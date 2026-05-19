Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Underrated Scenic State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And Paddling

In the 1960s, construction began in eastern Manatee County on a reservoir designed to improve the local water supply. The reservoir, known as Lake Manatee, was formed by building a dam on the Manatee River. Not only did Lake Manatee fulfill its central mission, but it also created new recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors. Recognizing the benefits the artificial lake provided, the state of Florida established Lake Manatee State Park in 1986.

The park is located just over an hour south of Tampa International Airport and about 90 minutes north of Fort Myers, and it takes up 556 acres of land along the southern end of the lake. Situated only 25 miles north of the popular Myakka River State Park, Lake Manatee is often overlooked in Florida's state park system. Although you won't see any manatees here, the park offers a variety of activities to keep visitors active and engaged, including fishing and paddling on the 2,400-acre lake, as well as hiking through flatwoods and pine scrubs.

Despite being one of Florida's lesser-known state parks, many visitors to Lake Manatee often cite its quiet and peaceful atmosphere. One reviewer on Yelp described it as a "beautiful, quiet, natural location to get away and not be far away from it all." In short, Lake Manatee State Park is an underrated gem with something for everyone — a place that, in the words of a Google reviewer, "showcases a slower, more natural side of Florida."