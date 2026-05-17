This Midwest Destination Could Pass For New England

New England calls to mind rugged Atlantic coastlines, historic seafaring towns with brick buildings and lighthouses, and fiery fall colors. By contrast, the Midwest is often defined by its endless oceans of prairie grass and big skies. Both areas in the United States bring something special to the table, but there might be a bit more overlap than some think. If you live in the Great Lakes or farther west, and are looking to enjoy the quaint towns and boundless nature offered in New England but don't want to travel quite so far, consider Duluth, Minnesota. It's a city on Lake Superior that has a feel similar to New England towns like Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

I was born in New Hampshire and lived there until I was about ten years old, so New England has a special place in my heart. One of my favorite parts of growing up in the area was how picturesque all the towns were, with their walkable main streets, colonial-style architecture, and hilly roads nestled in gorgeous mountain ranges and forests. I especially loved the change of the seasons. Summer had its green hills and lakes, fall boasted its bright foliage, while winter delivered a Christmas-card-perfect dusting of snow. So, whenever I get the opportunity to travel now, I always feel drawn to places that have a similar essence. A year or two ago, I had the pleasure of visiting Duluth, Minnesota, and in my humble opinion as a New England local, this midwestern town could totally pass. Here's why.