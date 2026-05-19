Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Underrated Scenic State Park With Fishing, Hiking, And Paddling
In the 1960s, construction began in eastern Manatee County on a reservoir designed to improve the local water supply. The reservoir, known as Lake Manatee, was formed by building a dam on the Manatee River. Not only did Lake Manatee fulfill its central mission, but it also created new recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors. Recognizing the benefits the artificial lake provided, the state of Florida established Lake Manatee State Park in 1986.
The park is located just over an hour south of Tampa International Airport and about 90 minutes north of Fort Myers, and it takes up 556 acres of land along the southern end of the lake. Situated only 25 miles north of the popular Myakka River State Park, Lake Manatee is often overlooked in Florida's state park system. Although you won't see any manatees here, the park offers a variety of activities to keep visitors active and engaged, including fishing and paddling on the 2,400-acre lake, as well as hiking through flatwoods and pine scrubs.
Despite being one of Florida's lesser-known state parks, many visitors to Lake Manatee often cite its quiet and peaceful atmosphere. One reviewer on Yelp described it as a "beautiful, quiet, natural location to get away and not be far away from it all." In short, Lake Manatee State Park is an underrated gem with something for everyone — a place that, in the words of a Google reviewer, "showcases a slower, more natural side of Florida."
Casting lines and navigating waters within Lake Manatee State Park
Lake Manatee, the park's defining feature, offers visitors a variety of opportunities to explore the lake itself. Paddling is particularly popular, with access to the Manatee River on the lake's eastern end. Kayakers and canoers can launch from the boat ramp beside the floating dock on Poley Branch, providing direct access to the lake. While paddling, visitors will have the chance to see diverse wildlife around the lake, including herons and alligators that make their home along the lake's marshy shoreline. It's important to note that the park doesn't offer kayak or canoe rentals, so visitors should bring their own if they wish to paddle on the lake.
Lake Manatee may not be as famous as Lake Tohopekaliga near Orlando, but it still offers anglers a variety of fishing opportunities. If you have a boat, the lake has two ramps that provide access to the lake: the east ramp located off State Road 64, and the west ramp within the park. For anglers who don't have a boat, the floating docks are the best place to cast a line. Lake Manatee is home to a large variety of fish species, including an abundance of largemouth bass in the western part of the lake and panfish throughout. The best time to fish within the lake is in the fall, winter, and spring, when water levels are lower, and the fish are more active. Experts recommend casting near the bushes and trees that line the lake, as these spots offer the best chance of catching fish.
Hiking the flatwoods of Lake Manatee State Park
Lake Manatee State Park features over 4 miles of trails that will guide visitors through the park's landscape. The park's hiking network centers around two main trails: the Lake Manatee Loop and the Gopher Trail. The Lake Manatee Loop, located on the western side of Poley Branch, is 2.3 miles long, winding its way along a mowed path that encircles the park's campground. Thanks to the park's flat terrain, the Lake Manatee Loop is well-suited to casual hikers interested in an easy walk through the park's ecosystem. Several smaller trails branch off from the main loop, including the Bobcat Trail, which starts at the park's ranger station and heads towards Poley Branch; Longleaf Lane, which cuts through the park's flatwoods; and Campground Alley, a trail that runs beside the lake.
While the Lake Manatee Loop trail is ideal for casual hikers, those seeking a more challenging experience should try the Gopher Trail. Rated as a moderate trail by AllTrails, the Gopher Trail is situated on the eastern side of Poley Branch and takes hikers on a 2.1-mile trek through the park's more remote areas. It's the best route for spotting gopher tortoises, a species listed as threatened in Florida. Two smaller trails branch off from the Gopher Trail. Alligator Alley takes hikers to the shore of Lake Manatee, and the Persimmon Trail leads into the park's wet flatwoods — a pine forest that floods seasonally.
If you want to experience a park that will give you a glimpse of Old Florida without modern amenities, check out nearby Wingate Creek State Park, which is managed by Lake Manatee State Park. Alternatively, if you want to hike a multi-day trail through wildlife and wetlands, head south to Myakka River State Park, one of the state's oldest and largest state parks.