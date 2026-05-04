Unexpected Traits Canadians Always Notice About American Tourists

The U.S. is a diverse country with incredible variation in geography, history, and local norms. People from different parts of the country are distinguishable by a range of accents, but when it comes to crossing international borders, certain other "Americanisms" can stand out. Canadians can often clock the differences right away, just as many Europeans notice traits about American tourists.

One of the most commonly cited characteristics that people notice about American visitors is that they tend to be loud. Of course, Americans aren't alone in this, and generalizations should always be taken with a grain of salt — especially when discussing travelers from a nation of more than 340 million residents. It can be a slippery slope into stereotypes. Habits or dialects from different parts of the U.S. may be easier or more difficult to detect, but depending on what region you're from in the U.S., there may be certain cues. To make things even more interesting, the differences may be less obvious — at least at first — in Canada, due to its proximity and similar cultures. But some things still stand out!

Details like the way people dress or the use of certain vocabulary are innocuous, but occasionally, certain behaviors or expectations can be perceived as annoying or even rude. We should all feel confident being ourselves when we travel, but sometimes it's nice to know which traits draw people's attention so that we can keep them in mind when deciding what to pack and when we interact with others abroad. For this list, we dug into Reddit discussions to find out what Canadians notice most, and some of their observations may surprise you.