Canada's Inviting Little Coastal Village Has A Charming Downtown With Shops, A Cozy Brewery, And Trails

Nova Scotia's Northumberland Strait waterway sits in the furthest reaches of Northeast Canada. Its unusually warm, shallow shoreline is home to the quaint yet vibrant village of Tatamagouche, a destination with only 700 inhabitants who have cultivated a thriving downtown full of eateries, boutiques, and a beloved brewery. Nature lovers additionally enjoy the region's trails, surrounded by some stunning natural views.

"Tatamagouche" is the French adaptation of the Mi'kmaq tribe's "takumegooch," an expression that means "the place which lies across another." The name refers to the meeting of the Waugh and French rivers that flow into Tatamagouche Bay, the coastal village's waterfront that draws tourists year-round. It's an easy offshoot for travelers visiting Halifax, as it's just under a two-hour drive from Nova Scotia's capital city and its international airport.

If Tatamagouche is on your list of under-the-radar escapes, make sure to plan your stay in advance to make the most of everything the village has to offer. If you're traveling from the U.S., you'll also want to check out the most common mistakes American tourists make in Canada. Here's everything you need to know to prepare for your visit, from choosing the most scenic hikes to grabbing the best craft-brewed libation on the town's bustling Main Street.