many parks and wooded areas spread out over 71.6 square miles. Around these nature-filled spots, you'll find beautiful brick mansions like the Glensheen, a gorgeous estate with views of Lake Superior and extensive grounds in addition to the 39 historically furnished rooms, which are available to tour. In addition, you'll find several colonial revival-style homes around Duluth's East End, like the William and Martha Ryerson residence, which features a gabled roof and a stately entryway, similar to those found in New England. When winter pushes in, these architectural treasures help give Duluth the same feel as the coziest New England winter villages.
But Duluth isn't just pretty historic buildings. Like New England, there are plenty of pockets with excellent food and shopping. One of the best places to enjoy Duluth's vibrancy is Canal Park, which is along the shore of Lake Superior. This area has a gorgeous walking path called the Lakewalk that spans almost eight miles and is used as a paved pedestrian and bicycle trail. While walking here, you'll have gorgeous views of Lake Superior and the rocky shore on one side while shops, restaurants, and breweries line the other.
If you're looking for a great place to shop, stop by the DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace, right in the Canal Park area. This marketplace consists of 11 different shops and restaurants featuring local food, gifts, crafts, and specialty candies. Overall, the atmosphere feels cultured and unpretentious, with the same warm hospitality that makes small-city New England so special.
Duluth's landscape echoes New England
Duluth sits right where steep hills plunge into Lake Superior. This creates a dramatic topography often compared to the hilliness of San Francisco. But if you drive the curvy country roads in New England, you'll get a similar drop in your stomach. Especially if you're in the White Mountains, home to drives like the popular Kancamagus Highway, one of America's most colorful highways. However, Duluth's shoreline also features rocky points, forested bluffs, and protected harbors that mirror the aesthetic of Acadia National Park and the New England coast.
Just like in New England, seasons are an integral part of life. The winters can get cold with Lake Superior right there. Summer brings beach days and boating along the lake, and fall brings foliage that rivals New England. To make the most of the scenery (and the fall colors), drive the North Shore Scenic Drive, which follows Highway 61 for 154 miles. This road begins at the Lake Superior Maritime Museum, which houses scale ship models to show off Duluth's maritime history. The scenery on the drive calls to mind the immaculate shores and scenic lighthouse views of New England.
Around mile 26, you'll visit Two Harbors Lighthouse, the oldest operating lighthouse in Minnesota. This beautiful brick building doubles as a bed and breakfast. Split Rock Lighthouse sits at mile 46, on the edge of a cliff. It was built in the early 1900s to protect one of the "most dangerous" pieces of water in the world after a storm damaged almost 30 ships. If you don't want to drive the entire North Shore, however, Duluth has a lighthouse right in town. Stop by the Duluth Harbor North Pier Lighthouse, where you can see ships going under the Aerial Lift Bridge.